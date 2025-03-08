Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)

We're back on this sunny Saturday with another six minutes of straight TRUTH about what Democrats need to do -- or stop doing -- if they want to win elections again.

It's up to Democrats whether or not they'll listen and heed Maher's advice. They haven't so far, but maybe a few more election cycle defeats will change their tune.

As always, we'll let you know that the video is NSFW with both some language and brief nudity, so you should be careful and wear headphones.

WATCH:

Democrats, if you ever want to win an election again, the absolute most important first step is to stop doing this: pic.twitter.com/Me4JPnp7Pc — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 8, 2025

He's absolutely correct.

The party of “norms and democracy” somehow forgot that democracy requires persuading people, not shaming them. The more they push guilt over greatness, the more voters they’ll keep losing. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 8, 2025

Democrats do this because they can't persuade people. Their views on everything from the environment to gender are so out-of-touch with the average American they have to guilt and shame people into compliance.

I may not agree much with Maher on some things, but raise a pint to him for calling out sycophantic, pandering hypocrisy when he sees it in his own party. — TexasRaider🇸🇴🇵🇱☘️ (@_TexasRaider_) March 8, 2025

He does do that, and very well.

Corporation Money offset the "monopoly" that Union Money had in politics.



Otherwise, not a terrible take.



Of note: No Money is Saved in Government Shutdown's ... employees all get "back pay" when the government starts up again. — D Carter 🇺🇸 (@d_carter99) March 8, 2025

Fair points.

I’m okay with them not winning the election again. That’s fine with me. — JJ (@JedediahJenk) March 8, 2025

Same.

Bill is ready to meet Trump 👍🇺🇸❤️ — WildZ (@WildZLoy) March 8, 2025

That could be an interesting conversation.

One of the few truth tellers left https://t.co/NTB2Qu4JZF — Rothbards Ghost (@hackshiller) March 8, 2025

He's certainly part of a rare breed.

Once again, Bill, is the sanest person with a voice. https://t.co/oCkcx4q2fq — Dan Ferraris (@dan_ferraris) March 8, 2025

Yes he is.

I'm gonna be honest and tell anyone who cares, I was just a few minutes in when @billmaher helped me understand how Hollyweird works, a lot of rich pointless people pointing out sins of the other to feel good about their selves. Hollywood is hypocrisy https://t.co/P2McV6Q5ow — LokiDaze (@jleshae7) March 8, 2025

That's how it's worked for a while.