Democratic Socialists Call Nuclear Family 'Inherently Repressive, Racist, and Hetero-Sexist'

As Sam reported earlier Tuesday, a staffer for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared at the Socialism 2025 conference in Chicago last month and explained that Madmani wanted to make New York City a hub for "gender-affirming care." New York City would be a sanctuary that would fly in people from all over the country, put them up in a hotel for free, and give them "free" sex-reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, and hormones — all paid for by New York City taxpayers.

Stu has been posting clips from the Socialism 2025 conference, held over Independence Day weekend, no less, and it sounds as if there were some banger sessions: "Defeating the End Times Triad: Christian Zionists, Christian Nationalists, and Technofascists"; "Abortion Bans as State Gender-Based Violence"; and "The Left and the Family: A Roundtable." About that last one:

National Democratic Socialists of America hosted a panel in Chicago where they advocated for the ABOLITION of the family unit for being "inherently repressive and racist".



They also want to destroy capitalism, promote sex work, and want more people ready for a "revolt."



This is… pic.twitter.com/bwikaH8hVA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2025

The post continues:

… what the Left wants for America. h/t @thestustustudio

The description of the roundtable reads:

How should the left relate to the family? Socialist analysis makes clear that the nuclear family form is an inherently repressive, racist, and hetereo-sexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism. But what does this mean for our organizing, especially when the family form remains a potent organizing structure for many everyday people, and when the Right constantly positions itself as a party of “family values”? Is a politics of family abolition in tension with a leftist family agenda focused on policies like universal preschool, child tax credits, and more?

We'll admit that the nuclear family — a father, a mother, and their children — could be considered "heterosexist," and that's a good thing. Make no mistake that the Left wants to destroy the nuclear family, which is also associated with "whiteness." Black Lives Matter's manifesto specifically mentioned "disrupting" the nuclear family. It's all Marxism at its core.

So if my husband provides for me that makes me a sex worker? — Sweet Freeze Peach 🍑 (@wybeka) August 4, 2025

This is what Mamdani supports. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

According to Liz Warren they are now speaking for the Democrat Party as well. — March Flowers 🎗️ (@Marchflowers916) August 4, 2025

As I posted a couple weeks ago, Communists and Socialists love to use "Democratic" in the title of their party/country. Since our own Dem party has moved so far left to now embrace such idealogies, the use of this term makes more sense than ever. — Mooseman169 (@mooseman169) August 4, 2025

So… They don’t want to abolish the family because it’s oppressive.

They want to abolish it because it competes with the State. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 4, 2025

They scream about abolishing families and worship Marx like he’s Taylor Swift.



Next up, a GoFundMe to replace parents with state-approved TikTok influencers. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 4, 2025

They want to destroy families so that you will have no support. No one to turn to, other than the State. It's evil. — VCampbell (@chaimbeuil) August 5, 2025

The path of the current mainstream Democratic Party. You see it right here, folks. — Nutty Squirrel (@NuttySquirrel_8) August 4, 2025

Where's the lie?

This is always the first step in a Marxist revolution. These fringe elements, who advocate for the destruction of key societal structures that spark the revolution, only realize they were just the first purge when the communists that take over eliminate them. — Texfile (@Texfile) August 4, 2025

They want to abolish the family, legalize prostitution, tank the economy, and call it “progress.”



This isn’t a political movement, it’s a demolition crew with pronouns.



And they’re coming for everything that holds this country together. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 4, 2025

And these are the clowns who are going to elect a Democratic Socialist as mayor of New York. Maybe once the rest of the country sees that city completely destroyed, it will sober up. Remember: The issue is never about the issue … the issue is always Marxism.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

