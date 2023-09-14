Kevin McCarthy takes AP's reporter to school on claim impeachment inquiry is 'without evidence'

Many in the media seem to have the belief that if they believe something, truly BELIEVE something with all their hearts, they can manifest it into truth. This certainly seems to be the case with their new mantra, repeated daily anytime anything to do with inquiries into the possible corruption of Joe Biden comes up: 'Without Evidence ... without evidence ... AaaaaUuuuuMmmm'.

Advertisement

It seems that McCarthy has had enough of it.

AP reported that McCarthy's impeachment inquiry was launched "without evidence.” Here’s McCarthy forcing an AP reporter to admit that there was lots of evidence to support an impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/lgzU1BNNlE — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 14, 2023

AP's Congressional Reporter Farnoush Amiri gave brushing it off a try, starting off with a dismissive laugh and an, 'I can't answer that' when asked if she believes that Biden lied when he'd said he'd never talked to his son about his business dealing. But McCarthy wasn't done, continuing to list off allegations that have been made under oath by credible witnesses linking President Biden to his son Hunter's... questionable business practices. You can see and hear the gears of Amiri's cognitive dissonance working overtime as the litany continues, until she's forced to default to, 'But is that an impeachable ... is lying an impeachable offense?'

McCarthy came loaded to bear, and no matter your feelings on the man himself, watching him use words as a cudgel against media misinformation is a sight to behold.

G-ddam, @AP you really are American Pravda. You people are shameless with no integrity at all. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 14, 2023

AP reporter: "Well, when you put it that way." — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) September 14, 2023

“Is lying an impeachable offense”



She doesn’t even know what world she’s in. — Jax Byard (@jaxbyard) September 14, 2023

For everyone hating on @SpeakerMcCarthy you have to look to these interactions where he is taking on the MSM. @AP may never report this interaction but it will be the powder necessary for continuing to combat the MSM statements of no evidence. — J Lory (@J__Lory) September 14, 2023

This performance will perhaps help to ballast Speaker McCarthy's position within the chamber, as he has been seeing increased pressure from many members of his own party to show movement and a will to fight on a range of issues that they consider to be high propriety for the legislative session.

But only time will tell.