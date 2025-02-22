Plot Twist! 'Trump Prosecutor,' Tristan Snell Warns the GOP is Going to Raise Your Taxes

Whenever Democrats lose power, they immediately begin screaming the Republicans will take away everything you love and raise your taxes! Of course, when they do have power, paying taxes is how a good American proves their loyalty, moral purity and social duty.

But never mind that.

The GOP is on the move to steal YOUR money!

Do you make less than $360,000 a year?



Your taxes are about to go UP.



And you have Trump, Musk, and the Republicans to thank for it. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 22, 2025

Oh really, Tristan.

Is that so?

Democrats have been claiming that Republicans will raise taxes for decades, yet people are fleeing blue states precisely because of over-taxation.



Oh, and because of social decline. pic.twitter.com/XAQo8mACnc — summa_aesthetica (@s_stochastica) February 22, 2025

Pesky details. Don't listen to them!

The only way that will happen is if the Trump tax cuts from his previous term are allowed to expire! So if they do…you can blame democrats for it! pic.twitter.com/ggVBgOvuLx — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) February 22, 2025

How? What’s going to make taxes go up?



Tristian: Believe me man.



Democrats are running out of money to pay you morons. — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) February 22, 2025

Ok, what now?

Or worse: your federal income taxes could go to zero, as promised.



To be replaced with a federal sales tax of 30%.



A massive tax increase targeting specifically low income earners. — Tony VanDongen (@tony_vandongen) February 22, 2025

Hey, listen, if billionaires pay less taxes and DOGE cuts out trillions in wasteful spending, YOUR taxes go up. That's just math man.

Taxes are going to go up with talk of abolishing the IRS and $5k DOGE checks? More from the liberal boogeymen pic.twitter.com/cYAcRPzBgc — TheManInTheHighCastle (@1984IsNow1776) February 22, 2025

That's right! Trump's tax cuts already made all the rich people richer and hurt regular taxpayers somehow, remember?

You mean the tax cuts Trump enacted five years ago that are expiring? I thought you said that was only for rich people. You people lie so much that you can’t keep your lies straight. https://t.co/5pl0QxjiwM — Rich Caulley (@1776PatriotMan) February 22, 2025

Factual evidence? Are you new here?

Please share your factual evidence… https://t.co/aF8bmYrKoD — Michael Asuncion (@MichRico2024) February 22, 2025

Solid plan.

Only if you’re a Democrat. MAGA decided, since libs love big government, big taxes and redistribution. Y’all can just pay the taxes for us poor MAGA folks that don’t want to. — SpecialBoy (@realspecialboy1) February 22, 2025

Oh don't worry about Tristan.

Except they aren’t

When it never happens what will you complain about next? — Mikey💯🇺🇸 (@P202641716) February 22, 2025

You didn't need to go beyond that first sentence.

Tristan I don’t think you understand how taxes and timelines work. Anything you’re experiencing with taxes this coming cycle is on the Biden administration. — James (@djcorrupt) February 22, 2025

Oh, honey.

Receipts please! Gaslighting is a never ending job for you — JpChimpo (@Jp43044087) February 22, 2025

Basically, their plan is to just repeat hysterical things until enough people vote in 2026 to give the Democrats power again.

The flaw in their plan though, is they seem determined to convert Trump voters to their cause with a relentless flood of, 'Trump lied to you,' nonsense.

They think you're stupid and will believe anything they say.

Keep it up guys!