Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY

As you may be aware, Hollywood writers and actors are currently on strike. One of the major areas of contention between them and the studio executives is whether or not studios have the right to use an actor's likeness in perpetuity - basically, whether studios can start using CGI to insert their voice and likeness into movies and TV shows long after they're dead and without the permission of their estate. There are arguments to be made on both sides of the deadlock, and whether you agree with the studios or with the striking workers is up to you. What we can all agree on, however, is that if you're looking for a reasoned and non-hair-raising take on the issue, Sean Penn's take ain't it.

Sean Penn is livid over the studios’ AI proposals. He has an idea that he is convinced will break the logjam: “So you want my scans and voice data and all that. OK, here’s what I think is fair: I want your daughter’s, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite… pic.twitter.com/aWNuMfiPna — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2023

Yikes! How does that sentence leave your mouth without your brain slamming on the brakes?

Then again, it is Hollywood we're talking about.

This is pretty telling that it’s the first example that pops in his head. 😒 — Graciethecosplaylass 💋 (@Graciecosplay) September 13, 2023

Hey Sean just a couple of quick notes — Jesse (@MuskTillDawn) September 13, 2023

Yeah ... if you're trying to make a point that probably isn't the way to make it.

Sean Penn is just Gary Busey with better press https://t.co/eFmbBLq768 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) September 13, 2023

Hopefully, one way or another the strike will end soon so they can all get back to business ... just maybe don't let Sean be the one doing the negotiating.

