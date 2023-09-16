Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault

Russel Brand has been accused of sexual assault by four women from between 2006-2013.

Allegations may not come as a surprise to anyone who follows Brand's social media presence, as yesterday evening he put out a video that clearly anticipated this story coming out and meant it as a sort of pre-rebuttal of the forthcoming allegations.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

Allegations of sexual misconduct aren't new to Brand, who was notably accused of sexual harassment by Australian actress Danni Minogue after an appearance on the television show Brand was then hosting on MTV UK, 1 Leicester Square. Brand has been open over the years about having been sexually promiscuous as well as having wrestled with serious addiction issues when he was younger but claims to have left that behind him.

In his video posted to Twitter last night, Brand said:

'I was always transparent about that then ... almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about that now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question is there another agenda at play?'

Notable commentators on the political right have been quick to defend Brand:

Where were these wild allegations against Russell Brand before he took a stand against the establishment?



They did the same thing to Elon Musk when he bought Twitter and promised free speech.



Thread below 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yvPCrcZlCR — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 16, 2023

I don’t believe the Russell Brand accusations for a second. This is a pattern out of the regime to tie those who are particularly disruptive to a label that already stinks. They exploit mentally Ill or narcissistic women to do so and then throw them away like a used Kleenex. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 16, 2023

The hitpieces on Russell Brand just dropped. He was over the target so they had to take him out. I stand with Russell Brand. pic.twitter.com/xRoSsfJXoY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 16, 2023

Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen. https://t.co/3T7GjBddA5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2023

As always with a story like this, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach. It's worth remarking on when an accusation like this arises and none of the accusers have gone on the record, and this is particularly true when the accused is as notable as Brand is and has made as many enemies on the left as he has.

Still, these sorts of accusations should never be taken lightly and no matter your personal feelings for Brand, this is a story that is well worth keeping an eye on.

***

