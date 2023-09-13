ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into competition

Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
Coucy  |  10:55 AM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Jack Dura

While North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum may be an extreme long-shot for the GOP presidential nominee (he hasn't made much of a dent in the polls), a small corner of Burgum lovers on Twitter has coalesced around the governor's candidacy trying to use the power of absurdist memes to propel him out to the mainstream. 

Do they have a shot? Maybe not. 

But they're involved with politics and having fun while doing it so WHY not?

Burgumania. Now THAT'S devotion.

Are you NOT entertained?!

Even Comfortably Smug, a Twitter heavyweight and co-host of the Ruthless Podcast, has gotten in on the action:

It's all in good fun but it appears the governor has taken notice, as his campaign has recently started making meme-ads of its own:

It's a start!

Governor Burgum has a long climb to qualify for the next Republican primary debate, but sometimes embracing the absurd is what you need to catch fire, so who knows?

***

