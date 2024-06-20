Sen. John Kennedy Shames Judicial Nominee for Finding 'A Lot of Good' in...
Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk...
Conservatives Are Imagining New Pride Flags to Be Outraged About
That's Not How This Works. Dem Strategist Keith Edwards Whines Over SCOTUS Power...
Son of Spengler Drops TRUTH BOMBS With Epic Thread on Understanding Biden Administration...
You're the REASON Life is Unaffordable! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says Dems are HELPING...
Next They'll Accuse the US of Genocide! MN House Candidate Declares Deporting Illegals...
Author Says We're Not Mad at Just Stop Oil, We’re Really at OURSELVES...
Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to...
Donald Trump Calls Family of Mother Murdered by Illegal Immigrant
HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire...
Rep. Lieu's Attempt to Turn Putin's Meeting with NK Leader Into a Warning...
Politics Is Downstream of Culture: NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Made WILD Claim About What...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Apologizes for Calling Sexual Violence on October 7 ‘Propaganda’

We Got a VIP White Woman in Here! DOJ Alum Julie Zebrak Launches Liberal White Girl Summer for Biden

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:45 PM on June 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Excuse me, but a VIP White woman has entered the room, everyone listen up! DOJ alum and political consultant Julie Zebrak is apparently offended the New York Times has failed to recognize her support for Biden personally. The NYT had the audacity to report that Biden appears to be losing support from women and she is not having it, as a White woman, no less!

Advertisement

Liberal White Girl Summer has begun!

Girl.

What.

Apparently, she isn't the only White woman outraged she isn't included.

Recommended

Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

White Pride certainly has taken a turn, although to be fair, these are Democrats.

Advertisement

Someone has a box of wine on her Amazon Subscribe & Save.

No one has been more neglected in the Democratic party than suburban, liberal, White women! Wake up Joe, you're losing your most loyal voter base!

Just imagine Republican women announcing they are proudly white and voting for Trump.

Just. Imagine.

Tags: DEMOCRATS JOE BIDEN LIBERALS RACE BAITING VOTERS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk'
Amy Curtis
Son of Spengler Drops TRUTH BOMBS With Epic Thread on Understanding Biden Administration Policies
Amy Curtis
Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to ID Things Like SEPSIS
Amy Curtis
Conservatives Are Imagining New Pride Flags to Be Outraged About
Brett T.
That's Not How This Works. Dem Strategist Keith Edwards Whines Over SCOTUS Power He Doesn't Understand
Chad Felix Greene
HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire a White Male'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk' Amy Curtis
Advertisement