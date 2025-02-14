Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and...
Only the Lonely: Survey Finds Leftist Women Loneliest and Least Satisfied With Their...
VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad,...
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email...
Gentlemen's Agreement: Watch Tom Homan Hold Eric Adams to His Promise of Restoring...
Canadian Author Vows to Stop Canadian Tourism, but Floridians Beg Him to Save...
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to...
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting...
If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies...
They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed...
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ......

Did New York Governor Kathy Hochul Just Vow to Protect Abortion Pill Drug Dealing Doctors?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

We all know Democrats just can't say enough good things about abortion. If they could, they'd spend all night and day singing of the joys of killing the precious unborn. Their passionate decades-long obsession with this cause seemingly has no boundaries. Are there any lines they won't cross?

Advertisement

They wouldn't, say, go so far as to self-righteously refuse to comply with an extradition order for a New York doctor who prescribed abortion drugs for a minor without their knowledge or consent over the internet, right?

Never underestimate a Democrat.

Enter New York Governor, Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Hochul: 'At 1:41 today, this office received an order of extradition for a New York doctor, an abortion provider, who lives upstate. In the State of New York, at my direction, we have put in place strict shield laws that anticipate this very situation, ...

We knew that in the State of New York that we had providers who could be vulnerable. Louisiana has changed their laws, but that has no bearing on the laws here in the State of New York. Doctors take an oath to protect their patients. I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers. And I will uphold not only our Constitution, but the laws of our land.'

Well, not quite Governor.

Recommended

VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed.
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Oh, well that seems like an important detail.

MSNBC: 'A Louisiana grand jury on Friday indicted a New York doctor for allegedly prescribing abortion pills to a minor patient in the southern state, in what appears to be the first criminal case against an abortion provider since Roe v. Wade was overturned.'

More details, 'The patient’s mother, who prosecutors say ordered the pills online for her daughter, has also been charged...'

So, the mother ordered abortion pills for her minor daughter into a state where it is illegal? Is that also covered under the oath of office for the NY Governor?

One would think supporting a woman's right to choose would include a minor who never consented in the first place, right?

Advertisement

She's protecting New Yorkers and women and doctors and her mother who fought for abortion and, and ...

Yeah, seems this might be a fairly cut and dry case of, 'you can't do that,' Gov.

Hopefully the new DOJ will take these things more seriously than the last one did.

Good luck, Governor Hochul!

Tags: ABORTION CONSTITUTION CORRUPTION ILLEGAL LAW LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed.
Chad Felix Greene
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low
Grateful Calvin
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Twitter Poll
Grateful Calvin
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email Pronouns
Doug P.
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds
Amy Curtis
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed. Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement