BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on the Bump Stock Ban

Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on Bullets

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on June 14, 2024
AngieArtist

Sometimes you look at big accounts on Twitter/X and just have to wonder. Andrea Junker, who describes herself as a 'Strong and persistent voice against Trumpism,' is also, apparently, a strong and persistent voice against history.

While the left is losing their minds over the Supreme Court telling Congress to pass its own laws, lots of activists have taken to Twitter/X to remind us that they have no idea what the 2nd Amendment is.

Alrighty then.

Case closed.

This isn't the first time she's been famously obnoxious on the topic, cited in another meltdown over a Supreme Court ruling on guns.

Ah, yes, the classic, 'it's only a right if you use it against the government,' interpretation of the Constitution.

But back to today's nonsense.

Somehow, generation of liberals after generation of liberals seem absolutely convinced the musket argument is the final word on this subject. Next to, 'well regulated,' this is the most common smug dismissal of the core Constitutional right. One that never seems to hold water in regards to any other Constitutional rights.

Isn't she boldly declaring this, without fear of government prosecution, on an electronic device, connected to the internet, on a social media platform created in 2006?

They really are insufferably smug when they spout such embarrassing nonsense, no matter how many times they are publicly shamed for doing so.

Basically, the argument is somewhere along the lines of if George Washington was handed an AR-15 he'd have no idea what it was and so it isn't covered by the right to carry and own guns.

Or something.

Yup, that really is as intellectually deep as they go.

And that kids, is why we aren't a democracy!

