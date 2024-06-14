Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on Bullets

Sometimes you look at big accounts on Twitter/X and just have to wonder. Andrea Junker, who describes herself as a 'Strong and persistent voice against Trumpism,' is also, apparently, a strong and persistent voice against history.

While the left is losing their minds over the Supreme Court telling Congress to pass its own laws, lots of activists have taken to Twitter/X to remind us that they have no idea what the 2nd Amendment is.

In 1791, the Second Amendment was written.



In 1847, the bullet was invented.



Thus, the Second Amendment only applies to muskets. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 14, 2024

Alrighty then.

Case closed.

This isn't the first time she's been famously obnoxious on the topic, cited in another meltdown over a Supreme Court ruling on guns.

With SCOTUS taking an NRA-backed case, it is time to review the Second Amendment scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/0QAZqozAKm — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 26, 2021

Ah, yes, the classic, 'it's only a right if you use it against the government,' interpretation of the Constitution.

But back to today's nonsense.

The bullet was invented in the 1300’s.



The Minie ball was invented in 1847. It was a type of bullet that was used for about 20 years.



What do you think weapons fired before 1847? A strongly worded letter? — LCpl of America First (@LCplofMarines75) June 14, 2024

And false , it’s the right to bear arms , not muskets .. — Jason Vaughn (@Jutanine) June 14, 2024

Somehow, generation of liberals after generation of liberals seem absolutely convinced the musket argument is the final word on this subject. Next to, 'well regulated,' this is the most common smug dismissal of the core Constitutional right. One that never seems to hold water in regards to any other Constitutional rights.

So the first amendment only applies to printing presses? — Pesach Lattin (@pesach_lattin) June 14, 2024

Isn't she boldly declaring this, without fear of government prosecution, on an electronic device, connected to the internet, on a social media platform created in 2006?

In 1791 the First Amendment was written.



In the 1950’s, the computer was invented.



Thus, the First Amendment only applies to parchment & quill. https://t.co/qSSj1s6ipJ — Steve (@SteveCampy) June 14, 2024

If I had to read the most arrogantly stupid and inaccurate take during this hour of the internet, so do you: https://t.co/IPutDUmUWv — Southern Gooner (@GobeldyGooner) June 14, 2024

They really are insufferably smug when they spout such embarrassing nonsense, no matter how many times they are publicly shamed for doing so.

First cast lead ball: 1400s. You're confusing bullet with cartridge.



Also, 2A says nothing about bullets, cartridges, or even guns. It says "arms."



Further, this argument must be written on parchment & submitted by horseback courier. 1A says nothing about the Internet. https://t.co/8sfaf2UeP7 — Chip Bennett (@chip_bennett) June 14, 2024

Basically, the argument is somewhere along the lines of if George Washington was handed an AR-15 he'd have no idea what it was and so it isn't covered by the right to carry and own guns.

Or something.

Thank you! The Founders would be astounded and appalled that modern courts consider a bump stock equivalent to the musket used in 18th century US to bring down a wild animal, rabid dog or broken legged horse, or deer for dinner, to such an instrument of mass slaughter! https://t.co/CjXM1g34Oc — goldeneye1959 (@Goldeneye1959) June 14, 2024

Yup, that really is as intellectually deep as they go.

And that kids, is why we aren't a democracy!