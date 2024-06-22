Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Figures Out the REAL Money Problem Americans Face, Price Gouging

Just when you think Democrats can't possibly be more ignorant of basic economics, they boldly charge in with yet another terrible policy to make things worse.

Enter our favorite useless, but somehow destructive, Democratic house leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

We can make life more affordable by ending price gouging. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 22, 2024

Ok, wait a minute.

This message is for Democrats' low information voters. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 22, 2024

Price gouging isn’t the problem. Bidenomics is the problem.



Because of Joe Biden, inflation has averaged over 5%, prices are up 20% and wages down 4%.



We need President Trump. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2024

Don't you see, if we just force companies to increase the number of cookies per bag, everything will be fine!

Thank God. I’ve been sleepless with worry.



I’m totally unconcerned about $35,000,000,000,000 in national debt. Open borders & 10 million new illegals. A 20% rise in food prices. Spikes in gas prices. Multiple wars & degradation of our cities.



Price-gauging. That’s the ticket. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 22, 2024

The left perpetually believes the reason things cost too much is greedy corporations unfairly raising prices rather than recognizing companies are forced to do so just to keep up with oppressive Democratic policies.

Please stop "helping."

Your handiwork has made life intolerable (see chart) to all but the educated elite who have even money after loan bailouts to pay for their avocado toast. https://t.co/d8ZBTHIxLo pic.twitter.com/JOTgATq5mS — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 22, 2024

ONLY Communist dictatorships like the USSR, Cuba, Venezuela impose artificial "price controls" on basic goods to try an assuage the masses.



The crisis NEED for "affordable life" is to CUT federal spending to match revenues & reduce the current DEBT - $1 Trillion in interest. https://t.co/Z4S1pN1mmh pic.twitter.com/PmLrPJr1rr — Tom T. ن‎ 🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) June 22, 2024

All we have to do is raise taxes to give the American people affordable lives! Oh no, why does everything cost more now!?

Communists, like Hakeem, like for government to control businesses and their profit margins. See, leftists believe that all money should belong to the government and be distributed as they see fit. They believe your hard work and success should benefit all, not just you... https://t.co/ZwIwoRxLGg — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 22, 2024

The Left is up to its old tricks.



It cannot understand basic economics or it refuses to do so, so that it can demagogue.



Prices will equilibrate supply and demand and produce a market price.



If the government sets a price that is too low, then shortages will result.



This is… https://t.co/OZqqiFIdpv pic.twitter.com/ZnmO0xuSyA — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) June 22, 2024

Don't worry everyone, Extreme Hakeem is here to fix everything! We are confident THIS new economic plan won't blow up like the last one did and the one before that and the one before that. This time, they'll get it right!