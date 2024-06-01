Happy Pride Everyone! Rep. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Launches Pride Month with Anti-Trump Screed

Oh, they just can't help themselves, can they.

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the House Democrats, decided to get up bright and early on the first day of LGBTQ Pride month to ... you guessed it, rant about Trump.

How dare the election-denying, insurrectionist-supporting, Lock Her Up-chanting MAGA extremists lecture America about justice. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 1, 2024

you’re garbage — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) June 1, 2024

They finally managed to convict Trump of something, 34 somethings, and they STILL aren't happy. Each day for a Democrat appears to be an opportunity to share their hatred of Trump with the world, again.

The party currently orchestrating a criminal cartel invasion of the United States, while staging communist show trials of political dissidents, would like to tell you about “justice.” https://t.co/paza1arcdB — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 1, 2024

.@RepJeffries dares over half the country — who he & his cabal have labeled ‘MAGA extremists’ — to lecture America on justice.



Accepted.👇🏼

🔥It’s LAWFARE

🔥It’s Republic ending, and

🔥It’s OVER November 5th.



Now, I’m off to https://t.co/kNKT8dAVKr to donate … again. https://t.co/2jsHU9OFhr — Ultra-MAGA Y. S. Waters🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@yswaters) June 1, 2024

Really, the more Extreme Hakeem and his pals exploit this moment to increase attacks on their political enemies, the more support Trump is getting.

They’re starting to wake up to the fact that the political prosecution of Trump was a mistake. https://t.co/G45PtGjavy — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 1, 2024

The hypocrisy could not be more obscene.

How dare the 2016 election-denying, BLM riot-supporting, Lock Him Up-chanting Marxist extremists lecture America about justice!!! https://t.co/53O2OQ1TNt — FLMowerDude (@Floridadude76) June 1, 2024

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they've been doing all along.

Democrats were denying legitimate elections since before it was cool.



Remember the tantrum y'all threw between November 2015 through January 2020? — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) June 1, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries literally called Donald Trump illegitimate after the 2016 because of a state-run hoax.



Politicians have always been hypocrites, but this is another level we're seeing in America now. https://t.co/Z22wxmjY1v — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) June 1, 2024

It's true, he did.

Climate Change is NOT a hoax. But 45's election may have been #RussianHacking #Collusion #FollowTheFacts — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 2, 2017

Oh, no, no, no, the Democrats don't want to calm things down. They want to RAISE the temperature as high as it can go. They are desperate for another J6 to get them through the next election.

MAGA extremist? Way to turn down the temperature and bring the country together. Great leadership, Sparky. https://t.co/WOeztDNGkf — Luki (@hpygoluki) June 1, 2024

Sad.

Even during the Left's favorite time of the year, they can't enjoy themselves because of their obsession with Trump. Day after day all they do is rant and whine and mock and rage against Trump. They have nothing else. No other purpose in life.

Not even the crayon box vomit flag can being them joy this year.

Happy Pride everyone!