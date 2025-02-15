Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Pr...
New York Times Correspondent Calls AP As ‘Straight As They Come’
VIP
Allie Beth Stuckey Weighs in on How to Respond to the Announcement of...
He Had a Pen and Phone: Enjoy This Flashback of Obama Saying He...
Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating
Actress Sophia Bush Is Now a Vaccine Expert Who Claims Trump's COVID Vaccine...
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on...
VIP
Flee Speech: Because Nothing Says "Democratic" Like Throwing Tantrums When You Lose
Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter...
Teach the Children Well: Utah Legislature Advances Bill to Teach Gun Safety in...
Glad to See He's Toned Down the Rhetoric: John Harwood's Latest Hysterical Trump...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Triggered by Trump’s Mugshot Outside Oval Office
Won't Someone Think of the ARTISTS! Ben Stiller Goes on Extended Whine How...

EGGS! As Egg Prices Reach an All-Time High, the Left Finds Creative Ways to Blame Trump

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:45 PM on February 15, 2025

Ok really guys, you need to calm down. Somewhere in their grieving process over the 2024 election, the left decided that mocking Americans over Biden's unsustainable grocery prices would really show the public the error of their ways.

Advertisement

Every day they scream, 'EGGS,' hoping to somehow convince the country Trump lied to them when he said he'd lower grocery prices. Prices that skyrocketed thanks to Biden's awful policies that Trump is expected to have completely reversed in under a month.

First, how is $4.95 a record high?

The AP: 'The latest monthly consumer price index showed that the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January, eclipsing the previous record of $4.82 set two years earlier and more than double the low of $2.04 that was recorded in August 2023.'

Interesting.

Oh, but there is some important context to consider, 'Egg prices hit a record high as the U.S. contends with an ongoing bird flu outbreak, but consumers didn’t need government figures released Wednesday to tell them eggs are terribly expensive and hard to find at times.'

Recommended

This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

But nevermind all that, Trump has to be to blame somehow!

Do federal employees make eggs?

Ok, but again, how are they involved in egg production?

Advertisement

Trump did what now?

Trump stole all the eggs!

Ah yes, protests are always the solution to every problem. That should do it!

Nuclear weapons management decreases the price of eggs. Now that is an interesting economic theory.

Trump's newest EO shall declare that no egg will be permitted to cost more than $0.15 each as articulated in the Constitution.

Advertisement

Of course, similar to the claim that Trump had the greatest job loss in history during the pandemic that disabled the globe, now Trump is supposed to have predicted a bird flu outbreak.

The AP, 'The spike in egg prices was the biggest since the nation’s last bird flu outbreak in 2015 and accounted for roughly two-thirds of the total increase in food costs last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.'

Whatever happens, it's Trump's fault.

EGGS! Keep reminding people of Biden's high grocery costs and keep the important context a few paragraphs below the headline and that will definitely help the Democrats win in 2026!

Tags: AP FOOD INFLATION TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME BIDEN ADMINISTRATION INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Brett T.
Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating
Brett T.
Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter Users Clap Back
justmindy
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Proportions
justmindy
'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent Seem to Have Disappeared
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement