EGGS! As Egg Prices Reach an All-Time High, the Left Finds Creative Ways to Blame Trump

Ok really guys, you need to calm down. Somewhere in their grieving process over the 2024 election, the left decided that mocking Americans over Biden's unsustainable grocery prices would really show the public the error of their ways.

Advertisement

Every day they scream, 'EGGS,' hoping to somehow convince the country Trump lied to them when he said he'd lower grocery prices. Prices that skyrocketed thanks to Biden's awful policies that Trump is expected to have completely reversed in under a month.

US egg prices hit a record high of $4.95 and are likely to keep climbing https://t.co/sGI4gGJAWd — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2025

First, how is $4.95 a record high?

The AP: 'The latest monthly consumer price index showed that the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January, eclipsing the previous record of $4.82 set two years earlier and more than double the low of $2.04 that was recorded in August 2023.'

Interesting.

After years of downplaying inflation, legacy media outlets, all of a sudden, can't stop talking of about the price of eggs. — Cerebral Political Perspectives (@informedviewer) February 15, 2025

They've been climbing for 4 years. — Phil Tortora (@PhilipTortora) February 15, 2025

That inflation reduction Act worked out well.



Thanx Joe. — Victor Poulos (@Rex_Karz) February 15, 2025

Oh, but there is some important context to consider, 'Egg prices hit a record high as the U.S. contends with an ongoing bird flu outbreak, but consumers didn’t need government figures released Wednesday to tell them eggs are terribly expensive and hard to find at times.'

You keep touting this news & we’ll keep reminding people that Biden admin ordered the slaughter of 100 million chickens on his way out the door. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 15, 2025

This is the result of culling millions of chickens. You can’t replace them in a couple of weeks. — WW (@the_urb) February 15, 2025

But nevermind all that, Trump has to be to blame somehow!

Do federal employees make eggs?

But let's fire federal employees. That's definitely going to solve this problem. https://t.co/6cHkBsuvhc — Jasmine (@thewonderladie) February 15, 2025

Wait a minute I thought they were supposed to come down @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/QgEMGPFtHL — Johnnieroxx (@johnnieroxx) February 15, 2025

Ok, but again, how are they involved in egg production?

Meanwhile, Republicans are firing the people who protect our nuclear weapons, withholding aid from poor folks, and withholding medicine from sick folks. https://t.co/gEkxrqcuXN — Bradley Dlatt (@bdlatt) February 15, 2025

Let them eat golf of America https://t.co/cJiiWtOp1u — Billy O'Near Glazer 🇺🇲 (@xittingonxitter) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

Thought Trump was supposed to make eggs and grocery prices go down...? https://t.co/yTn5aSrhTr — m (@cinedaenerys) February 15, 2025

Trump did what now?

Donald Trump invented the concept of groceries, and he will be the one to end it https://t.co/rHRakO3TTh — Émigré Marajoara (@EupatorDionysus) February 15, 2025

Trump stole all the eggs!

Record high, you say? Under a Trump administration? Interesting.



I haven't eaten an egg in over a month. Can't find one. https://t.co/hIAGhe4as6 — Tim (@anonyted8) February 15, 2025

Ah yes, protests are always the solution to every problem. That should do it!

Grocery prices continue to go up. Looks like working folks are going to need massive protests to end this oligarchy https://t.co/pjhebIBxoh — The most interesting man in Montana (@meaningless1111) February 15, 2025

Nuclear weapons management decreases the price of eggs. Now that is an interesting economic theory.

Don’t worry, MAGA voters, your boy Trump addressed the situation by kicking the @AP out of the press room for not saying “Gulf of America,” stopped making pennies and fired all the people who manage our nuclear weapons. Voila, problem solved! https://t.co/cx0vmHFTEP — Robbie Sherwood (@RobbieSherwood) February 15, 2025

Trump's newest EO shall declare that no egg will be permitted to cost more than $0.15 each as articulated in the Constitution.

Advertisement

@realDonaldTrump has signed 100s of executive orders. None to lower egg or grocery prices. https://t.co/BG9GhOfKTM — Pittsburgh Dude (@pittsburgh_dude) February 15, 2025

Of course, similar to the claim that Trump had the greatest job loss in history during the pandemic that disabled the globe, now Trump is supposed to have predicted a bird flu outbreak.

The AP, 'The spike in egg prices was the biggest since the nation’s last bird flu outbreak in 2015 and accounted for roughly two-thirds of the total increase in food costs last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.'

Whatever happens, it's Trump's fault.

EGGS! Keep reminding people of Biden's high grocery costs and keep the important context a few paragraphs below the headline and that will definitely help the Democrats win in 2026!