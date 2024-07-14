Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media...
'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP for Trump Assassination Attempt

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on July 14, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

You can always rely on CA Rep. Eric Swalwell to be first in line with the worst takes. Ever since documentation that shows Trump's attempted assassin to be a registered Republican, Democrats have been running around shouting it to anyone who makes eye contact. 

Advertisement

They seem to think this is the one damning piece of evidence to shift the story away from the relentless Democratic narrative that Trump is literally Hitler and will end democracy if elected again.

What we know, 'When Crooks was 17, he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing.'

Of course, as NPR reported back In January, 'In New Hampshire, thousands of Democratic voters have switched party affiliation to Republican or undeclared ahead of the state's primary next week.'

But never mind that, Democrats have a campaign to salvage!

We see you, Eric.

Advertisement

Swalwell has absolutely no shame and will do absolutely anything for politics. Whenever there is a depth of filthy mud to sling, Swalwell is the first to volunteer.

He knows what he's doing. He knows he's only sharing part of the story to spread anger and hatred. He knows.

Democrats need a distraction right now, so they're hoping to get some enraged comments to parade around and turn themselves into the victims of this story.

Advertisement

Swalwell knows this. They all know it. They just don't care.

The Democrats are desperate, and they'll say anything to gain even the slightest advantage. Currently, they think this is their ticket to get out of the spotlight. It may work on their base, but no one else is falling for it.

He woke up bright and early to spread his divisive, passive-aggressive propaganda, but we see you, Eric.

We know exactly who you are.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DEMOCRATS ERIC SWALWELL SHOOTING TRUMP RALLY TRUMP CAMPAIGN

