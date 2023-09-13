House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'...
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment...
Paul Krugman STILL can't get why folks don't think the economy is doing...
Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about...
Hilarious 'affirm your child's pirate identity' thread points out our absurd era
A deep dive into the legal issues surrounding the Susanna Gibson scandal
AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence
Cringe Apple commercial celebrates a commitment to 'climate change' but NOT ending child...
Picture book for kids ages 2-5 teaches them there are lots of different...
HOGGing the spotlight: David Hogg whines about getting kicked out of North Carolina...
CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is...
JUST FOR FUN --> Fashion Week crasher brings 'Derelicte' to life and LOL...
Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family

Fugitive murderer/prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, PA State Police announce

Coucy  |  9:55 AM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Danelo Cavalcante has been captured. If you've been following the news, you will likely have heard of Cavelcante, who for two weeks has been the focus of a statewide manhunt in Pennsylvania after escaping from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, PA. The fugitive had been imprisoned after being convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend of two years in front of her two young children and sentenced to life behind bars.

This capture will likely come as a relief to families in people living in Philidelphia as, particularly as it was reported yesterday that Cavelcante had armed himself with a rifle stolen from someone's garage.  

After the lengthy manhunt involving hundreds of officers combing through tips provided by concerned locals, the team who brought the escaped killer in was clearly excited to memorialize the moment for posterity.

Recommended

POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread
Sam J.

It should be noted Cavalcante was an illegal immigrant to this country, having fled to the US in 2018 to escape murder charges in his native Brazil. At his hearing, prosecutors made the case that Cavalcante's girlfriend had learned of his fugitive status in his home country and threatened to turn him in to the police.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PENNSYLVANIA POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread
Sam J.
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Doug P.
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE' impeachment rant
Chad Felix Greene
Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about Biden
Doug P.
Hilarious 'affirm your child's pirate identity' thread points out our absurd era
Gordon Kushner
Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread Sam J.