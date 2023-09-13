ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into competition

While North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum may be an extreme long-shot for the GOP presidential nominee (he hasn't made much of a dent in the polls), a small corner of Burgum lovers on Twitter has coalesced around the governor's candidacy trying to use the power of absurdist memes to propel him out to the mainstream.

Do they have a shot? Maybe not.

But they're involved with politics and having fun while doing it so WHY not?

I really need Burgum to get to 3% in a national poll or I'm gonna need to find a new Twitter username — Burgumania (@Burgumania) September 11, 2023

Burgumania. Now THAT'S devotion.

I’m voting for the man in the arena. I’m voting for Burgum. pic.twitter.com/Dq5k1AZiPU — johnny burgum (@JohnnyBURGUM) September 12, 2023

Are you NOT entertained?!

Even Comfortably Smug, a Twitter heavyweight and co-host of the Ruthless Podcast, has gotten in on the action:

Burgum tonight showing up with a brutal Achilles tear because he's a warrior and doesn't ever give up pic.twitter.com/y2Y4QV2vAG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2023

Burgum played on an Achilles injury get back in there Rodgers — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 12, 2023

It's all in good fun but it appears the governor has taken notice, as his campaign has recently started making meme-ads of its own:

It's a start!

Governor Burgum has a long climb to qualify for the next Republican primary debate, but sometimes embracing the absurd is what you need to catch fire, so who knows?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!