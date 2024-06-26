You Are Not Our Supervisor. Trans Activist Tries Shaming Women and Women Have Opinions

Another day, another trans activist trying to bully women into being quiet. Sorry, but that just isn't going to work here.

So brave.

So courageous.

I fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/7fV5o5nG7Q — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) June 26, 2024

Correction: Women's lives are more important than men's feelings — Ximene (@dellavaris) June 25, 2024

"Transwomen" are men.

All of them. — ''Femalism''🟥 🟩⬜🟪 (@ilovepreserves) June 26, 2024

Always the victim and always the bully.

But that doesn't work anymore.

I am not cis. I am a woman, period. Stop being a bigot. https://t.co/1yJi78UkkJ — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) June 26, 2024

Women’s & girls’ (adult & juvenile female humans) lives are way more important than men’s “I’m a pretty girl!” feelings. https://t.co/QDBuWMiY3C — Danni (@DanniBrener) June 26, 2024

Your lives are your lives. Women's spaces, right to same-sex care, and sports are their spaces and sports. And children need to be protected from the dangerous idea about being 'born in the wrong body', and any 'medical' interventions related to that lie. https://t.co/PRlijPBoGF — mark jürgen mayes (@TulipSurprise20) June 26, 2024

Men are tired of this game too. Bully, intimidate, shame, attack, accuse, on and on. The trans hate movement is relentless.

Translation: 'The feelings of men who dress up as women are more important than women's rights.'#IStandWithJKRowling#IStandWithWomen https://t.co/Damw4Gnsf8 — Sam J. Fields (@SamJecho) June 26, 2024

This is exactly why women like JKRowling are fighting to protect women's rights and to safeguard children. They want the 'right' to be in the single SEX spaces that women fought to have. #IStandWithJKRowling https://t.co/nHyshIWJWW — Ginette Hardwick 🟩⬜️🟪 Ⓥ 🏴‍☠️ (@Gardencomet) June 25, 2024

Women's safety and dignity is more important than the fetishes of men https://t.co/8e9HMCpLa8 — ann Lorraine KPSS💚🤍💜♀️ (@annLorryone) June 26, 2024

Like I said, this is a movement that acts sociopathically. Mainly women are the target, but also science. Reality, facts, etc. https://t.co/MSDOdODXxr — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) June 25, 2024

Yeah, you notice transmen aren't constantly barking at men about this stuff. Men aren't being shamed for not accepting women as men. Transmen don't seem to feel the same need to bully and intimidate men the way transwomen activists attack women.

Weird.

Y’all got big mad because JK Rowling said women are females, lol. Just Lmao. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 26, 2024

Funny how that works. Trans activists demand absolute conformity to their preferred titles, but aggressively mock people who don't like the term 'cis.'

Over and over these bullies show up making demands and trying to silence critics with accusations of bigotry and hate, mostly women. Unfortunately, in much of the West, they've got legal protection to do so. At least in America women don't have to take this nonsense.

Keep fighting back ladies, this hate movement will lose eventually. But you don't have to give up your safety or your rights to appease them in the meantime.