The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Tr...
Biden's Reaction to Question About Opponent's Conviction Has Starring Role in New Trump...
'Stat of the Day': Here's 24 Hours of Trump's Fundraising vs. Biden Campaign's...
Cut 'Em Off Then: Vermont to Require Oil Companies to Pay for 'Climate...
WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Us She Was Not Totally DEPENDable when Celebrating the...
Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote...

Happy Pride Everyone! Rep. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Launches Pride Month with Anti-Trump Screed

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on June 01, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Oh, they just can't help themselves, can they.

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the House Democrats, decided to get up bright and early on the first day of LGBTQ Pride month to ... you guessed it, rant about Trump.

They finally managed to convict Trump of something, 34 somethings, and they STILL aren't happy. Each day for a Democrat appears to be an opportunity to share their hatred of Trump with the world, again.

Really, the more Extreme Hakeem and his pals exploit this moment to increase attacks on their political enemies, the more support Trump is getting.

The hypocrisy could not be more obscene.

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they've been doing all along.

It's true, he did.

Oh, no, no, no, the Democrats don't want to calm things down. They want to RAISE the temperature as high as it can go. They are desperate for another J6 to get them through the next election.

Sad.

Even during the Left's favorite time of the year, they can't enjoy themselves because of their obsession with Trump. Day after day all they do is rant and whine and mock and rage against Trump. They have nothing else. No other purpose in life.

Not even the crayon box vomit flag can being them joy this year.

Happy Pride everyone!

Tags: DEMOCRATS HAKEEM JEFFRIES LGBT LGBTQ TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME MAGA

