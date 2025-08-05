J.K. Rowling's Razor-Sharp Wit Slices Through Trans-Activist Claims: A Social Media Showdown

Yesterday, J.K. Rowling totally ended a trans-activist and today was no different.

Yes, men who have to use the men’s bathroom at theme parks really do put Nelson Mandela’s struggles into perspective. pic.twitter.com/P0Qg4qAbCR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 5, 2025

I mean it is totally like being imprisoned for your skin color for decades.

LGB people have zero issues staying in their own single-sex spaces.



Again, sexual orientation has zippity-doo-dah to do with “gender identity,” whatever tf that is. https://t.co/JKBQPUvMMn — letsgotothetrail (@letsgotothetra1) August 5, 2025

Stop lumping them altogether.

"Trans apartheid." 😂 These people are such delusional narcissists. https://t.co/KnrifJ99IW — Caudillo (@el_reconquisto) August 5, 2025

They truly are mentally ill.

Prime example of the so-called “trans” movement attempting to co-opt the LGB community in order to appear to be something they are not - authentic people. https://t.co/nqbKN5IfCm — Bob (@NotThatOtherBob) August 5, 2025

Constantly trying to ride their coattails.

Oh ffs! It's to protect men only and women only spaces! https://t.co/bmnMsxHvKb — Claire-Louise AB Grey Witch (@ClaireTheHag1) August 5, 2025

As it should be!

The world is healing. https://t.co/jwphoVVBMi — Rick Wolf (@fastfish3) August 5, 2025

It's a beautiful thing.

This affects only the T's; the L's, G's, and B's are fine. The LGB's should remove the T's who are causing all the problems. https://t.co/kT5H8nEivu — Brian Donaldson (@BrianD253) August 5, 2025

It's for the best.

Seriously 😂 😂 whats so hard to understand.. WOMEN ONLY SPACES ARE FOR WOMEN! https://t.co/ZRVw0qlRyL — IamMe (@SherMar83356) August 5, 2025

What is so hard to comprehend?

Excellent news, time to pay another visit to one of their fine establishments. Well done @MerlinEntsNews 👏 https://t.co/hiDSnHIRF8 — Gareth (@rees397) August 5, 2025

Support sane businesses!

She really is a wizard!

Sassy JK Rowling posts are truly some of my favorites on here 😂 https://t.co/R3fD24ICS2 — Nick (@nicksterwixter) August 5, 2025

She's a legend.

Finally common sense is becoming mainstream again. https://t.co/BYtVLrdJ85 — Fringe Minority Albertan (@ThorFringe) August 5, 2025

Fingers crossed!

These loons are dead set on making themselves un-parody-able. https://t.co/euo3mb9Yf2 — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) August 5, 2025

They get crazier by the day.

🤣 Rowling’s comedy chops are underestimated https://t.co/cBKSLeOQDy — Ian (@10habits) August 5, 2025

She's the best.

Always so much DRAMA

Must be exhausting for them — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) August 5, 2025

Not letting men in the women’s toilets is literal genocide. That’s why we see the numbers of trans people increasing every year… — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 5, 2025

It's just like the 'genocide' in Gaza except there are more children this year than last year and the year before that.

At least we know our women and children are safe at a Merlin theme park.



To clarify, I'm not claiming all trans people attack women/children, but allowing people safe spaces is something I believe in.



The bathroom may be the only refuge an abuse victim has; taking that away is… — sandero.eth🍌 (@SanderoNFT) August 5, 2025

Well said.

