Karen Bass Welcomes Investigation Into L.A. Wildfires Because She's Made Sure to Delete All the Evidence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 08, 2025
Meme

When it comes to the mismanagement that caused the catastrophic L.A. wildfires, there is a lot of blame to go around. From Governor Gavin Newsom to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, the Democrats running California set the stage for disaster, and disaster came.

Advertisement

And like all Democrats, they pay lip-service to accountability and transparency, but only if it doesn't involve holding them accountable or requires their transparency.

Which is why L.A. Mayor Karen Bass welcomes an investigation into the wildfires, after she deleted her text messages.

More from The Los Angeles Times:

When flames erupted in Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was more than 7,000 miles away, on a diplomatic mission to Africa.

Bass headed home shortly thereafter and was in transit for nearly 24 hours as the fire ravaged the Palisades and surrounding communities.

She and her office have said she was in constant communication during that period. But it’s impossible to know exactly what she was communicating, because her messages were not saved, according to a city lawyer.

How convenient.

Now Bass can say there was a full investigation that 'found nothing' because the evidence was gone.

Have they, though?

They're reporting this now because it means no investigation will turn up anything incriminating.

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.

She's a Democratic politician. Slick and communist go hand-in-hand.

She sure did.

They have to exist somewhere in cyberspace.

It sure does.

But make sure you record her reaction.

That'll be tomorrow's narrative.

Well, it's Karen Bass, so of course she's lying.

She sure is.

