Kevin McCarthy takes AP's reporter to school on claim impeachment inquiry is 'without evidence'

Coucy  |  2:20 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Many in the media seem to have the belief that if they believe something, truly BELIEVE something with all their hearts, they can manifest it into truth. This certainly seems to be the case with their new mantra, repeated daily anytime anything to do with inquiries into the possible corruption of Joe Biden comes up: 'Without Evidence ... without evidence ... AaaaaUuuuuMmmm'.

It seems that McCarthy has had enough of it.

AP's Congressional Reporter Farnoush Amiri gave brushing it off a try, starting off with a dismissive laugh and an, 'I can't answer that' when asked if she believes that Biden lied when he'd said he'd never talked to his son about his business dealing. But McCarthy wasn't done, continuing to list off allegations that have been made under oath by credible witnesses linking President Biden to his son Hunter's... questionable business practices. You can see and hear the gears of Amiri's cognitive dissonance working overtime as the litany continues, until she's forced to default to, 'But is that an impeachable ... is lying an impeachable offense?'

McCarthy came loaded to bear, and no matter your feelings on the man himself, watching him use words as a cudgel against media misinformation is a sight to behold.

This performance will perhaps help to ballast Speaker McCarthy's position within the chamber, as he has been seeing increased pressure from many members of his own party to show movement and a will to fight on a range of issues that they consider to be high propriety for the legislative session. 

But only time will tell. 

