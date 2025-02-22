Say, 'Billionaire Buddies,' Again! Chuck Schumer Takes the Democrats', 'BILLIONAIRES,' Fad too Far

Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When you're the social media intern on duty for a powerful legacy, (ie: ancient), Democrat, you don't ask questions! Apparently, the key instructions for Schumer's X account were, 'just repeat the phrase, 'Trump and his billionaire buddies.'

Advertisement

We get it, the Democrats are desperate for any distraction from the embarrassing corruption DOGE has uncovered for the world to see. But how many times can you say the word, 'billionaire?'

Really.

You see the theme, right?

Schumer announces some meaningless action the Democrats are doing to impress their base, justified by stopping Trump and his, 'billionaire buddies,' from stealing YOUR money, somehow.

Jessica Tarlov Says There's a 'Huge Drop' in Support for Trump, Musk, and DOGE
Brett T.
Advertisement

'Tax Breaks for Billionaire Buddies,' sounds like a terrible band.

Exactly how these, 'billionaire buddies,' are taking your money through tax break schemes isn't exactly clear. It does seem like the Democrats are accidentally admitting their current tax policies are horribly unfair to the regular taxpayer though.

Advertisement

We don't care if billionaires get huge tax breaks, as long as we can get them too!

It's spreading!

They really seem committed to relying on this singular tactic.

Putting all of their ...eggs... in one basket?

Advertisement

At this point, Trump's billionaire buddies feel like our billionaire buddies too!

This phrase must have polled really well, and the consultants couldn't be happier. But one would think it'd have a saturation point.

Schumer has single-handedly worn out the phrase and it's only been a few days!

Billionaire buddies! Billionaire Buddies! BILLIONAIRE BUDDIES!

Maybe if they say it a few more times, everything will finally be ok, and they can go back to wasting taxpayer money on hugely ridiculous and expensive programs no one asked for, in the peace and quiet of Congress. No media questions, no embarrassing reports, just the way things have always been.

Keep dreaming guys!

BILLIONAIRES

