Rocky's a Fighter! Rep. Ro Khanna Wins the Ultimate Cringe Award Defending Biden's Embarrassing Debate

FINAL HOURS: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on June 29, 2024
Meme

Alrighty then.

Where to begin with this one. We know the desperation to salvage the Democratic campaign for President has been deeply, profoundly, embarrassingly sad. But holy crap did Rep. Ro Khanna raise the cringe level.

Oof.

Wait, didn't Rocky lose?

Are they admitting he was badly beaten? Does the poor man need to run up and down some stairs to inspire his base?

People are voting for a President, not a greeting card.

It's as if they think the entire country is Harry Sisson and they need to keep his spirits up. Who could this message possibly be for?

But he has CHARACTER. It's his CHARACTER that we're voting for!

You don't understand. Biden is the last living Democrat and democracy is at stake!

One gently used antique President, doesn't come with original manual, sold as is.

Let this poor man retire in peace. Don't tell him he's Rocky! He'll wander outside in boxer shorts and try to fight random people nearby. This is becoming an elder abuse issue.

Cringe Award winner, Ro Khanna, take the rest of the year off. You've earned it.

