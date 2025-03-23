Buy a Tent NOW! The New Anonymous Goes Full Doomsday Prepper in Newest Conspiracy Rant

Anonymous, the once curiously powerful, but ethical secret group of hackers who vowed to protect the vulnerable and expose the corrupt, has become just another leftwing activist platform. Whatever happened to them, the account is little more than random leftwing slogan generator now.

But this one is a bit much even for them.

By summer it’ll probably be a good idea to have enough money at hand outside of your bank to survive for an extended period, have your passports or travel docs in order, identify your nearest border crossing, and make arrangements for extended outdoor living situations. #3E — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) March 22, 2025

What are you planning? — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) March 22, 2025

Are they cutting the power grids this summer? https://t.co/tfR5tEB5Yp — Ottobur™ (@OttoBurr_) March 23, 2025

Buckle up, America! This is not a drill. Transnational Organized Crime runs the White House.



It's all about the money. Yours, and as much Trumpublicans can steal from you. For real. https://t.co/d5u14sntq0 — Adriane Zane (@AdrianeZane) March 22, 2025

Alrighty then.

Good lord.

Remember when Anonymous still had a shred of integrity and something worthy of thinking about? That was cool. — Jesse Callahan (@getfree31) March 23, 2025

Yeah. That's what progressivism does to you, kids. Don't do progressivism!

Looks like I’ll be living off the carrots my wife is planning to grow in our backyard this summer. https://t.co/QWbavjxYZH — Glenn Hümplik 🇨🇦 (@humplik) March 23, 2025

Life comes at you fast in a kleptocratic oligarchy. https://t.co/ghl9ku2JEw — Dameon Geppetto, Author (@DameonGeppetto) March 23, 2025

Americans living in the United States may need to heed the below warning https://t.co/vtr474c4H0 pic.twitter.com/eBJx7UDtsa — Metacosmios 🇨🇦 (@metacosmios) March 22, 2025

I've literally been screaming this from the rooftops since 2015 when Trump first announced his run for POTUS the first time



I'm a fan of Star Trek The Original Series. I could see a Tarsus IV situation millions of miles away.



Trump is literally Kodos The Executioner https://t.co/HNFpaON2Wj — Forever_N_Books (@Forever_N_Books) March 23, 2025

Trump is literally Kodos The Executioner, is he. Do these people have any references to life or history that isn't a TV show?

The American Migratory Wave will begin by summer 🫣 https://t.co/utTYHbG7vq — 渡辺聡 (18+) (@TheRealWasabi) March 23, 2025

Apparently we're all going somewhere. Canada? Mexico? It'll be a surprise.

"Identify your nearest border crossing".

Bold of you to assume that either Canada or Mexico will let fleeing Americans into their countries after all Trump has done and said. https://t.co/WvJ5RYDdpO — 1nceTweeted2wiceShy🇨🇦🇯🇲 (@MsBelladonna925) March 22, 2025

On second thought, yes lefties! Better go get in line now! hurry! Time is running out!!

Great. Meanwhile, those of us renting apartments will get our cyanide tablets ready since our main remedy to “hunker down” is either “live under a bridge in a tent” or “just d1e”, and option one will be non-viable when Trump declares martial law and bans “urban camping” — Michael "MacPaladin" Prokop (@MaciaPaladin) March 22, 2025

They are not doing well. Someone turn on some cartoons to calm these kids down!

Welcome to 2025, where the leftists are now preppers… https://t.co/A7AYA9h0gF — Andrew1776 (@1776Andrew) March 23, 2025

Trump made the left hate electric cars and turn into mountain-dwelling hermits who drink their own recycled urine.

And for God’s sake, whatever you do, do NOT get a tan. Get lots and lots of suntan lotion.



You get the wrong shade of tan, you are doing hard labour in El Salvador for twenty years.



‘Murica!



🤣🇨🇦 — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) March 22, 2025

That's good though right? Gotta get out of whatever is going to happen here and someplace safe!

Extended outdoor living? Well, you’re toast.



Your mom won’t have an outdoor basement that you can sleep in, and you won’t be able to get McDonald’s delivered to you from DoorDash. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) March 22, 2025

Bahahahahhahahahahahhaaha



the left camping?



Bahahahhahaha — Boomer (@Run_Away_Riley) March 22, 2025

You’ll never move to another country because even you smooth-brained communists know how good you have it here. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 23, 2025

No need for all that. The rest of us will gladly ease your passage out of the country. — Velcra (@Velcra1959) March 23, 2025

Oh honey, calm down.

Nothing this exciting ever really happens. You'll just have to focus all of that hysterical manic energy into something else. Perhaps learn cooking skills or how to camp without using your mom's credit card.

If the world ends, maybe the price of eggs will go down and rent will be affordable again! One can only hope.