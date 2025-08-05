Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun

This writer is 42 years old, so this prediction is older than she is. It's a prime example of why climate change alarmism no longer resonates with the voting public. It also shows us that the media have been dishonest, partisan hacks for decades.

A CBS News report by Dan Rather warns that if we don’t stop digging up ancient carbon and burning it, 25% of Florida will be underwater.



This was broadcast 43 years ago.



I suspect Florida will be underwater any day now. pic.twitter.com/xErwx1kNBO — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) August 3, 2025

Maybe one day they'll get it right.

But we're not holding our breath.

I saw this guy on an old episode of To Tell The Truth from 1974 warning about the coming ice age. He later worked at the EPA and warned about global warming. Apparently that is where the money is. pic.twitter.com/f0K7PbfUfy — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) August 4, 2025

The grift is strong.

DeSantis would have it above water level within about 10 days. 12, tops. — Gerry (@GerryDales) August 3, 2025

Heh.

Dan Rather is an idiot. He was engaging in such partisan nonsense that my “whataboutisms” put him in corner. Why he chose to engage me, I don’t know but he blocked me within minutes and it was awesome — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) August 4, 2025

That's a badge of honor.

Imagine actually falling for this scam??

The only solution? Give the government more of your money. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5ZW9has17 — RebelMajority (@RebelMajority) August 3, 2025

And give the government more power over your life, including how you live, what you eat, or if you can travel.

What’s amazing about Dan Rather and climate change left is that it absolutely does not matter that none of their predictions have come true



Because climate change is an opportunity for them to feel like they’re a good, caring person. Has nothing to do with science. https://t.co/NF6Shf9Zra — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 4, 2025

When communism fell in the late 1980s/early 1990s, Rush Limbaugh said it wasn't gone. He predicted the Left would repackage it as environmentalism. And he was right.

Climate change/ Global warming has been a grift since the 1960s. Zero doomsday predictions have, even partially, come to pass. https://t.co/jy9O9VNwsw — Krieves (@krieves) August 5, 2025

That's why they jump on any bad weather as 'proof' they're finally right.

Dan Rather, like all the other climate alarmists, were very wrong about climate change - and I have the proof. https://t.co/kTuIP6uHuQ pic.twitter.com/peBmt9Kiv3 — John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) August 3, 2025

Well played.

Dan Rather was misidentified as a "journalist" https://t.co/qTn8gb6iHi — Jason Koslow (@Libertarian4444) August 5, 2025

Yes, he was.

It cracks me up they show pictures of smog whilst talking about odourless, colourless CO2. https://t.co/2H0hrnWlpf — The Ghost Shirt Society (@daveguitarclark) August 4, 2025

So science-y!

In 1982 CBS reported that Florida would soon be underwater as a consequence of carbon emissions. It's 2025... https://t.co/HO5P5FgLgH — Ray McGinnis (@RayMcGinnis7) August 4, 2025

And for this writer's entire life, Florida has been fine and not a single climate doomsday prediction has come to pass.

