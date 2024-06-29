Rocky's a Fighter! Rep. Ro Khanna Wins the Ultimate Cringe Award Defending Biden's Embarrassing Debate

Alrighty then.

Where to begin with this one. We know the desperation to salvage the Democratic campaign for President has been deeply, profoundly, embarrassingly sad. But holy crap did Rep. Ro Khanna raise the cringe level.

Rocky wasn't the most eloquent in speech. But he was a fighter. His character conveyed his eloquence. Our message: Biden's character is his eloquence. https://t.co/RzefR2Kite — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 29, 2024

Oof.

Wait, didn't Rocky lose?

Even your friends in NJ are shaking their heads at this level of idiocy. Rocky was a fictional character, Biden is the hanging carcass Rocky pounded in the meat locker! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 29, 2024

You utter freak — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) June 29, 2024

I mean, whatever you need to tell yourselves 🤗 — Joseph Vaden Shelley (@JosephVaden) June 29, 2024

Are they admitting he was badly beaten? Does the poor man need to run up and down some stairs to inspire his base?

People are voting for a President, not a greeting card.

omg... this level of spin is beyond parody 😂 https://t.co/Y06VAtyrgL — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 29, 2024

Imagine writing this with even the tiniest bit of sincerity. 🥴🥴 You can’t! Your mind simply won’t let you! https://t.co/vcwmEXEtmZ — Margo Chatting (@bettedavisthizz) June 29, 2024

It's as if they think the entire country is Harry Sisson and they need to keep his spirits up. Who could this message possibly be for?

Yea Rocky definitely had CTE and couldn’t read. If you can’t compare Biden to someone with a fully functioning brain maybe he shouldn’t be president https://t.co/2hvOgl0dbk — Bobby Baklava (@KostaJohnson) June 29, 2024

But he has CHARACTER. It's his CHARACTER that we're voting for!

This is completely pathetic.



Incinerate this Democratic Party and let it smolder in the ruins of political history. https://t.co/LC4pSWo7E7 — Ryan Selkis (d/acc) 🇺🇸 (@twobitidiot) June 29, 2024

You don't understand. Biden is the last living Democrat and democracy is at stake!

No one is buying what you’re selling https://t.co/l2dYuLaRZr — Chris Ahlers (@Chris_Ahlers) June 29, 2024

One gently used antique President, doesn't come with original manual, sold as is.

***Offer only available between the hours of 10am to 4pm https://t.co/7xGoSdORj9 pic.twitter.com/gAa06zptPG — VK (@vjeannek) June 29, 2024

Leftists are only capable of relating to fiction, not reality. https://t.co/3I0CALlFcL — buddy rich (@budrich17) June 29, 2024

This is embarrassing. https://t.co/TEqFW2mUuv — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 29, 2024

This is the best cope yet. https://t.co/NEkaAt9xPX — Distant (@Distant_Warrior) June 29, 2024

Let this poor man retire in peace. Don't tell him he's Rocky! He'll wander outside in boxer shorts and try to fight random people nearby. This is becoming an elder abuse issue.

Cringe Award winner, Ro Khanna, take the rest of the year off. You've earned it.