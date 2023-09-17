Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...
Chuck Schumer nixes Senate dress code because God forbid John Fetterman have to wear a suit

Coucy  |  2:20 PM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's no great secret that Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is apparently allergic to wearing a suit. Despite seemingly having worked his entire life to get himself into a position of national power, Fetterman seems to hate having to dress the part; it's all part of his 'image' as a 'working man fighting for the people' or something. 

Advertisement

Up until recently, Senator Fetterman has had to make do with stripping his suit off as soon as he leaves the Senate floor and getting into his preferred attire: dirty hoodies, and gym shorts. Now he won't even have to do that, thanks to an order Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has issued to the Senate Sargeant at Arms, allowing Fetterman to just wander down the aisles of the Senate wearing his gym clothes instead. 

Axios reports:

It's never been rationally explained WHY Fetterman hates dressing for his job so much, outside of hand waves to the effect of, 'That's his brand, man'. 

Of course, the new order only applies to the Senators. The hoi polloi in the Senate staff will still have to dress appropriately for their jobs; rules for thee but not for me as usual. 

It's only a matter of time now before the Senate floor begins to look like your average college blow-off class the last week of the semester, isn't it?

For whatever reason, the Democratic caucus has bent over backward to try and justify accommodating the many issues Fetterman has faced, despite many of them being his own creation. Holding on to the seat in Pennsylvania that Fetterman occupies is surely important, but at some point, one would think they'd tell him, 'Just put a suit on, John.' That point is clearly not today.

Advertisement

Disgraceful indeed, but who can expect anything but disgrace from a Senate being run by Chuck Schumer? 

***

