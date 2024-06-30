The End of Democracy THIS TIME. Trump Critics Try 'Dictator' Fear Tactic Again

Newsweek Shows in Stark Detail How the Media Manipulates Facts to Push a...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on June 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

You just cannot roll your eyes enough.

When things start getting tough politically for Democrats, accuse the Republican opposition of being fascist dictators!

No one has been relentlessly accused of this nonsense more than Trump, who, despite actually being President already and not becoming a dictator, is certain to end democracy this time!

Ah yes, an imaginary fear based on nothing but paranoia is definitely more concerning that the actual issue of Biden's dementia.

Oof.

An entire political party that never learned the difference between imagination and reality.

They can't decide if they want the government to control their lives or not, though.

They just cannot get out of their own way. Everything has to be a desperate war against a completely imaginary evil they manage to rile themselves up into frothy, hysterical, manic terror over.

It was Reagan, then Bush then Bush then McCain then Romney and now Trump.

It's just so boring and predictable.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DICTATOR JOE WALSH LIBERALS REPUBLICANS TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

