The End of Democracy THIS TIME. Trump Critics Try 'Dictator' Fear Tactic Again

You just cannot roll your eyes enough.

When things start getting tough politically for Democrats, accuse the Republican opposition of being fascist dictators!

No one has been relentlessly accused of this nonsense more than Trump, who, despite actually being President already and not becoming a dictator, is certain to end democracy this time!

My dictator concerns outweigh my age concerns. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) June 29, 2024

Ah yes, an imaginary fear based on nothing but paranoia is definitely more concerning that the actual issue of Biden's dementia.

Agreed. But if age concerns help the dictator get elected, we should pick a nominee without any age concerns. So the dictator won’t get elected. https://t.co/lo0qJC0VXx — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 29, 2024

Plus knowing that the team surrounding him all have people’s best interests at ❤️ vs. those who may also be receiving dark money from foreign enemies.



It’s really not a party vs. party 🗳️ this year; it’s a democracy vs. dictatorship election.



I’d prefer 🇺🇸 be run by US vs. Puti https://t.co/Q9onikWsE8 — Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue (@ChannelingRBG) June 30, 2024

Oof.

An entire political party that never learned the difference between imagination and reality.

So you believe Trump was President for 4 years and never became a “dictator” because he knew he’d lose in 2020 and then when he won again in 2024 he’d then be a dictator. 🤪

Or….do you believe whatever MSNBC tells you to believe. 😂 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) June 29, 2024

We already had Trump for 4 years and it was great.



We were all fine. Had more money. Cheaper food. On our way to peace in the Middle East.



You can’t pull this crap anymore.



We liked it better then. https://t.co/DqNAhGoW9W — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) June 29, 2024

That’s because you have no intelligent concerns 🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/9dLoE71vPf — CC (@samcac509) June 30, 2024

They can't decide if they want the government to control their lives or not, though.

So you’ll vote for Trump then. Wise choice! His Supreme Court appointees just limited the dictatorial powers of unelected bureaucrats in federal agencies. A greater stride toward liberty has not been made since Ronald Reagan was President. — Waymore Woke (@MozarkMike) June 30, 2024

My aged dictator concerns outweigh all others. Bide seeks a totalitarian state run by Democrats. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) June 30, 2024

As if Biden didn’t abuse the justice system and go after his political opponent. — Cody Manners (@CodyManners2) June 29, 2024

Says a man rooting for The guy that's been in Washington for 52 years and wants four more....🤦 — Johnny Reno 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyReno) June 29, 2024

If you’re worried about dictators, you should be against Biden. He’s usurped Congress with his student loan forgiveness and gone after his political opponents via prosecution.



Sounds dictatorial to me! — Ralph Telford (@RalphT5) June 30, 2024

They just cannot get out of their own way. Everything has to be a desperate war against a completely imaginary evil they manage to rile themselves up into frothy, hysterical, manic terror over.

It was Reagan, then Bush then Bush then McCain then Romney and now Trump.

It's just so boring and predictable.