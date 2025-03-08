Drill, Baby, Drill! Trump Administration Announces Natural Gas Exports to Germany
Stacey Abrams' Explanation Indicates 'Dems Upgraded Vote-Buying From Obama Phones to Biden...
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal...
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking...
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails
The End Is 'Nye'! Here's the 'Climate Change' Accused of Causing a Massive...
VIP
Here's Another Example of Just How Disconnected Dems are From Average Americans
Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk...
A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk'...
Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey...
New Deputy Attorney General's First Order of Business Was Firing Biden DOJ’s Pardon...
VIP
Gnat Again! Trump Effortlessly Brushes Away NBC ‘Reporter’ Abuzz with ‘Sources Say’ Story...
‘Sources Say’: Donald Trump, Jr. Refutes ‘2028 Presidential Run’ Lie Spread by Mediaite...

Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 08, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

We're back on this sunny Saturday with another six minutes of straight TRUTH about what Democrats need to do -- or stop doing -- if they want to win elections again.

Advertisement

It's up to Democrats whether or not they'll listen and heed Maher's advice. They haven't so far, but maybe a few more election cycle defeats will change their tune.

As always, we'll let you know that the video is NSFW with both some language and brief nudity, so you should be careful and wear headphones.

WATCH:

He's absolutely correct.

Democrats do this because they can't persuade people. Their views on everything from the environment to gender are so out-of-touch with the average American they have to guilt and shame people into compliance.

He does do that, and very well.

Recommended

This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Fair points.

Same.

That could be an interesting conversation.

He's certainly part of a rare breed.

Yes he is.

That's how it's worked for a while.

Tags: BILL MAHER DEMOCRATS HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant
Amy Curtis
Drill, Baby, Drill! Trump Administration Announces Natural Gas Exports to Germany
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
Doug P.
Stacey Abrams' Explanation Indicates 'Dems Upgraded Vote-Buying From Obama Phones to Biden Refrigerators'
Doug P.
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking Into Lefty Fundraising Org
Amy Curtis
'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant Amy Curtis
Advertisement