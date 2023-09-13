WaPo journo Alexandra Petri's attempt at scolding GOP over Biden impeachment inquiry gets RATIO'd

Mitt Romney is right ... he is too old to run again and...
Coucy  |  9:50 PM on September 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

Since Kevin McCarthy announced an inquiry into an impeachment of President Biden, the takes from the Left have been coming in fast and loose. Hardly an hour goes by without a reporter or columnist from our once august news papers and television news organizations dropping a tin eared hot take about the injustice of it all, never once stopping to consider how their words now make arguments that would have been just as accurate during the first impeachment of Trump but for some mysterious reason weren't said THEN.

This evening's example comes to us from Alexandra Petrie who dished out her most recent piece for the Washington Post to a less than enthusiastic reception.

How can anyone at WaPo write this sort of thing and not see the irony in it? Beats us.

Yes, the Washington Post was VERY calm and measured after Trump was inaugurated, as we all remember.

Some immediately linked the article to the recent memo the White House sent out to media organizations asking for them to 'ramp up scrutiny of House Republicans.’ 

Surely media organizations wouldn't be acting as mouth pieces for the Biden administration! Perish the thought!

Of course the tweet got ratioed in the classic sense (more replies than likes on the tweet) …

It also got ratioed by Damin Toell in his classic fashion:

Consider the ratio impeached, Damin.

Things will only get worse from here, no one can possibly expect these 'journalists' to pause and have a moment of self-reflection. If they haven't done it by now they're a lost cause.

