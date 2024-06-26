Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in Red States on Abortion

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:45 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

When your entire political philosophy is built on identity groups and pandering, sometimes your messaging has to be pretty specific.

Weirdly specific.

Ok.

Is this a concern for Latino voters in red states who could just vote for different policies if they didn't like them?

Is Harris upset there are more Latino babies being born now?

Also, Trump didn't ban abortion, but the Biden admin is just absolutely dedicated to this narrative.

Exactly, so, once again, if Latino voters don't like the current laws, then they can change them. What is the controversy here?

The way Democrats position race and victimhood is nauseating, as if Latino women are trapped in some Handmaid's Tale nightmare and only Biden can save them ... NEXT time.

Fear pandering is just the Democratic way. Don't you know if the Republicans win, YOUR specific identity group is under threat in a highly specific way only Democrats can prevent?

Be afraid!

So tedious.

