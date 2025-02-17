VIP
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:45 PM on February 17, 2025
Oh, another day another lefty boycott of something.

Today's pointless protest comes to us from Jay Rouse, a leftwing activist no one ever heard of until he got a million views for his reactionary boycott of AirBnB, because of Musk or something. Let's start with how smugly self-important you have to be to boycott AirBnB. Oh no, you'll sacrifice everything and stay at the Marriott! So brave. So Courageous.

Ah, the rare completely unknown rando lefty who manages to get an insane amount of attention over something super embarrassing.

Just makes you tingly all over.

No doubt.

In this case it's not even useful performative anger as Joe Gebbia stepped down in 2022. So they won't even be boycotting anything he cares about.

Now, fun fact about Mr. Rouse, he's been on Twitter/X since 2009, has managed to gather 18k followers in his outrage career ... but he still responds to everyone, absolutely everyone who comments. Really, go look.

The best part though is the reactions from all the people he hoped to impress with his bold vow to never rent someone else's house with all of their stuff in it for a weekend again.

Yeah, whatever you're boycotting, some other leftwing activist is boycotting BETTER.

You can feel the passion.

Sorry Jay, you just can't compete in the outraged identity activist game.

Why is no one ever as angry about all the stuff THEY'RE angry about! It's so unfair!!

He's not wrong. Oof.

Oh! He got one! Boycott success story!

Oops.

No, you don't understand! He's mad because a BILLIONAIRE is doing something he thinks is bad with another BILLIONAIRE he knows is evil! This is his one chance to save the world from TWO bad billionaires! He can't back down now!

Honestly, the saddest part of this whole thing is the poor guy he took a screenshot of to express his profound, righteous wrath. That guy, who has, let's just say ... fewer ... followers, might have appreciated some of that million-view attention. He is the one who earned it after all.

Keep up the good fight!

Just think, you'll always be remembered as the guy who successfully got one person to boycott a company with you over something that never mattered to begin with.

