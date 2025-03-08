Media Not Making the Point They Think in Glowing Reports About Fired FBI Employee's 'Special Sendoff'

An FBI employee named James Dennehy said this week he was forced into retirement, apparently because he was being defiant with his new bosses (something that would get most of us fired but for some reason there government employees who seem to think their jobs are lifetime entitlements):

Advertisement

The head of the FBI's New York field office was forced out Monday, a month after he urged his employees to "dig in" after the Trump administration removed senior FBI leaders and requested the names of all agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases, five sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. In an email to FBI staff members in New York on Monday, James Dennehy confirmed that he had been ordered to leave. "Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did," Dennehy wrote. "I was not given a reason for this decision." Two of the sources said Dennehy was given a choice to resign or be fired.

The media's reporting about what happened on Dennehy's last day without seeming to realize what they're making clear.

CBS News reported that Dennehy got a "special sendoff."

NBC News' Ken Dilanian said the scene during that sendoff gave a sense of how many came to celebrate the fired FBI field office leader:

This video gives a sense of how many came to celebrate James Dennehy as he walked out of the FBI NY field office for the last time, having been forced out by the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/F9pAewYMz7 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 7, 2025

These reports about all the applause speak volumes, just not the ones the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) think.

That's why he was fired, you just don't realize it. https://t.co/5d6cxJcKDS — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 8, 2025

Bingo!

This video gives me a sense that FBI New York has been politically captured by Marxists https://t.co/7LyrKUsjQr — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) March 7, 2025

Expect the actual reasons he was removed to be glossed over as well:

Dennehy wasn’t forced out by the Trump administration.

He was fired for lying and purposely and illegally withholding information from his boss, Pam Bondi — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 7, 2025

Fire them all. He was terminated for obstructing the Attorney General. None of them can be trusted. https://t.co/87d40KILt2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 8, 2025

Does a man who refused to obey his superior's order deserve a bagpipe, cheers, and tears? I would have given him a box, 15 minutes to leave, and an investigation. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) March 7, 2025

We'll see what happens next. Whatever it is, count on the media to help portray people like this as brave public servants standing up to Trump, Patel and Bondi.