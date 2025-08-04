DAYUM, Girl! J.K. Rowling ENDS Trans Activist India Willoughby With Biting Birthday Retort

Trans activist India Willoughby really needs a hobby. Outside of stalking J.K. Rowling's timeline, that is.
Rowling does not need anyone to defend her, of course, because she can handle herself. Case in point:
Only four weeks apart - we're practically twins! Yet on the one hand you've got someone who created a whole fantasy world, and on the other hand, you've got me. pic.twitter.com/a8Z3uqh47w— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 4, 2025
BOOM.
What’s his excuse for not being a billionaire?— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 4, 2025
Transphobia. Duh.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 4, 2025
Laughed. Out. Loud.
"relies on trans folk for relevance"— Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) August 4, 2025
JK Rowling
😂😂😂😂😂
India is funny.
If it weren’t for the trans folk why we’d have no idea who you are.— Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) August 4, 2025
Nope. Not at all. Not like Rowling did anything of note.
It's kinda funny when he insists upon calling himself a woman.— Sir Harry Flashman VC, KCB, KCIE (@HFlashmanVCKCB) August 4, 2025
Very funny.
That dude is certifiable— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 4, 2025
Absolutely certifiable.
What’s the Hogwartian phrase for “Officer? I’d like to report a murder.” https://t.co/Gx5SPMLBNf— Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) August 4, 2025
Heh. We see what you did there.
Willoughby punches himself in the face and blames @jk_rowling for his nosebleed yet again.— Sam Brown (@scoutsleftleg) August 4, 2025
He really isn’t the fizziest drink in the fridge is he? So hopelessly out of his depth. https://t.co/HxZFM60D3h
We are so stealing 'isn't the fuzziest drink in the fridge.'
Well done.
I've never heard of a man being so jealous of a woman until India came along.. https://t.co/oIkeZvkHhz— Jess ✨️ (@JessAndThatsIt) August 4, 2025
Rowling is everything Willoughby will never be.
