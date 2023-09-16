David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in...
Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault

Coucy  |  4:25 PM on September 16, 2023

Russel Brand has been accused of sexual assault by four women from between 2006-2013. 

Allegations may not come as a surprise to anyone who follows Brand's social media presence, as yesterday evening he put out a video that clearly anticipated this story coming out and meant it as a sort of pre-rebuttal of the forthcoming allegations. 

Allegations of sexual misconduct aren't new to Brand, who was notably accused of sexual harassment by Australian actress Danni Minogue after an appearance on the television show Brand was then hosting on MTV UK, 1 Leicester Square. Brand has been open over the years about having been sexually promiscuous as well as having wrestled with serious addiction issues when he was younger but claims to have left that behind him. 

In his video posted to Twitter last night, Brand said:

'I was always transparent about that then ... almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about that now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question is there another agenda at play?'

Notable commentators on the political right have been quick to defend Brand:

As always with a story like this, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach. It's worth remarking on when an accusation like this arises and none of the accusers have gone on the record, and this is particularly true when the accused is as notable as Brand is and has made as many enemies on the left as he has. 

Still, these sorts of accusations should never be taken lightly and no matter your personal feelings for Brand, this is a story that is well worth keeping an eye on.

***

