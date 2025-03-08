Media Not Making the Point They Think in Glowing Reports About Fired FBI Employee's 'Special Sendoff'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on March 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

An FBI employee named James Dennehy said this week he was forced into retirement, apparently because he was being defiant with his new bosses (something that would get most of us fired but for some reason there government employees who seem to think their jobs are lifetime entitlements): 

The head of the FBI's New York field office was forced out Monday, a month after he urged his employees to "dig in" after the Trump administration removed senior FBI leaders and requested the names of all agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases, five sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

In an email to FBI staff members in New York on Monday, James Dennehy confirmed that he had been ordered to leave.

"Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did," Dennehy wrote. "I was not given a reason for this decision."

Two of the sources said Dennehy was given a choice to resign or be fired.

The media's reporting about what happened on Dennehy's last day without seeming to realize what they're making clear.

CBS News reported that Dennehy got a "special sendoff." 

NBC News' Ken Dilanian said the scene during that sendoff gave a sense of how many came to celebrate the fired FBI field office leader:

These reports about all the applause speak volumes, just not the ones the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) think.

Bingo!

Expect the actual reasons he was removed to be glossed over as well:

We'll see what happens next. Whatever it is, count on the media to help portray people like this as brave public servants standing up to Trump, Patel and Bondi.

