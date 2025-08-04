Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and...
Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'
Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync
Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
VIP
Born in 2025, Conceived in ’94: The 30-Year-Old Baby Shaking Up Ethics
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He’ll Protect Fleeing Texas Dems From Arrest
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges...
VIP
A Dream Ticket: Charlamagne Tha God Has Excellent Advice for the Democrats in...
Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler
Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
VIP
Democrats Despise Democracy

DAYUM, Girl! J.K. Rowling ENDS Trans Activist India Willoughby With Biting Birthday Retort

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:10 PM on August 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Trans activist India Willoughby really needs a hobby. Outside of stalking J.K. Rowling's timeline, that is.

Rowling does not need anyone to defend her, of course, because she can handle herself. Case in point:

Advertisement

BOOM.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

India is funny.

Nope. Not at all. Not like Rowling did anything of note.

Very funny.

Absolutely certifiable.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Heh. We see what you did there.

We are so stealing 'isn't the fuzziest drink in the fridge.'

Well done.

Rowling is everything Willoughby will never be.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS ENTERTAINMENT J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Brett T.
Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and Clovers
Gordon K
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges All the Disclosure
justmindy
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement