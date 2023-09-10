Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling, semi-incoherent speech

Our Dotard in Chief has a grim warning for the world from the stage at a press conference given during his current trip to Hanoi, Vietnam: 'Climate Change is LITERALLY a scarier prospect for the world than global nuclear war!'

No, really.

WATCH: Joe Biden says climate change ‘is even more frightening than a nuclear war’ pic.twitter.com/PF2tPdJmsC — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) September 10, 2023

Says Biden, ‘The only existential threat humanity faces, even more frightening than a nuclear war, is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 … 10 years.’ The responses to this particularly virulent scaremongering were … not supportive.

Lol, he should continue to make this winning argument 🥴 — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) September 10, 2023

Indeed, downplaying the threat of a nuclear exchange to talk up the Left's current obsession seems like a real winning strategy for ‘ol Joe!

Tell that to people who lived through a nuclear blast. I think they might disagree! — Russ C. (@Russ33740184) September 10, 2023

‘tis but a scratch!

How we all feel every time Biden opens his mouth indeed. Later in the same conference, Biden started to ramble and go way off script, referring to the entire southern hemisphere as ‘The Third World’, forcing Karine Jean-Pierre to start trying to shut the president down while he was in the middle of answering questions.

WATCH: Joe Biden's staff cuts off a rambling Joe Biden mid-sentence and abruptly ends his news conference.



I have never seen this occur with any other president. pic.twitter.com/LqvW2VsESH — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) September 10, 2023

Yikes. So much yikes. It’s a shame they forgot to bring the big round-handled cane to Vietnam to yank President Biden off the stage before he made more of a fool of himself. We’re once again left asking … Who’s running the show over there?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!