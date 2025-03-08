Karen Bass Welcomes Investigation Into L.A. Wildfires Because She's Made Sure to Delete All the Evidence

When it comes to the mismanagement that caused the catastrophic L.A. wildfires, there is a lot of blame to go around. From Governor Gavin Newsom to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, the Democrats running California set the stage for disaster, and disaster came.

And like all Democrats, they pay lip-service to accountability and transparency, but only if it doesn't involve holding them accountable or requires their transparency.

Which is why L.A. Mayor Karen Bass welcomes an investigation into the wildfires, after she deleted her text messages.

Karen Bass: I welcome a full investigation into every aspect of the Los Angeles wildfires



Also Karen Bass: Oh, was I not supposed to delete all of my text messages? pic.twitter.com/FMzBMQ4ylP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 8, 2025

More from The Los Angeles Times:

When flames erupted in Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was more than 7,000 miles away, on a diplomatic mission to Africa. Bass headed home shortly thereafter and was in transit for nearly 24 hours as the fire ravaged the Palisades and surrounding communities. She and her office have said she was in constant communication during that period. But it’s impossible to know exactly what she was communicating, because her messages were not saved, according to a city lawyer.

How convenient.

Now Bass can say there was a full investigation that 'found nothing' because the evidence was gone.

The LA Slimes has turned in her,she’s toast. — DCN (@dcnaus) March 8, 2025

Have they, though?

They're reporting this now because it means no investigation will turn up anything incriminating.

It works for some folks. pic.twitter.com/AmKnG9UO55 — Jeff (@JeffAthwart) March 8, 2025

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.

She's slick. She plays the innocent victim, yet she's a solid communist. — Kaby🇺🇲 (@ConservativeKAB) March 8, 2025

She's a Democratic politician. Slick and communist go hand-in-hand.

She learned from Hillary. — Liberty1978 (@Liberty19743307) March 8, 2025

She sure did.

Who wants to tell her there is no 'deleting' once it is sent through all the networks and servers? — NotYerSheeple🏴‍☠️ (@NotYerSheeple) March 8, 2025

They have to exist somewhere in cyberspace.

Only corruption keeps blue states blue. — Sergio Biancardi (@PowerSurge1959) March 8, 2025

It sure does.

Let her know they can be recovered https://t.co/r1osoY2AfZ — They call me Papa (@WhoopsOhMy) March 8, 2025

But make sure you record her reaction.

This story is racist https://t.co/01Em42Yacn — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 8, 2025

That'll be tomorrow's narrative.

Why does anyone think that when you delete your information in your phone, it's gone? It is NEVER gone. Anyone using this as a valid excuse to not be able to get information is a liar. https://t.co/mNBizqMQ6q — JWern (@littlerndeye) March 8, 2025

Well, it's Karen Bass, so of course she's lying.

She sure is.