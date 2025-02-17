We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE

Oh, another day another lefty boycott of something.

Today's pointless protest comes to us from Jay Rouse, a leftwing activist no one ever heard of until he got a million views for his reactionary boycott of AirBnB, because of Musk or something. Let's start with how smugly self-important you have to be to boycott AirBnB. Oh no, you'll sacrifice everything and stay at the Marriott! So brave. So Courageous.

Advertisement

Guess I won’t be staying in any AirBnB anytime soon pic.twitter.com/Qb7vDQwB6K — JayRouseDC 💙 (@jayRouseDc) February 17, 2025

Ah, the rare completely unknown rando lefty who manages to get an insane amount of attention over something super embarrassing.

Just makes you tingly all over.

Hey Patriots, make SURE to book those vacations with AirBnB hosts. https://t.co/QbiMK8se2g — "Spike D" (@dale_trautman) February 17, 2025

The performative anger is the number one reason people are tired of Liberals.



Just a massive collection of mentally deranged people taking their figurative ball and going home.#Cope https://t.co/OBO56If2Aq — Nathan Nickell (@_SilverThunder) February 17, 2025

No doubt.

In this case it's not even useful performative anger as Joe Gebbia stepped down in 2022. So they won't even be boycotting anything he cares about.

Posted from an app owned by Elon, probably from a phone made by another billionaire — Sophie Stops Fraud (@SophStopsFraud) February 17, 2025

Now, fun fact about Mr. Rouse, he's been on Twitter/X since 2009, has managed to gather 18k followers in his outrage career ... but he still responds to everyone, absolutely everyone who comments. Really, go look.

The best part though is the reactions from all the people he hoped to impress with his bold vow to never rent someone else's house with all of their stuff in it for a weekend again.

I don't need DOGE's faux campaign against FWA to boycott Airbnb.



Airbnb sucks. If I wanted a curfew,a list of chores, and shitty perfumey detergent, I'd stay with my friend's great aunt. https://t.co/fBc7qO2Djw — Montana Parlay (@MontanaParlay) February 17, 2025

Yeah, whatever you're boycotting, some other leftwing activist is boycotting BETTER.

I’ve noticed people start boycotting things that pro Palestinian people have been boycotting months later because those same company/people do enough evil shit that it starts bleeding into other things.



Just start with boycotting genocide supporters. https://t.co/8HR96iNW4n — 🇵🇸 (@newbjorkmets) February 17, 2025

You can feel the passion.

VBRO has way better customer service anyway https://t.co/V7tKlHGRtl — Normani’s bouncing titties (@supermishelle) February 17, 2025

Sorry Jay, you just can't compete in the outraged identity activist game.

Does anyone know of any Black-owned businesses that does what AirBnB did? https://t.co/ZcIpOexW1o — Jo (Jonita) Davis (@JonitaLDavis) February 17, 2025

Why is no one ever as angry about all the stuff THEY'RE angry about! It's so unfair!!

Huh. It's actually wild to me that there are people for whom this is the boycott stage, and not their participation in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, their effect on local housing prices or.. you know... using the god awful app https://t.co/HUIzQdFEeh — the tiger quing (@baronnarcveldt) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

If you think the biggest problem with Airbnb is the political posturing of its founder you should give your head a wobble. https://t.co/oEGNtYnnXg — Conrad Landin (@conradlandin) February 17, 2025

He's not wrong. Oof.

I’m not even mad about the politics, but that tux is unforgivable https://t.co/V4w5MWe7JJ — Mid Cap |🦎🔮 (@MidCapNFT) February 17, 2025

Oh! He got one! Boycott success story!

Oops.

Republican here

Please do

Hate AirBnB

Bring back real estate agents who rent properties

Bring back boutique hotels

Thanks for your assistance https://t.co/Zk1IZ7Dkh0 — Carmen Smith Studer (@CarmenStuder) February 17, 2025

It’s amazing how many people have revealed they are on team “waste and abuse of taxpayer money” https://t.co/HGPwXrN6w5 — Dr Mollie James (@molsjames) February 17, 2025

No, you don't understand! He's mad because a BILLIONAIRE is doing something he thinks is bad with another BILLIONAIRE he knows is evil! This is his one chance to save the world from TWO bad billionaires! He can't back down now!

Honestly, the saddest part of this whole thing is the poor guy he took a screenshot of to express his profound, righteous wrath. That guy, who has, let's just say ... fewer ... followers, might have appreciated some of that million-view attention. He is the one who earned it after all.

Advertisement

Keep up the good fight!

Just think, you'll always be remembered as the guy who successfully got one person to boycott a company with you over something that never mattered to begin with.