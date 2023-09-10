Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking...
Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling, semi-incoherent speech

Coucy  |  3:05 PM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Our Dotard in Chief has a grim warning for the world from the stage at a press conference given during his current trip to Hanoi, Vietnam: 'Climate Change is LITERALLY a scarier prospect for the world than global nuclear war!'

No, really.

Says Biden, ‘The only existential threat humanity faces, even more frightening than a nuclear war, is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 … 10 years.’ The responses to this particularly virulent scaremongering were … not supportive.

Indeed, downplaying the threat of a nuclear exchange to talk up the Left's current obsession seems like a real winning strategy for ‘ol Joe!

‘tis but a scratch!

How we all feel every time Biden opens his mouth indeed. Later in the same conference, Biden started to ramble and go way off script, referring to the entire southern hemisphere as ‘The Third World’, forcing Karine Jean-Pierre to start trying to shut the president down while he was in the middle of answering questions.

Yikes. So much yikes. It’s a shame they forgot to bring the big round-handled cane to Vietnam to yank President Biden off the stage before he made more of a fool of himself. We’re once again left asking … Who’s running the show over there? 

*** 

