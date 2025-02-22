Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Plot Twist! 'Trump Prosecutor,' Tristan Snell Warns the GOP is Going to Raise Your Taxes

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on February 22, 2025
Whenever Democrats lose power, they immediately begin screaming the Republicans will take away everything you love and raise your taxes! Of course, when they do have power, paying taxes is how a good American proves their loyalty, moral purity and social duty.

But never mind that.

The GOP is on the move to steal YOUR money!

Oh really, Tristan.

Is that so?

Pesky details. Don't listen to them!

Ok, what now?

Hey, listen, if billionaires pay less taxes and DOGE cuts out trillions in wasteful spending, YOUR taxes go up. That's just math man.

That's right! Trump's tax cuts already made all the rich people richer and hurt regular taxpayers somehow, remember?

Factual evidence? Are you new here?

Solid plan.

Oh don't worry about Tristan.

You didn't need to go beyond that first sentence.

Oh, honey.

Basically, their plan is to just repeat hysterical things until enough people vote in 2026 to give the Democrats power again.

The flaw in their plan though, is they seem determined to convert Trump voters to their cause with a relentless flood of, 'Trump lied to you,' nonsense.

They think you're stupid and will believe anything they say.

Keep it up guys!

