Does the Left Think Black Women are Biased? The Left Cheers All-Black Bench for Trump's Appeal

Christmas has come early for the Left in the wake of Trump's trial. Convicting him of something, anything, has been their rallying cry since 2015 and they finally got their wish! Yeah, he was convicted on low-level felonies and likely won't face any jail time, but they can always dream!

In their collective frenzy, however, they have confirmed many of the right's beliefs about their prejudices and morals. Namely, everyone sees exactly how corrupt and gleeful they can be abusing power.

This is even more apparent in their mocking of Trump's appeal, a process anyone who respects the legal system should support. In doing so, they accidentally revealed something else everyone knew all along, they're deeply racist and sexist too.

New: Trump's appeal oral arguments will take place in front of the first all-Black women appellate bench.https://t.co/LJHpFpaWPE pic.twitter.com/KO3qc7levt — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 31, 2024

Ok.

And ... ?

Why would the appellate bench being made up of black women matter in this case? Are they suggesting black women can't be objective or professional in positions of power like this?

Why yes, yes they are!

I love it, his worst nightmare is our best line of defense. Truly awesome and inspirational — Kayla Roney (@kroney1228) May 31, 2024

Karma has no menu. You get served what you deserve. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) May 31, 2024

Black Jesus and the Exonerated 5 are very happy indeed!! pic.twitter.com/kSE50h5KtP — #NeverTrumpNeverBiden-CEASEFIRENOW!! (@nlynnimani66) May 31, 2024

Wow. What a time for his The Apprentice secret audiotape to meet the light of day. — Thomas P. (Tom) Logan 🗾🇯🇵 (@TokyoTom2020) May 31, 2024

It seems the left thinks being black and female is automatically a win against Trump, especially because he's accused of saying something racist a decade or more ago.

But again, judges aren't allowed to let their personal feelings influence their rulings, so what is the left saying here?

So beautiful I might cry lol — Joey Pedras (@JoeyPedras) May 31, 2024

Trump is unlikely to win his appeal due to lack of legal merit. Unfortunately, he may blame the black judges for being crooked and begin making threatening and harassing comments against black people. — Ruby🆘VetsResistSupport #DemCast (@Ruby74698396) May 31, 2024

Oh no, no, no, Miss Ruby. You guys can't cheer on the fact the judges are black women as a form of righteous justice and karma against Trump and then argue Trump will blame them for being biased because they are black women.

We see you.

If you pay attention to the replies, you'll see quite a few prominent accounts making these celebratory statements. These aren't just a few randos.

Black women are, yes, overrepresented in that group of 21, but this is just a February publicity shot of the very first time all five judges on a panel were black women. It’s very unlikely that this… https://t.co/cyKHtYgUkI — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) May 31, 2024

NY’s first appellate department has 21 judges, 5 of whom sit on any given panel.

Black women are, yes, overrepresented in that group of 21, but this is just a February publicity shot of the very first time all five judges on a panel were black women. It’s very unlikely that this will be the panel hearing Trump’s case.

Sadly, for the left, they may not get their weird wish of reducing judges down to their race and sex to fulfill some anti-Trump revenge fantasy.

Good job showing your racism and undermining the judicial authority of all black women who rise to this level of achievement.