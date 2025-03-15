It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment

Bless their hearts they really do try.

Everyone knows the left can't meme, but they do have a sense of humor, of sorts. They really enjoy the idea of bad things happening to people they don't like, especially embarrassing things! If said embarrassing thing holds symbolic meaning, well the jokes write themselves.

Well, they don't.

That's the point.

The irony of Trump being metaphorically and physically slapped in the face by the bold and courageous media was just too delicious for them to resist.

Calling it now. pic.twitter.com/2kxUK3DC5l — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 15, 2025

Hmmm. Yeah.

It's almost funny. Trump did say the mic girl would be famous, but the mic itself? Apparently anything is possible when you're desperate for something to cling to.

New conspiracy: there was a second microphone on the nearby brassy pole... — DrPareto (@DrPareto2025) March 15, 2025

Wow, there's even a tweet?

Ooof. Guys.

Only coming a close second to our friend the 👞 https://t.co/oNxxqNaq6a pic.twitter.com/LGSKhXXDNj — BiancaBeyonda (@BiBiDenim) March 15, 2025

Ok, so where to begin.

First, and this is important, Trump was the one who made a joke of the situation. He immediately owned that moment, and they're all mad they didn't get there first!

Microphone: *boop*



Trump: She just became a big story tonight pic.twitter.com/pbWXkE9n5r — Acyn (@Acyn) March 14, 2025

It was obviously an accident, and he made the best of it by reacting with a funny face and then joking that the poor girl who did it just became famous. He was mocking the media's instant overreaction to absolutely anything he is involved in.

Of course he was right, look what they did.

So really, the Lincoln Project is promoting Trump's joke about, well, them.

Trump finally got hit with some in your face journalism. — Nikos (@NikosReggae) March 14, 2025

Is she laughing at Trump or with Trump? Not sure if she even knows!

I gigglesnort every time I watch it... his eyebrows reaction.... LOL https://t.co/hL392Qi3jy — SophieAnneB (@SophieAnneB) March 15, 2025

Dumbest post of the year so far.



Congrats — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 15, 2025

Such weak memes. Get better. — BS Detector (@iFindBS) March 15, 2025

It's true.

It's just so true.

The Lincoln Project trying to meme is like watching a boomer struggle to use emojis... painful, embarrassing, and not remotely funny. — Heavenly Harmonics (@HarmonyHea41023) March 15, 2025

Now this, THIS is funny.

Finally have the identity of the person…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bf0j2pmLMg — Ron Dukes (@RonDukes215) March 15, 2025

Trump makes fun of the media for fixating on every tiny thing around him and they reacted by trying to make the tiny thing that happened a huge political statement and joke at Trump's expense.

Of course, Trump has an excellent sense of humor so he played this up perfectly and he knew exactly what would happen next.

Oh, so predictable.

So sad.

Yet so ironically funny.

Good job everyone, keep the jokes coming, you're doing great.