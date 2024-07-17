Well That Was Fast. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Ramps Up Divisive Rhetoric After Moment of Civility

For a brief moment in time we saw the Democrats seemingly pause in self-reflection at the negative impact relentless hateful rhetoric was having on the country.

But then the weekend was over and now they're right back at it.

So now faith, hope and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.



1 Corinthians 13:13 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 14, 2024

Project 2025 is an effort by extreme MAGA Republicans to turn back the clock.



We will not let the far right hide their toxic plans from the American people. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 17, 2024

Well, that was fast!

For a second there we all thought maybe they'd tone all the hysteria down a pinch. But, no, it's louder than ever.

Extreme Hakeem is back dividing the country. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 17, 2024

More rhetoric trash — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 17, 2024

The entire party seems to have come to the conclusion their only hope for November is to scare their base into fearing the dreaded Project 2025.

Turn back the clock to this amirite?



Don’t let them take Project 2025 from us! https://t.co/ulQToNXGVy pic.twitter.com/T5Xj3UaWYC — Sally R Hemmer (@SallyRoth) July 17, 2024

What does 'turn back the clock,' even mean?

Project 2025 is neither endorsed, nor adopted by Donald Trump and Vance. Project 2025 was created by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative thinktank for a "future conservative president" in 2023 and Trump does not support it. Dems are lying. https://t.co/wGhuUv1iN3 — Jack Banker (@Jabanker) July 17, 2024

Really, Trump has been pretty clear on his views of abortion and gay marriage and everything else the left obsessively screams about.

Project 2025 requires all citizens to hop on one foot for 3 minutes daily. https://t.co/gKCMxuwIoZ — Tom Lyttleton (@tom_lyttleton) July 17, 2024

All they have are lies. Can't possibly run on Dementia Joe and the policies over the last 3.5 years that have ruined America. https://t.co/aj51fQCOXp — Nancy Giles (@Nancegiles) July 17, 2024

For the people who drone on about the sacred beauty of democracy all day, they certainly don't seem to understand how it works. Trump can't simply walk into office and install The Handmaid's Tale.

Calm down.

Just another representative lying about Trump supporters…it’s not even shocking anymore. https://t.co/PZVokgFEmx — Diane (@DianeMomofZeus) July 17, 2024

Liars like Hakeem spread rumors and fear mongering lies because they know their base is full of useful idiots. Project 2025 is their new "Russia, Russia, Russia". https://t.co/WRoWbVSp4l pic.twitter.com/XNgYvCRXK3 — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) July 17, 2024

Same as always. BE AFRIAD! Democrats apparently have nothing to offer themselves. All they have is a profound, irrational, desperate fear of Donald Trump to exploit for votes.

So much for “unity”, and toning down the “rhetoric”. Lying scum will continue to be lying scum. They can’t help themselves. 👇🏼 https://t.co/QWKaQ0TQeC — MJ4’merica❤️🇺🇸🐾 (@h2oswmn) July 17, 2024

If we've learned anything, it's that Democrats will say whatever they think gets them good press today and they'll change it tomorrow when the mood shifts. They don't really stand for anything; they just want voters ignorant and afraid.

Some things never change.