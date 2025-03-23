Buy a Tent NOW! The New Anonymous Goes Full Doomsday Prepper in Newest Conspiracy Rant

Dem Chuck Schumer Cries ‘Constitutional Crisis’ as Duly Elected ‘King’ Trump Deports Illeg...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene | 9:15 PM on March 23, 2025
imgflip

Anonymous, the once curiously powerful, but ethical secret group of hackers who vowed to protect the vulnerable and expose the corrupt, has become just another leftwing activist platform. Whatever happened to them, the account is little more than random leftwing slogan generator now.

But this one is a bit much even for them.

Alrighty then.

Good lord.

Yeah. That's what progressivism does to you, kids. Don't do progressivism!

Trump is literally Kodos The Executioner, is he. Do these people have any references to life or history that isn't a TV show?

Apparently we're all going somewhere. Canada? Mexico? It'll be a surprise.

On second thought, yes lefties! Better go get in line now! hurry! Time is running out!!

They are not doing well. Someone turn on some cartoons to calm these kids down!

Trump made the left hate electric cars and turn into mountain-dwelling hermits who drink their own recycled urine.

That's good though right? Gotta get out of whatever is going to happen here and someplace safe!

Oh honey, calm down.

Nothing this exciting ever really happens. You'll just have to focus all of that hysterical manic energy into something else. Perhaps learn cooking skills or how to camp without using your mom's credit card.

If the world ends, maybe the price of eggs will go down and rent will be affordable again! One can only hope.

