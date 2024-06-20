You're the REASON Life is Unaffordable! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says Dems are HELPING Americans

Normally Democrat House Leader, Hakeem Jeffries says absolutely nothing at all with his endless meaningless slogans. He posts some vague, nothing nonsense on Twitter/X and Democrats swoon, while the rest of us barf.

But today he decided to spice things up, making the bold claim that Democrats are fighting to make life more affordable while MAGA Republicans only care about supporting Trump.

Oof.

Making a difference in the lives of the American people requires focus.



House Democrats are fighting to make life more affordable.



Do extreme MAGA Republicans care about anything other than Trump? — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 20, 2024

Hold up a second Hakeem, did you just say Democrats are fighting to make life more affordable?

What?

House Democrats are fighting to destroy our country — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 20, 2024

This chart doesn't vibe with that. Nice try though. pic.twitter.com/HSMD38dKyg — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) June 20, 2024

You are the driving force of the inflation. How stupid do you think we are?



6 months before the election and now you notice the Americans struggling because of you.



Go away Obama Jr. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) June 20, 2024

Democrats really do think that passing a bill called, The Inflation Reduction Act, should be enough to convince Americans everything is ok. But we still go to the grocery store.

EXTREME HAKEEM thinks 20% inflation is making a positive difference. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) June 20, 2024

If it gets any worse than what it is we will all be homeless. This economy is the worst since the depression. So please stop. Leave it alone you have done enough damage. https://t.co/4YNV7X7ziK — Jean Wright (@JeanWright0710) June 20, 2024

Maybe if we get another credit card and put all our purchases on it, we'll save money!

Post that 7.3 trillion budget with 5.5 trillion in tax hikes for 2025.

The budget is due by Oct 1

The city and counties will levy 25 budgets.

People are gonna freak out. https://t.co/qLPr5WELkw — Todd Yancey (@yancey_todd) June 20, 2024

Under your President, gas prices have skyrocketed, grocery prices are outrageous and mortgage rates are at 7.5% compared to 2%. Please explain to me how you are making life more affordable? https://t.co/8hbRzgyegn — Carol Mariani (@PatriotCarol12) June 20, 2024

But Biden tweeted again that inflation was DOWN and the economy has never been better. He TWEETED you guys.

When Trump was in office things were much more affordable than Bidenomics has created https://t.co/gYZ1TlNKXZ — Michael Smalley (@smalley_tn) June 20, 2024

🚨Biden owns the inflation which effects every American.

🚨Biden owns the border which is putting Americans in danger

🚨Biden has weaponized our Justice System https://t.co/fgPeZSBtD3 — Raised Right (@RightMsmagnolia) June 20, 2024

You guys just haven't let the Inflation Reduction Act kick in yet, you gotta vote for Biden again to see the full effects!

I got this one!!



Short answer: No

Long answer: Nope pic.twitter.com/OlSWJhRMRI — Margarita (M²-C) (@3MC223) June 20, 2024

No matter how much they boast and try to convince us things are getting better, everyone knows it isn't true. The economy is something everyone experiences. It isn't something politicians can easily hide or cover up.

Too bad Extreme Hakeem doesn't get that and thinks he can shame Americans by calling them 'MAGA,' instead of actually working to lower the cost of living for everyone.