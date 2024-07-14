'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP for Trump Assassination Attempt

You can always rely on CA Rep. Eric Swalwell to be first in line with the worst takes. Ever since documentation that shows Trump's attempted assassin to be a registered Republican, Democrats have been running around shouting it to anyone who makes eye contact.

They seem to think this is the one damning piece of evidence to shift the story away from the relentless Democratic narrative that Trump is literally Hitler and will end democracy if elected again.

What we know, 'When Crooks was 17, he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing.'

Of course, as NPR reported back In January, 'In New Hampshire, thousands of Democratic voters have switched party affiliation to Republican or undeclared ahead of the state's primary next week.'

But never mind that, Democrats have a campaign to salvage!

I don’t know why a Republican would try and kill his party’s own nominee with an assault rifle. But it’s wrong.



Violence has never been the answer.

Violence is not the answer.

Violence will never be the answer. https://t.co/5Q7Cfk60Bw — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 14, 2024

We see you, Eric.

Swalwell remains as loathsomely as ever https://t.co/MZUuZVCpJG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 14, 2024

Swalwell's post is the epitome of bad faith. https://t.co/LaN74d0eGC — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 14, 2024

Swalwell has absolutely no shame and will do absolutely anything for politics. Whenever there is a depth of filthy mud to sling, Swalwell is the first to volunteer.

Swalwell really is the lowest form of humanity. If he qualifies. https://t.co/gRUcR5WAEu — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) July 14, 2024

He knows what he's doing. He knows he's only sharing part of the story to spread anger and hatred. He knows.

You are sick and vile. Republicans don’t donate to Actblue. https://t.co/IrY1aIb0oL — John Corbett (@scooterrat) July 14, 2024

You aren’t a real Republican unless you give to ActBlue like the would-be assassin has done. https://t.co/38rJseVUUV — Glen Bolger (@posglen) July 14, 2024

You scumbag. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 14, 2024

Democrats need a distraction right now, so they're hoping to get some enraged comments to parade around and turn themselves into the victims of this story.

There was a push by the .@DNC to have democrats and independents register as Republicans to vote for Mastriano that upended the expected results of the election in 2022



He donated to a Democrat cause that was trying to stop Republicans pic.twitter.com/lilp8VLPnn — Ronen (@RonenStauber) July 14, 2024

Swalwell knows this. They all know it. They just don't care.

I don’t know why he donated to Biden, or why Biden called for a bullseye on Trump. Maybe you can help find the answer to why Biden would say such a thing and what was his intent. — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) July 14, 2024

The Democrats are desperate, and they'll say anything to gain even the slightest advantage. Currently, they think this is their ticket to get out of the spotlight. It may work on their base, but no one else is falling for it.

He woke up bright and early to spread his divisive, passive-aggressive propaganda, but we see you, Eric.

We know exactly who you are.