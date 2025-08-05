Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun

Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 05, 2025
Townhall Media

This writer is 42 years old, so this prediction is older than she is. It's a prime example of why climate change alarmism no longer resonates with the voting public. It also shows us that the media have been dishonest, partisan hacks for decades.

WATCH:

Maybe one day they'll get it right.

But we're not holding our breath.

The grift is strong.

Heh.

That's a badge of honor.

And give the government more power over your life, including how you live, what you eat, or if you can travel.

When communism fell in the late 1980s/early 1990s, Rush Limbaugh said it wasn't gone. He predicted the Left would repackage it as environmentalism. And he was right.

That's why they jump on any bad weather as 'proof' they're finally right.

Well played.

Yes, he was.

So science-y!

And for this writer's entire life, Florida has been fine and not a single climate doomsday prediction has come to pass.

