DAYUM, Girl! J.K. Rowling ENDS Trans Activist India Willoughby With Biting Birthday Retort

Trans activist India Willoughby really needs a hobby. Outside of stalking J.K. Rowling's timeline, that is.

Rowling does not need anyone to defend her, of course, because she can handle herself. Case in point:

Only four weeks apart - we're practically twins! Yet on the one hand you've got someone who created a whole fantasy world, and on the other hand, you've got me. pic.twitter.com/a8Z3uqh47w — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 4, 2025

BOOM.

What’s his excuse for not being a billionaire? — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 4, 2025

Laughed. Out. Loud.

"relies on trans folk for relevance"



JK Rowling



😂😂😂😂😂 — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) August 4, 2025

India is funny.

If it weren’t for the trans folk why we’d have no idea who you are. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) August 4, 2025

Nope. Not at all. Not like Rowling did anything of note.

It's kinda funny when he insists upon calling himself a woman. — Sir Harry Flashman VC, KCB, KCIE (@HFlashmanVCKCB) August 4, 2025

Very funny.

That dude is certifiable — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 4, 2025

Absolutely certifiable.

What’s the Hogwartian phrase for “Officer? I’d like to report a murder.” https://t.co/Gx5SPMLBNf — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) August 4, 2025

Heh. We see what you did there.

Willoughby punches himself in the face and blames @jk_rowling for his nosebleed yet again.

He really isn’t the fizziest drink in the fridge is he? So hopelessly out of his depth. https://t.co/HxZFM60D3h — Sam Brown (@scoutsleftleg) August 4, 2025

We are so stealing 'isn't the fuzziest drink in the fridge.'

Well done.

I've never heard of a man being so jealous of a woman until India came along.. https://t.co/oIkeZvkHhz — Jess ✨️ (@JessAndThatsIt) August 4, 2025

Rowling is everything Willoughby will never be.

