Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on...
You CANNOT Make This Up: Los Angeles City Council Removes 'Homophobic ' No...
Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases,...
'There's Something About Terry'- Terry Moran's Hairdo Raises itself and Hilarious Response...
What Happens If Republicans Win? Adam Schiff Makes a Fool of Himself!
SOMEBODY Is Above the Law: Merrick Garland's DOJ Won't Prosecute Merrick Garland
Here's How Many Have Been Connected 3 Years After Biden Got $45.5 Billion...
DELISH! Elon Musk's Dig at Delaware Takes the Master Troll Cake (Literally)
Last Nail Driven Into 'Hunter Biden Laptop is Russian Disinfo' Coffin With This...
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What...
Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO...
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on the Bump Stock Ban

That's YOUR Job. Dem Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Gets Reminded 'Dark Money' Isn't in Charge of Making Law

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on June 14, 2024
Dr. Evil meme

Picture another Friday afternoon on Capitol Hill, hearing loud ranting and peeking outside your office to see Senator Sheldon Whitehouse wildly waving his arms around shouting about rightwing conspiracies to an empty hallway.

Advertisement

That must be the life of every Democrat.

Whitehouse, who has somehow been advancing through public office for the last 31 years, is known for his lunatic ravings about 'dark money.'

Today is no different.

That's just it, County Club towel boy, Congress didn't act and the Supreme Court had to shut down this unconstitutional abuse of power to remind you of your job.

Recommended

Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on Bullets
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Oh no, it's much easier to just rant and rave over conspiracy theories and blame 'radicals' on the Supreme Court for insisting Congress do its job.

Basically, yes. Whitehouse and all the other howling Democrats know anti-gun laws are unpopular and it risks their future elections. They don't want to have to answer any questions on TV. It's easier to let a federal agency or the President do it, and then pretend to be protectors of the people fighting a corrupt SCOTUS when it's shut down.

Advertisement

Well that's why he and all his Democratic friends are marching out into the street screaming the world is ending. They know the average Democratic voter has absolutely no idea how laws are made or what the Supreme Court actually does.

Democrats like Whitehouse have made a political career out of angrily denouncing Republicans for everything they were supposed to be doing themselves all along.

If Whitehouse and his buddies want to ban bump stocks, then propose a law that complies with the Constitution and pass it.

That's what they get paid to do.

Tags: 2ND AMENDMENT CONSTITUTION DEMOCRATS GUN GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on Bullets
Chad Felix Greene
You CANNOT Make This Up: Los Angeles City Council Removes 'Homophobic ' No U-Turn Signs
Grateful Calvin
Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases, Leaves Him Speechless
Twitchy Video
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Here's How Many Have Been Connected 3 Years After Biden Got $45.5 Billion for High-Speed Internet
Doug P.
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on Bullets Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement