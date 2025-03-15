It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment

Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene | 10:45 PM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Bless their hearts they really do try.

Everyone knows the left can't meme, but they do have a sense of humor, of sorts. They really enjoy the idea of bad things happening to people they don't like, especially embarrassing things! If said embarrassing thing holds symbolic meaning, well the jokes write themselves.

Well, they don't.

That's the point.

The irony of Trump being metaphorically and physically slapped in the face by the bold and courageous media was just too delicious for them to resist.

Hmmm. Yeah.

It's almost funny. Trump did say the mic girl would be famous, but the mic itself? Apparently anything is possible when you're desperate for something to cling to.

Wow, there's even a tweet?

Ooof. Guys.

Ok, so where to begin.

First, and this is important, Trump was the one who made a joke of the situation. He immediately owned that moment, and they're all mad they didn't get there first!

It was obviously an accident, and he made the best of it by reacting with a funny face and then joking that the poor girl who did it just became famous. He was mocking the media's instant overreaction to absolutely anything he is involved in.

Of course he was right, look what they did.

So really, the Lincoln Project is promoting Trump's joke about, well, them.

Is she laughing at Trump or with Trump? Not sure if she even knows!

It's true.

It's just so true.

Now this, THIS is funny.

Trump makes fun of the media for fixating on every tiny thing around him and they reacted by trying to make the tiny thing that happened a huge political statement and joke at Trump's expense.

Of course, Trump has an excellent sense of humor so he played this up perfectly and he knew exactly what would happen next.

Oh, so predictable.

So sad.

Yet so ironically funny.

Good job everyone, keep the jokes coming, you're doing great.

