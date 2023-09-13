Fugitive murderer/prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, PA State Police announce

Danelo Cavalcante has been captured. If you've been following the news, you will likely have heard of Cavelcante, who for two weeks has been the focus of a statewide manhunt in Pennsylvania after escaping from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, PA. The fugitive had been imprisoned after being convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend of two years in front of her two young children and sentenced to life behind bars.

This capture will likely come as a relief to families in people living in Philidelphia as, particularly as it was reported yesterday that Cavelcante had armed himself with a rifle stolen from someone's garage.

BREAKING: Convicted killer in US illegally captured nearly 2 weeks after prison escape https://t.co/OJPbk09U3O — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 13, 2023

BREAKING NEWS:



Aerial footage of escaped Pennsylvania murderer, Danelo Cavalcante, as authorities escort him in handcuffs, now in custody.



Cavalcante's head appears to be bleeding down his face. No reports of serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/SBbptWpuRC — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) September 13, 2023

After the lengthy manhunt involving hundreds of officers combing through tips provided by concerned locals, the team who brought the escaped killer in was clearly excited to memorialize the moment for posterity.

📸🚓 A video Worth a Thousand Words: Pennsylvania Police with Captured Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante 📷🔐



A significant moment as Pennsylvania police capture Danelo Cavalcante. This photo captures the culmination of their tireless efforts in the search. #DaneloCavalcante… pic.twitter.com/CRJBV86mDi — FlashFactsHub (@FlashFactsHub) September 13, 2023

It should be noted Cavalcante was an illegal immigrant to this country, having fled to the US in 2018 to escape murder charges in his native Brazil. At his hearing, prosecutors made the case that Cavalcante's girlfriend had learned of his fugitive status in his home country and threatened to turn him in to the police.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!