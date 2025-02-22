Say, 'Billionaire Buddies,' Again! Chuck Schumer Takes the Democrats', 'BILLIONAIRES,' Fad too Far

When you're the social media intern on duty for a powerful legacy, (ie: ancient), Democrat, you don't ask questions! Apparently, the key instructions for Schumer's X account were, 'just repeat the phrase, 'Trump and his billionaire buddies.'

We get it, the Democrats are desperate for any distraction from the embarrassing corruption DOGE has uncovered for the world to see. But how many times can you say the word, 'billionaire?'

Really.

The more the American people see the Republican plan to help out Trump’s billionaire buddies in action, the less they like it.



We’re going to keep fighting for the people. https://t.co/1sVf5uKBEv — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 22, 2025

We held the floor all night to fight the GOP plan to gut health care to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest few.



Now I'm strategizing with NY labor leaders, healthcare advocates, organizers on how we’re going to keep fighting the GOP plan to help their billionaire buddies.



This… pic.twitter.com/BzA0YB89o1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 22, 2025

Tonight, Senate Democrats are putting up amendment after amendment against the Republicans’ absurd plans to give another tax cut to their billionaire buddies on YOUR back.



We chatted with Under The Desk News just off the Senate floor about how we’re fighting back: pic.twitter.com/0MwzQyXRrk — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2025

You see the theme, right?

Schumer announces some meaningless action the Democrats are doing to impress their base, justified by stopping Trump and his, 'billionaire buddies,' from stealing YOUR money, somehow.

I put an amendment on the Senate floor that says no billionaire should have a tax cut if a single dollar of Medicaid funding is cut.



But you guessed it:



The Republicans couldn’t even say yes to that because they just so badly want to give their billionaire buddies another tax… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2025

I took to the floor with an amendment that says one simple thing:



No billionaire should get another tax break.



But Republicans just couldn’t help themselves. They voted no. Because they want to give their billionaire buddies yet another tax break.



Democrats will not stop… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2025

All night on the Senate floor:



Democrats are putting up AMENDMENT AFTER AMENDMENT to fight back against the Senate Republican budget resolution



Because the Republicans, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk are trying to give huge tax breaks to their billionaire buddies paid for by YOU pic.twitter.com/PosRzFv58t — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2025

'Tax Breaks for Billionaire Buddies,' sounds like a terrible band.

Exactly how these, 'billionaire buddies,' are taking your money through tax break schemes isn't exactly clear. It does seem like the Democrats are accidentally admitting their current tax policies are horribly unfair to the regular taxpayer though.

We don't care if billionaires get huge tax breaks, as long as we can get them too!

As Senate Dems work to fight the Senate Republican budget resolution tonight that will clear the way to cut taxes for Trump’s billionaire buddies:



We’re going live on Substack with Under The Desk News as we fight for the American people. Follow along:https://t.co/c4LVOCUns1 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) February 20, 2025

It's spreading!

They really seem committed to relying on this singular tactic.

Putting all of their ...eggs... in one basket?

Donald Trump has eviscerated our institutions, defied the rule of law, ignored court orders, and fancies himself a king.



All while his billionaire buddies spread through the government like locusts and put public services that serve tens of millions of people at risk.



And it’s… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 20, 2025

Senate Republicans are about to try to advance a budget resolution that clears the way to cut taxes for Trump’s billionaire buddies.



Democrats are going to expose how Republicans want to gut health care, jobs, public safety, housing, education, and national security. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 20, 2025

The whole question over how many bills they need is a sideshow.



Republicans could do a hundred bills, it doesn’t make a difference.



Trump and House and Senate Republicans are united on this:



They want to give their billionaire buddies a tax break and have the American people… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 19, 2025

At this point, Trump's billionaire buddies feel like our billionaire buddies too!

This phrase must have polled really well, and the consultants couldn't be happier. But one would think it'd have a saturation point.

Schumer has single-handedly worn out the phrase and it's only been a few days!

Billionaire buddies! Billionaire Buddies! BILLIONAIRE BUDDIES!

Maybe if they say it a few more times, everything will finally be ok, and they can go back to wasting taxpayer money on hugely ridiculous and expensive programs no one asked for, in the peace and quiet of Congress. No media questions, no embarrassing reports, just the way things have always been.

Keep dreaming guys!

BILLIONAIRES