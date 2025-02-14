Did New York Governor Kathy Hochul Just Vow to Protect Abortion Pill Drug Dealing Doctors?

We all know Democrats just can't say enough good things about abortion. If they could, they'd spend all night and day singing of the joys of killing the precious unborn. Their passionate decades-long obsession with this cause seemingly has no boundaries. Are there any lines they won't cross?

They wouldn't, say, go so far as to self-righteously refuse to comply with an extradition order for a New York doctor who prescribed abortion drugs for a minor without their knowledge or consent over the internet, right?

Never underestimate a Democrat.

Enter New York Governor, Kathy Hochul.

Doctors take an oath to protect their patients.



I took an oath to protect all New Yorkers.



So let me be clear: I will not sign Louisiana’s extradition order — not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/3Ly9xcMiza — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 13, 2025

Gov. Hochul: 'At 1:41 today, this office received an order of extradition for a New York doctor, an abortion provider, who lives upstate. In the State of New York, at my direction, we have put in place strict shield laws that anticipate this very situation, ...

We knew that in the State of New York that we had providers who could be vulnerable. Louisiana has changed their laws, but that has no bearing on the laws here in the State of New York. Doctors take an oath to protect their patients. I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers. And I will uphold not only our Constitution, but the laws of our land.'

Well, not quite Governor.

This child was NOT this doctor’s patient. She never met her, saw her, or knew anything about her. The child is a victim. @GovKathyHochul is protecting a drug dealer who victimized a child. https://t.co/21cTGVVJA8 — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) February 14, 2025

Oh, well that seems like an important detail.

MSNBC: 'A Louisiana grand jury on Friday indicted a New York doctor for allegedly prescribing abortion pills to a minor patient in the southern state, in what appears to be the first criminal case against an abortion provider since Roe v. Wade was overturned.'

More details, 'The patient’s mother, who prosecutors say ordered the pills online for her daughter, has also been charged...'

So, the mother ordered abortion pills for her minor daughter into a state where it is illegal? Is that also covered under the oath of office for the NY Governor?

Maybe the doctor should have taken into consideration that the patient didn't actually want the abortion and was forced to take the abortion pills by her mother, then. https://t.co/b0KUn0j1uK — Fr. Paul (@BackwardsFeet) February 14, 2025

The young girl was not this doctor’s “patient.”



The girl’s mother illegally bought abortion pills from the NY doctor, forced the girl to kill her baby against her will, and the girl ended up hospitalized.



Hochul is evil. It’s like staring the devil in the face. https://t.co/OHXs9Z0QK3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 14, 2025

One would think supporting a woman's right to choose would include a minor who never consented in the first place, right?

I can’t wait to see you get perp walked. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) February 14, 2025

You are pure evil. — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) February 14, 2025

Democrats simply can't stop rebelling against the Constitution, it has to be something genetic. https://t.co/aMAZ6ow1P4 pic.twitter.com/UHxi0urfHI — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 14, 2025

She's protecting New Yorkers and women and doctors and her mother who fought for abortion and, and ...

Yeah, seems this might be a fairly cut and dry case of, 'you can't do that,' Gov.

Hopefully the new DOJ will take these things more seriously than the last one did.

Good luck, Governor Hochul!