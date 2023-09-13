WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients' family getting RICH from green energy company pushed by Biden/Harris

Mitt Romney announces he's NOT running for reelection in 2024 (and there was...
Coucy  |  2:10 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

One of the best things about being in politics is that it seems like money just falls from the sky, particularly if you're in politics with Joe Biden.

That's right. Jeff Zients' brother-in-law is the CEO of TechMet, a company that describes itself as a 'private investment company that is building projects to secure the supply of the key metals critical to the future growth of EVs, Energy Storage, and Renewable Energy.' Zients himself reportedly disclosed the family connection to the company and has publicly recused himself from decision-making in regard to the company.

But does anyone really buy that?

It's funny to see how these 'green' initiatives seem to always end up lining the pockets of someone or another in the Democratic Party, isn't it? But we're SURE that's just a big coincidence, they have our best interests at heart!

They're SAVING THE PLANET, you know.

Nice gig if you can get it for sure. Biden's policies aren't helping out the pocketbooks of the average American but they're sure helping out the pocketbooks of SOME Americans!

