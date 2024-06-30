We're Voting for an Administration! The Left Gushes Biden Admin Successfully Fixes Road

In their frantic attempt to salvage the Biden campaign, the left has turned to a novel approach, they're not voting for Biden, they're voting for the Biden administration!

The Presidential election isn't about one person, you see. It's about the government community as a whole. The Biden administration is what will save America.

No, really.

Secretary Pete Buttigeig made this happen. And he’s a member of the Biden-Harris administration.



It’s a team of experts you’re electing. https://t.co/otjFRw9Zfb — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) June 30, 2024

It seems there was a pretty devastating rockslide in Wyoming that destroyed a road, but never fear, the Biden Administration was on it.

We're sending $6 million in emergency funding to the Wyoming Department of Transportation to repair damage caused by a landslide earlier this month on Teton Pass. The funds will helping build a safe detour near the Wyoming-Idaho border. pic.twitter.com/TOodWjYRhM — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) June 25, 2024

The Department of Transportation fixed a road!

Everything is going to be ok.

The landslide happened 3 weeks ago and it already reopened. This is the kind of service US will lose if Biden is not reelected.



You are not voting just for one man, you are voting for an administration. — Sarah she/her 🌟 (@ginaddict1010) June 29, 2024

Don't you see? If Biden loses there will never be another road fixed in America again! Roads on are the ballot this year! Trump is a threat to roads!

Pete Buttigieg and the Biden Administration show what good, competent government can do. — What Would Hermione Do? 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TerriM13574987) June 30, 2024

That bridge is still an issue and has anyone checked on Hawaii?

Never mind that.

We got our road.

Pete delivers for us while we’re all Riding With Biden! — Rex-Be Pacific 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Toltschin) June 29, 2024

It is crazy how quickly we can rebuild things when we remove all the barriers used to slow down projects. https://t.co/WBBntDJxIb — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) June 29, 2024

Didn't the Supreme Court rule on something like this that made them all super mad?

It’s amazing how fast projects like this get done in rich areas like Jacksonhole, WY. Wonder what’s stopping the progression with other DOT projects 🤔 https://t.co/wVVULinHFF — You have an unnatural allegiance to losers (@_Mesmerizing) June 30, 2024

Now, now, let's not diminish this historic accomplishment by the Biden Administration. The collective entity we are voting for to get around the whole 'Biden is a literal zombie' thing.

At least Secretary Buttigieg can say he accomplished something during his tenure.

Really, is this what the Democrats have been reduced to? It's great they fixed that road, but the responses look like an episode of The Office. Should we really be this excited over the government accomplishing something in a timely matter?

Anyway, vote for the Biden Administration if you love roads.

Vote for roads!