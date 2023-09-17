Chuck Schumer nixes Senate dress code because God forbid John Fetterman have to wear a suit

It's no great secret that Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is apparently allergic to wearing a suit. Despite seemingly having worked his entire life to get himself into a position of national power, Fetterman seems to hate having to dress the part; it's all part of his 'image' as a 'working man fighting for the people' or something.

Up until recently, Senator Fetterman has had to make do with stripping his suit off as soon as he leaves the Senate floor and getting into his preferred attire: dirty hoodies, and gym shorts. Now he won't even have to do that, thanks to an order Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has issued to the Senate Sargeant at Arms, allowing Fetterman to just wander down the aisles of the Senate wearing his gym clothes instead.

Axios reports:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quietly has directed the Senate's Sergeant at Arms to no longer enforce the chamber's informal dress code for its members, Axios has learned. https://t.co/6VEbCWhPPC — Axios (@axios) September 17, 2023

It's never been rationally explained WHY Fetterman hates dressing for his job so much, outside of hand waves to the effect of, 'That's his brand, man'.

Of course, the new order only applies to the Senators. The hoi polloi in the Senate staff will still have to dress appropriately for their jobs; rules for thee but not for me as usual.

Schumer is changing the senate dress code for Fetterman but if you’re a low level staffer you still need to wear a suit pic.twitter.com/25TEY2o1zP — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 17, 2023

It's only a matter of time now before the Senate floor begins to look like your average college blow-off class the last week of the semester, isn't it?

What’s so important about professionalism and/or decorum?



Can’t wait to see the leggings, crop tops and pajama bottoms — Lynne Motyka (@lynne_motyka) September 17, 2023

What the reasoning behind changing it? I mean, the official one? — Coach_JIB (@CoachJeff_) September 17, 2023

Remember when Democrats sh!t all over @Jim_Jordan for not wearing a suit jacket?



Yet they don't bring that same energy when it comes to @JohnFetterman's completely unprofessional attire.



I know; you're shockedhttps://t.co/WVo6Mub0zk — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) September 17, 2023

For whatever reason, the Democratic caucus has bent over backward to try and justify accommodating the many issues Fetterman has faced, despite many of them being his own creation. Holding on to the seat in Pennsylvania that Fetterman occupies is surely important, but at some point, one would think they'd tell him, 'Just put a suit on, John.' That point is clearly not today.

It’ll look great, because when constituents go in for appointments, or leaders and others, then we’ll all see staffers and members of Congress wearing jeans or shorts. The bar is being lowered, significantly. This doesn’t show well to expectations of previous generations, and how… — Military Veterans of America (@Military_VA) September 17, 2023

Disgraceful — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) September 17, 2023

Disgraceful indeed, but who can expect anything but disgrace from a Senate being run by Chuck Schumer?

***

