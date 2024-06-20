We Got a VIP White Woman in Here! DOJ Alum Julie Zebrak Launches Liberal White Girl Summer for Biden

Excuse me, but a VIP White woman has entered the room, everyone listen up! DOJ alum and political consultant Julie Zebrak is apparently offended the New York Times has failed to recognize her support for Biden personally. The NYT had the audacity to report that Biden appears to be losing support from women and she is not having it, as a White woman, no less!

Liberal White Girl Summer has begun!

Hey @nytimes - I am a woman - and a white one at that - and my support for Biden has only intensified over the last several years. pic.twitter.com/QuxyibAST9 — @JulieZebrak (@JulieZebrak) June 20, 2024

it's funny how the race is close while Biden's support is allegedly collapsing with every Democratic voter group and the only plausible explanation is that Biden is killing it with cishet white men https://t.co/HIcBSIXlQw — Thomas (@tcstephenson818) June 20, 2024

Apparently, she isn't the only White woman outraged she isn't included.

Hey @nytimes this is BS! White middle-aged woman from TX here and I fully support @JoeBiden https://t.co/M6xux3kXAz — TXTreeLady (@tx_tree) June 20, 2024

Not only am I a white woman… But an Independent, white woman in the suburbs-



And I adore Joe Biden.



Anyone else?#FreedomOverFascism #BidenHarris4More https://t.co/nBso8yehdq pic.twitter.com/2gMUN1leXU — ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) June 20, 2024

Hey @nytimes - I am a woman - and a white one at that - and my support for Biden has only intensified over the last several years.#KeepItGoing https://t.co/kuvOptPK9q — TrueBlue ☮️🇺🇦🟧🏳️‍🌈 (@LoveJustice71) June 20, 2024

Hey .@nytimes I am a white woman and support Joe Biden now more than ever. https://t.co/QP8c2fzxjl — susan mathai (@susanmathai) June 20, 2024

Suburban college-educated white woman in Georgia, I voted for Biden in 2020 and I'm ready to vote for him again right now. Maybe the @nytimes should be interviewing us? https://t.co/5JfwqcnGHz — Dawggirl (@MelissaRabb1) June 20, 2024

White Pride certainly has taken a turn, although to be fair, these are Democrats.

Someone has a box of wine on her Amazon Subscribe & Save.

So has your consumption of boxed wine. https://t.co/1yMVpjDbht — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) June 20, 2024

No one has been more neglected in the Democratic party than suburban, liberal, White women! Wake up Joe, you're losing your most loyal voter base!

Just imagine Republican women announcing they are proudly white and voting for Trump.

Just. Imagine.