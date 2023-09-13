WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients' family getting RICH from green energy company pushed by Biden/Harris

One of the best things about being in politics is that it seems like money just falls from the sky, particularly if you're in politics with Joe Biden.

Biden & Kamala have touted US investments in an African mining interest as vital for the race to secure materials for batteries, backing the mine w taxpayer-funded loans. The firm is owned by the family of Biden’s chief of staff Jeff Zients. @DRBoguslaw https://t.co/Ix2CVob0pq — Lee Fang (@lhfang) September 13, 2023

That's right. Jeff Zients' brother-in-law is the CEO of TechMet, a company that describes itself as a 'private investment company that is building projects to secure the supply of the key metals critical to the future growth of EVs, Energy Storage, and Renewable Energy.' Zients himself reportedly disclosed the family connection to the company and has publicly recused himself from decision-making in regard to the company.

But does anyone really buy that?

It's funny to see how these 'green' initiatives seem to always end up lining the pockets of someone or another in the Democratic Party, isn't it? But we're SURE that's just a big coincidence, they have our best interests at heart!

They're SAVING THE PLANET, you know.

Child slave labor and massive profits to ☀️save the planet🌳 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2023

They stopped hiding their corruption a long time ago. — Kimberly🇺🇲 (@the_bird_sings) September 13, 2023

So blatant.

Because they know they are being protected.

To be fair, Dem voters don't know.

And those that do, don't care.

The serfs have handed them their crown and are happy with owning nothing.

And we suffer for it... the country suffers for it. pic.twitter.com/4qbx5owJEo — Brain guy (@MyTZus) September 13, 2023

Nice gig if you can get it for sure. Biden's policies aren't helping out the pocketbooks of the average American but they're sure helping out the pocketbooks of SOME Americans!

