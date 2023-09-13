Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segreg...
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal...
Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking...
WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients' family getting RICH from green energy company...
Totally realistic ALIEN bodies revealed ... SERIOUSLY
Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and...
Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden'...
Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into compe...
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital...
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Fugitive murderer/prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, PA State Police anno...
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'...

Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY

Coucy  |  2:30 PM on September 13, 2023

As you may be aware, Hollywood writers and actors are currently on strike. One of the major areas of contention between them and the studio executives is whether or not studios have the right to use an actor's likeness in perpetuity - basically, whether studios can start using CGI to insert their voice and likeness into movies and TV shows long after they're dead and without the permission of their estate. There are arguments to be made on both sides of the deadlock, and whether you agree with the studios or with the striking workers is up to you. What we can all agree on, however, is that if you're looking for a reasoned and non-hair-raising take on the issue, Sean Penn's take ain't it.

Yikes! How does that sentence leave your mouth without your brain slamming on the brakes?

Then again, it is Hollywood we're talking about.

Yeah ... if you're trying to make a point that probably isn't the way to make it.

Hopefully, one way or another the strike will end soon so they can all get back to business ... just maybe don't let Sean be the one doing the negotiating.

Recommended

John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse
Doug P.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse
Doug P.
Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking Hunter Biden
Chad Felix Greene
Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segregationists
justmindy
Totally realistic ALIEN bodies revealed ... SERIOUSLY
ArtistAngie
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin
Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and recording
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse Doug P.