NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez calls Gov. Grisham's executive order unconstitutional, will NOT defend

Coucy  |  4:35 PM on September 12, 2023

It would be an understatement to say New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has found herself up a creek without a paddle. First, many within her own party from other states who you'd expect would be on board with a massive governmental overreach to save us from the evil of law-abiding-owning citizens turned on her, which lead to her getting into a war of words with California congressman Ted Lieu as reported by Twitchy's own Sam J. ( Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL – Twitchy )

Now things have only gotten worse as Raul Torrez, New Mexico Attorney General (and a Democrat!) has released a copy of a letter he sent to Gov. Grisham informing her that his office will NOT be defending her administration in any of the lawsuits that have already been filed over her breathtaking executive overreach.

It's a four-page letter and we'd encourage you to read the whole thing, because while Torrez does express some sympathy for the AIMS of Grisham's executive order (he's a Democrat, after all), he goes on to absolutely eviscerate her order itself, the possible precedents that defending it would invite, and the potential destruction of what's left of public trust by so blatantly misusing 'public health' laws. It's really something. Torrez ends his letter, by saying

'I urge you to reconsider this course of action and redouble your efforts to bring about change through the democratic process.

 I can and will commit the resources of the Attorney General's Office to such an endeavor and stand ready to assist you in building a safer community without sacrificing the constitutional rights which we have sworn an oath to preserve, protect and defend.'

Ouch. 

Governor Grisham has put herself far out on a limb, and it looks like it's going to be sawed out right from under her.

