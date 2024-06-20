That's Not How This Works. Dem Strategist Keith Edwards Whines Over SCOTUS Power He Doesn't Understand

The left is always outraged over political things they don't understand. For example, every Supreme Court decision inspires them to remind the country they have no idea what the Supreme Court actually does.

Advertisement

Enter Keith Edwards, self-proclaimed Democratic strategist and 'social guru,' who is big mad that he doesn't quite get what the job of the SCOTUS fully entails.

There's something deeply broken how there's we just wait around for 9 people in robes who aren't accountable to anyone, including each other, to make life-altering decisions for 330,000,000 people. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 20, 2024

Oh, honey.

Where to begin. Let's see, first of all, we don't. The SCOTUS doesn't make life-altering decisions for Americans. It determines if law meets the criteria of the Constitution and if not, sends it back to Congress or the states to make better law.

Literally how the US system has operated since its inception, you’re only mad that they’re not always ruling in the ways you want them to because you’re a child — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 20, 2024

you new to how this country works with the 3 equal branches of government thingy, sweetie? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 20, 2024

No...that is precisely how our system of government works! You only hate it when it doesn't go your way! Which means you are a hypocrite and an elitist! That is why our system works the way that it does...so people like you don't get to tell the rest of us what to do! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) June 20, 2024

Basically, the left thinks the SCOTUS is there to impose their will onto the people. Naturally when the court rules against them, they assume it must be politically motivated.

No, it usually just means the law is deeply flawed and unconstitutional.

Your team is fine when a decision suits your agenda AND silent when your team acts directly against Supreme Court decisions.



You are broken. — Jeff To America (@JeffMelodyberg) June 20, 2024

Oh no, when the court rules in their favor they are honoring the people.

Curiously wasn’t an issue when the Court was reliably progressive-friendly https://t.co/5qMbognxJ9 — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 20, 2024

There's nothing at all deeply broken about the Constitution being the law of the land. https://t.co/KTSKjX4Swq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 20, 2024

They think the President is a king who can just sign Executive Orders for whatever they want done and the SCOTUS is an absolute authority to impose progressive rulings to 'better' society.

This is a great reason to oppose judicial activism, including making up new constitutional rights that aren’t in the constitution



It was only because the Supreme Court made up a right to abortion that this was true with abortion. Going forward you will not have to worry about… https://t.co/vf4uQDCGCa — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 20, 2024

Advertisement

This is a great reason to oppose judicial activism, including making up new constitutional rights that aren’t in the constitution.

It was only because the Supreme Court made up a right to abortion that this was true with abortion. Going forward you will not have to worry about that very much. From now on, we get to make these rules in state legislatures which are more democratic, and accountable.

The more of the Supreme Court gets out of the policy making business, the better.

And yet I get the feeling that you don’t like my solution …

There’s something deeply broken with how Americans understand their own Justice system https://t.co/h0UkxZw728 — Ben Foerg, Bored (@foerglikecyborg) June 20, 2024

What is “checks and balances”? 🤔 https://t.co/2jDeXew3ae — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) June 20, 2024

Sadly, the education system has deeply failed about half of the population who just can't quite figure out how our system of government is supposed to work.

This made MAGA mad. Uh-oh. Slap me a follow if you’re pro-democracy and let’s defeat MAGA and Trump once and for all this November. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 20, 2024

Of course, none of this matters to activists like Keith who just filters all inconvenient facts through this MAGA FOX NEWS glasses and only sees himself winning the argument.

Advertisement

Better to leave the life-altering decisions to one 81 year old man in a diaper. https://t.co/hBCBgyOsjM — Bad Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) June 20, 2024

Everything the left wants done should be done by Congress and they never seem to get that. They file lawsuits and get judges to grant their wishes and eventually the Supreme Court smacks them down because they refuse to follow the rules.

Then they get mad and demand the system isn't fair.

Repeat over and over.

They just never stop embarrassing themselves.