We're Voting for an Administration! The Left Gushes Biden Admin Successfully Fixes Road

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on June 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

In their frantic attempt to salvage the Biden campaign, the left has turned to a novel approach, they're not voting for Biden, they're voting for the Biden administration!

The Presidential election isn't about one person, you see. It's about the government community as a whole. The Biden administration is what will save America.

No, really.

It seems there was a pretty devastating rockslide in Wyoming that destroyed a road, but never fear, the Biden Administration was on it.

The Department of Transportation fixed a road!

Everything is going to be ok.

Don't you see? If Biden loses there will never be another road fixed in America again! Roads on are the ballot this year! Trump is a threat to roads!

That bridge is still an issue and has anyone checked on Hawaii?

Never mind that.

We got our road.

Didn't the Supreme Court rule on something like this that made them all super mad?

Now, now, let's not diminish this historic accomplishment by the Biden Administration. The collective entity we are voting for to get around the whole 'Biden is a literal zombie' thing.

At least Secretary Buttigieg can say he accomplished something during his tenure.

Really, is this what the Democrats have been reduced to? It's great they fixed that road, but the responses look like an episode of The Office. Should we really be this excited over the government accomplishing something in a timely matter?

Anyway, vote for the Biden Administration if you love roads.

Vote for roads!

