Democratic Socialists Call Nuclear Family 'Inherently Repressive, Racist, and Hetero-Sexist'

Brett T. | 9:10 PM on August 05, 2025
Twitchy

As Sam reported earlier Tuesday, a staffer for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared at the Socialism 2025 conference in Chicago last month and explained that Madmani wanted to make New York City a hub for "gender-affirming care." New York City would be a sanctuary that would fly in people from all over the country, put them up in a hotel for free, and give them "free" sex-reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, and hormones — all paid for by New York City taxpayers.

Stu has been posting clips from the Socialism 2025 conference, held over Independence Day weekend, no less, and it sounds as if there were some banger sessions: "Defeating the End Times Triad: Christian Zionists, Christian Nationalists, and Technofascists"; "Abortion Bans as State Gender-Based Violence"; and "The Left and the Family: A Roundtable." About that last one:

The post continues:

what the Left wants for America.

h/t @thestustustudio

The description of the roundtable reads:

How should the left relate to the family? Socialist analysis makes clear that the nuclear family form is an inherently repressive, racist, and hetereo-sexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism. But what does this mean for our organizing, especially when the family form remains a potent organizing structure for many everyday people, and when the Right constantly positions itself as a party of “family values”? Is a politics of family abolition in tension with a leftist family agenda focused on policies like universal preschool, child tax credits, and more?

We'll admit that the nuclear family — a father, a mother, and their children — could be considered "heterosexist," and that's a good thing. Make no mistake that the Left wants to destroy the nuclear family, which is also associated with "whiteness." Black Lives Matter's manifesto specifically mentioned "disrupting" the nuclear family. It's all Marxism at its core.

Where's the lie?

And these are the clowns who are going to elect a Democratic Socialist as mayor of New York. Maybe once the rest of the country sees that city completely destroyed, it will sober up. Remember: The issue is never about the issue … the issue is always Marxism.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

