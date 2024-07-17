Well That Was Fast. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Ramps Up Divisive Rhetoric After Moment of Civility

And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

For a brief moment in time we saw the Democrats seemingly pause in self-reflection at the negative impact relentless hateful rhetoric was having on the country.

But then the weekend was over and now they're right back at it.

Well, that was fast!

For a second there we all thought maybe they'd tone all the hysteria down a pinch. But, no, it's louder than ever.

The entire party seems to have come to the conclusion their only hope for November is to scare their base into fearing the dreaded Project 2025.

What does 'turn back the clock,' even mean?

Really, Trump has been pretty clear on his views of abortion and gay marriage and everything else the left obsessively screams about. 

For the people who drone on about the sacred beauty of democracy all day, they certainly don't seem to understand how it works. Trump can't simply walk into office and install The Handmaid's Tale.

Calm down.

Same as always. BE AFRIAD! Democrats apparently have nothing to offer themselves. All they have is a profound, irrational, desperate fear of Donald Trump to exploit for votes.

If we've learned anything, it's that Democrats will say whatever they think gets them good press today and they'll change it tomorrow when the mood shifts. They don't really stand for anything; they just want voters ignorant and afraid.

Some things never change.

