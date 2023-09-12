Aaron Ruper is SHOCKED to hear such filth on the Senate floor, but it's okay in your kids' classroom

As reported earlier by the one and only Sam J. ('HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch) – Twitchy ) LA Senator John Kennedy took to the Senate floor today to read excerpts from a few of the books Democrats think are a-okay for your kids to read or have read to them in school. He read excerpts from 'All Boys Aren't Blue' and 'Genderqueer', two books that have been much talked about in the frequent cries from the left that Republicans are trying to 'ban books.'

Aaron Rupar, a self-described 'journalist' and invitee to Biden's White House not too long ago, is dumbfounded by such a thing happening in the hallowed halls of the United States Senate. Can you believe it?

(Warning: If you watch these videos do NOT let your kids be in the room, despite what the left will tell you this is NOT child-appropriate!)

Sen. John Kennedy having a very normal one during this Senate hearing pic.twitter.com/TafATlG1l7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2023

this Senate hearing is truly beyond parody pic.twitter.com/YTG1KsImF5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2023

i hope your Tuesday is as exciting as Sen. Kennedy's pic.twitter.com/cQ2bnkgMiy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2023

Introspection has never been one of Rupar's strong suits, but this is a whole new level.

I’m actually enjoying the asinine posts of Rupar and his ideological compatriots, because thanks for proving our point for us. They’re outraged and disgusted by having that stuff read in the Senate, but not in middle school libraries?! — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) September 12, 2023

Libs like Aaron believe it's normal enough to read it to underage school children. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 12, 2023

We got here because people on your side are fighting passionately to prevent these books from being removed from school libraries. — Is Max Nordau in jail yet? (@IsMNordauInJail) September 12, 2023

You’re shameless — HaterCelt (@CShawBurn) September 12, 2023

Shameless indeed.

It's always a trip to see Liberals do their best impression of Captain Louis Renault in Casablanca, 'Shocked, SHOCKED to find (whatever they've been promoting in our schools) going on in this establishment!'