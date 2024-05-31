Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote...
'Give the Devil the Benefit of Law': Political Prosecution of Trump Will Backfire...
BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's...
Will America Survive the Trump Guilty Verdict?
'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following F...
Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was...
After 3.5 Years of Biden, Media Suddenly Troubled by a President Who Didn't...
LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner'...
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for...
Bidenomics, Baby! Joe Will Make Homes More Expensive by Using YOUR Money to...
We Must Beat Biden. That's It ... That's the Headline

Does the Left Think Black Women are Biased? The Left Cheers All-Black Bench for Trump's Appeal

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on May 31, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

Christmas has come early for the Left in the wake of Trump's trial. Convicting him of something, anything, has been their rallying cry since 2015 and they finally got their wish! Yeah, he was convicted on low-level felonies and likely won't face any jail time, but they can always dream!

Advertisement

In their collective frenzy, however, they have confirmed many of the right's beliefs about their prejudices and morals. Namely, everyone sees exactly how corrupt and gleeful they can be abusing power.

This is even more apparent in their mocking of Trump's appeal, a process anyone who respects the legal system should support. In doing so, they accidentally revealed something else everyone knew all along, they're deeply racist and sexist too.

Ok.

And ... ?

Why would the appellate bench being made up of black women matter in this case? Are they suggesting black women can't be objective or professional in positions of power like this?

Why yes, yes they are!

Recommended

Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It seems the left thinks being black and female is automatically a win against Trump, especially because he's accused of saying something racist a decade or more ago.

But again, judges aren't allowed to let their personal feelings influence their rulings, so what is the left saying here?

Oh no, no, no, Miss Ruby. You guys can't cheer on the fact the judges are black women as a form of righteous justice and karma against Trump and then argue Trump will blame them for being biased because they are black women.

We see you.

If you pay attention to the replies, you'll see quite a few prominent accounts making these celebratory statements. These aren't just a few randos.

Advertisement

NY’s first appellate department has 21 judges, 5 of whom sit on any given panel. 

Black women are, yes, overrepresented in that group of 21, but this is just a February publicity shot of the very first time all five judges on a panel were black women. It’s very unlikely that this will be the panel hearing Trump’s case.

Sadly, for the left, they may not get their weird wish of reducing judges down to their race and sex to fulfill some anti-Trump revenge fantasy.

Good job showing your racism and undermining the judicial authority of all black women who rise to this level of achievement.

Tags: DEMOCRATS LIBERALS MEDIA BIAS RACE BAITING RACISM SEXIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump
Aaron Walker
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's Post of an Upside Down Flag
Sam J.
Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It Clear This Is ALL Political
Doug P.
BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White House
Amy Curtis
Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump Aaron Walker
Advertisement