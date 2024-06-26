That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in Red States on Abortion

When your entire political philosophy is built on identity groups and pandering, sometimes your messaging has to be pretty specific.

Weirdly specific.

Over 40% of Latinas of reproductive age live in a state with a Trump Abortion Ban.



Donald Trump is responsible for this crisis. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 26, 2024

Ok.

Is this a concern for Latino voters in red states who could just vote for different policies if they didn't like them?

If abortion was “banned,” it was done by the state, not Donald Trump. But you already knew that. You also know that 90% of Democrats are too lazy or ignorant to grasp how it works. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) June 26, 2024

Is Harris upset there are more Latino babies being born now?

Thank God. Now babies like this won't be killed. pic.twitter.com/5TGGjNnt1K — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 26, 2024

Why do you want Latinas to kill babies, Kammy? Most Hispanics love children, God and family. Only desperate hags like you think ABORTION matters with the disaster you clowns have saddled us with! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 26, 2024

Stop making it about race. As a Latina there is no abortion crisis. We value life and will do whatever it takes to protect it. You have terrible values and no regard for life. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) June 26, 2024

Donald Trump is getting all the Latinas pregnant is the democrats new hoax

Yesterday he was stealing their uterus https://t.co/TLtepm6S5z — BonfireDesigns (@BonfireDesigns2) June 26, 2024

Also, Trump didn't ban abortion, but the Biden admin is just absolutely dedicated to this narrative.

Stop obsessing over dead babies. It’s gross. https://t.co/OzHDoL50Ke — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) June 26, 2024

Each state has the ability to regulate Abortions rather than The Federal Government’s interference. You’re just pandering as usual! #Trump2024 https://t.co/X6VWox4Xfr — JaxFL3585 (@JaxFL3585) June 26, 2024

Exactly, so, once again, if Latino voters don't like the current laws, then they can change them. What is the controversy here?

Targeting the demographic with the highest birthing rate in the nation and saying they can’t do enough abortion is an interesting move. Let’s see if it pays off. https://t.co/OyTXB7ASB4 — MAGGIE マギー 🕊️ 📿 (@MaggieAustenx) June 26, 2024

HOW IS THAT A BAD THING!!! My Good God, this woman is wicked. So it’s bad that 40% of Latinas live in a state where they’ll have Latino children. Don’t support people who say things like this. It is eugenics pure and simple. https://t.co/N0RRYzZHBW — Israel Geer Rivera (@realgeerrivera) June 26, 2024

Most Latinas love their babies and do not have abortions.... Do not use Latina women as pawns to get votes. This is disgusting! https://t.co/8HMDdoqo0j — Laurie 🇺🇲 (@LLH713) June 26, 2024

Latinos are very family oriented and largely are against abortion. These people are morons. https://t.co/B77DFMHP2O — FJBszn (@bigdeal_szn) June 26, 2024

Most Latinas believe in family and don't want to murder their babies. https://t.co/RnJ0720fp1 — Barbara (@VickersB) June 26, 2024

The way Democrats position race and victimhood is nauseating, as if Latino women are trapped in some Handmaid's Tale nightmare and only Biden can save them ... NEXT time.

Weird…I was under the impression that @VP was concerned about the rights of ALL women 🤔. JK I know she only cares about votes and if this doesn’t sum that up for every woman in America, you should take a closer look at what she actually says. https://t.co/n8fJ6vPxbJ — Enuf2Ps (@Enuf2P45177) June 26, 2024

Fear pandering is just the Democratic way. Don't you know if the Republicans win, YOUR specific identity group is under threat in a highly specific way only Democrats can prevent?

Be afraid!

So tedious.