Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green for St. Patty's Day

It's always something with the left. When they aren't outraged over Christmas or complaining about culturally insensitive Halloween costumes, they're demanding excessive representation of every conceivable cultural expression on the planet.

Advertisement

Well, except the Christian ones, of course.

Identity politics for me, and not for thee. https://t.co/af3i8bsN3k — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 17, 2025

Lol, what?

Franklin, honey.

Really.

Similar to their attempts at mocking conservatives over DEI, they can't quite get, 'identity politics,' down either. Plus that was soooo 2018.

Catholicism as an “identity” certainly is a take.



Good tweet, bro. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 17, 2025

Never capable of recognizing when they make an embarrassing mistake, Franklin, naturally, doubled down.

St. Patrick’s Day is a Catholic feast day. — Colossus of Roads (@Roads_Colossus) March 17, 2025

Is Catholic an identity? pic.twitter.com/Bu1OkoSoyt — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 17, 2025

Franklin seems to think celebrating any aspect of any culture must be, 'identity politics,' despite no politics being involved.

This is identity politics.

When major institutions start insisting that Irish people should get priority for vaccination, or that they should receive more lenient sentences based on identity, we’ll talk. https://t.co/fN5MWoOICH — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) March 17, 2025

Truth is, he has no idea why he's mad. He just wants to dunk on something, anything at all, associated with Trump.

Imagine being this mad about green water man liberals are stupid https://t.co/hpzzSHGvQ1 — Sam (@Sam280000) March 17, 2025

"Dyeing some water green for St. Patrick's Day is exactly the same thing as institutional discrimination against white people for the rest of time!!" https://t.co/jgB7ysLS7x — リデール (@undiaprog) March 17, 2025

imagine thinking like this constantly and what that must do to your brain https://t.co/5XxdUYLszn — Random Kid 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@Random__Kids) March 17, 2025

Oh but he will, and he'll walk away from this smugly satisfied he was right and triggered all those ignorant MAGA idiots.

The left never learns.

ESPECIALLY in brand world - clocking those eagerly milking St Patrick’s day when they were mum on black history month.



They SHOULD NOT be mutually exclusive but given political environment impossible not to account for the variance here. https://t.co/XfTaTgcgi8 — Brandon Dixon (@brandonjodixon) March 17, 2025

Yes, today is a day to honor People of Green Color. https://t.co/dzR4t8G1BV — Milligan Wetherall (@agent_milligan) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

For an activist, everything is political, everything is significant, and everything validates their core beliefs.

This has to be the dumbest post of the day. https://t.co/l8TiNWgdx0 — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) March 17, 2025

Apparently, the left doesn't know there are black Irish and Catholic people.

This administration will promote any and everything white while stopping or hiding anything Black. https://t.co/EKdA17fASX — 👑Heartbreaker D: Hate all you 🥷🏽s👑 (@Just_CallMeD) March 17, 2025

The race obsessed left can only understand the world through race, identity, and politics. Of course they find offense in something as silly as a green-dyed fountain on St. Patrick's Day.

'But what about MY politics? What about MY identity? Why isn't today about ME!?'

Green with jealousy... and stupidity apparently.