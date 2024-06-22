You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just...
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're...
NYT: The War in Gaza Is Dividing the LGBTQ Community
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden
Politico Going All-Out to Defend Pro-Hamas Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Are Trans Activists in a Hate Movement, or Just Vulnerable Victims of Oppression?...
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen...
Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to...
Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Figures Out the REAL Money Problem Americans Face, Price Gouging

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:45 PM on June 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Just when you think Democrats can't possibly be more ignorant of basic economics, they boldly charge in with yet another terrible policy to make things worse.

Enter our favorite useless, but somehow destructive, Democratic house leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Advertisement

Ok, wait a minute.

Don't you see, if we just force companies to increase the number of cookies per bag, everything will be fine!

The left perpetually believes the reason things cost too much is greedy corporations unfairly raising prices rather than recognizing companies are forced to do so just to keep up with oppressive Democratic policies.

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Advertisement

All we have to do is raise taxes to give the American people affordable lives! Oh no, why does everything cost more now!?

Advertisement

The Left is up to its old tricks. It cannot understand basic economics or it refuses to do so, so that it can demagogue. 

Prices will equilibrate supply and demand and produce a market price. 

If the government sets a price that is too low, then shortages will result. This is an iron law. Hakeem Jeffries is ignorant of it. Or by calling for price caps, he’s trying to exploit  

the ignorance of low-information, poorly educated voters.

Don't worry everyone, Extreme Hakeem is here to fix everything! We are confident THIS new economic plan won't blow up like the last one did and the one before that and the one before that. This time, they'll get it right!

Tags: COMMUNISTS DEMOCRATS ECONOMICS ECONOMY HAKEEM JEFFRIES PROGRESSIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're Not Above the Law
Amy Curtis
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just Like Books
Amy Curtis
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
Brett T.
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden
Brett T.
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One Brett T.
Advertisement