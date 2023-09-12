David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so...
It's so ON! Toxic, anti-theist tool learns the HARD WAY you do NOT...
'Black girls read too!' Dem Rep. Cori Bush ASTONISHED library includes Black authors
WATCH: Harry Sisson uses 9/11 as a backdrop to decry GOP politicians not...
Bar patrons ELATEDLY counting on free tabs after Aaron Rodgers injury have to...
'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'! Harry Sisson is absolutely appalled at the audacity of Republicans...
'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the...
The Lincoln Project issues sternly worded letter to Republicans against supporting Biden i...
CNN's Poppy Harlow shuts NM Governor Grisham down with a logical extrapolation
'He's very brave ... ask him.' Megyn Kelly's devastating eye-roll at Vivek Ramaswamy's...
Senator John Kennedy Reads Excerpts From 'Banned Books' to LGBTQ+ Activists
Libs of TikTok HILARIOUSLY owns Dick Durbin for lying about sexual content in...
New York Post adds *chef's kiss* to Biden's no-good, very-bad Sept 11th, 2023
How 'bout NO?! Robert Reich tries defending socialism in BIZARRE video but ain't...

Aaron Ruper is SHOCKED to hear such filth on the Senate floor, but it's okay in your kids' classroom

Coucy  |  1:55 PM on September 12, 2023
Townhall Media

As reported earlier by the one and only Sam J. ('HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch) – Twitchy ) LA Senator John Kennedy took to the Senate floor today to read excerpts from a few of the books Democrats think are a-okay for your kids to read or have read to them in school. He read excerpts from 'All Boys Aren't Blue' and 'Genderqueer', two books that have been much talked about in the frequent cries from the left that Republicans are trying to 'ban books.' 

Aaron Rupar, a self-described 'journalist' and invitee to Biden's White House not too long ago, is dumbfounded by such a thing happening in the hallowed halls of the United States Senate. Can you believe it?

(Warning: If you watch these videos do NOT let your kids be in the room, despite what the left will tell you this is NOT child-appropriate!)

Introspection has never been one of Rupar's strong suits, but this is a whole new level.

Recommended

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)
Sam J.

Shameless indeed.

It's always a trip to see Liberals do their best impression of Captain Louis Renault in Casablanca, 'Shocked, SHOCKED to find (whatever they've been promoting in our schools) going on in this establishment!'

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)
Sam J.
'Black girls read too!' Dem Rep. Cori Bush ASTONISHED library includes Black authors
Chad Felix Greene
CNN's Poppy Harlow shuts NM Governor Grisham down with a logical extrapolation
Coucy
Toxic, anti-theist troll Tim Wise picks a fight with Christian parents and it does NOT go well for him
Sam J.
'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'! Harry Sisson is absolutely appalled at the audacity of Republicans impeaching Biden
Chad Felix Greene
Bar patrons ELATEDLY counting on free tabs after Aaron Rodgers injury have to 'JET' that dream go
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch) Sam J.