That's YOUR Job. Dem Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Gets Reminded 'Dark Money' Isn't in Charge of Making Law

Picture another Friday afternoon on Capitol Hill, hearing loud ranting and peeking outside your office to see Senator Sheldon Whitehouse wildly waving his arms around shouting about rightwing conspiracies to an empty hallway.

That must be the life of every Democrat.

Whitehouse, who has somehow been advancing through public office for the last 31 years, is known for his lunatic ravings about 'dark money.'

Today is no different.

The NRA, gun manufacturers, and their dark-money allies are intent on wiping all commonsense gun-safety measures off the books, and their handpicked right-wing radicals on the Supreme Court delivered another massive win at the expense of the American people. https://t.co/kwDRg0khQ4 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 14, 2024

A relatively inexpensive bump stock lets anyone convert a semiautomatic firearm into an even deadlier weapon capable of spraying hundreds of rounds in the span of a minute, as we saw in the Las Vegas concert massacre. Congress should act swiftly on legislation to ban bump stocks. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 14, 2024

That's just it, County Club towel boy, Congress didn't act and the Supreme Court had to shut down this unconstitutional abuse of power to remind you of your job.

You're in Congress. That's the branch that writes "the books." This wasn't on "the books." It was made up by the executive branch without permission. That's why it was struck down. Lawmaking power lies in Congress—the institution to which you belong. https://t.co/yXjJxcKZFl — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 14, 2024

Justice Alito: Congress can fix the statute if it wants to.



Senator Whitehouse: How dare the Supreme Court make us do our jobs! https://t.co/xiKUNjKh42 pic.twitter.com/xuGxHoE3Fi — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 14, 2024

Oh no, it's much easier to just rant and rave over conspiracy theories and blame 'radicals' on the Supreme Court for insisting Congress do its job.

There’s no “wiping all common sense gun-safety measures off the books” here.



SCOTUS rightly held that ATF lacks statutory authority to issue the bump-stock regulation.



You can try to change the law if you’d like.



Don’t blame SCOTUS.



Justice Alito made this point perfectly. https://t.co/u06P1CDEoN pic.twitter.com/s468GWmvyy — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 14, 2024

Sheldon's pissed because they're getting shellacked when trying to use the administrative state instead of legislation to enforce their agenda. https://t.co/w8RSDpBwrz — Durwood (@ExpatD1) June 14, 2024

Basically, yes. Whitehouse and all the other howling Democrats know anti-gun laws are unpopular and it risks their future elections. They don't want to have to answer any questions on TV. It's easier to let a federal agency or the President do it, and then pretend to be protectors of the people fighting a corrupt SCOTUS when it's shut down.

Congress is the law-making body.



Get off Twitter and go introduce a bill.



Do YOUR job. https://t.co/2Yn3i0htPz — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) June 14, 2024

Perhaps his constituents are too dumb to understand who has the authority to ban bump stocks so he gas lights them with politically hot bullshit. The ONLY authority the government has is what we give to it through our representatives. Go back to school and take civics. https://t.co/MoJC0H45jq — The Anti-Mimetic Man (@TheOppoMan) June 14, 2024

Well that's why he and all his Democratic friends are marching out into the street screaming the world is ending. They know the average Democratic voter has absolutely no idea how laws are made or what the Supreme Court actually does.

Democrats like Whitehouse have made a political career out of angrily denouncing Republicans for everything they were supposed to be doing themselves all along.

If Whitehouse and his buddies want to ban bump stocks, then propose a law that complies with the Constitution and pass it.

That's what they get paid to do.