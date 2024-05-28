Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the...
Aid Deliveries to Gaza Suspended After Rough Seas Damage Biden's Pier
Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker...
It's a Cult: Associated Press Is Disappointed More Movies Don't Talk About Climate...
Don't Mourn the Closing of Schools ... Rejoice Because Kids Have Been Released...
Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballo...
How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods...
The Hill: Harrison Butker's Misogyny Is Just the Conservative Agenda
This Is FINE: Windy City Illegal Immigrant Arrested 10 TIMES in 10 Months
Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set to Release a Tell All Coinciding with the...
Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects
Cracker Barrel CEO Seeks to 'Revitalize' Beloved Chain and People Are NOT Optimistic...
CBS News: Secret Service Meeting With New York Jail Officials on What to...
Trump vs De Niro, Libertarian Rage, Buttigieg Owned!

Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove Racism Is Real

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on May 28, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

Sometimes you just have to trust the universe and allow it to provide.

Meet Sam Forster, liberal journalist and newly minted expert on the black American experience.

Advertisement

Let that soak in a bit.

Yeah.

A white guy in blackface, presenting himself as a black man to prove how racist Americans really are.

Oh, honey.

You see, part of the left's obsession with race is the relentless, well, obsession with race. White liberals can only be so antiracist before they hit a virtue ceiling. Gotta level up somehow. The next best option is to dress up as a minority and go around looking for proof of how awful other white people are.

Recommended

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What could go wrong?

How to lose your entire political and ideological social group in seven days, right?

Girl.

The best part is you know he has been eagerly awaiting showers of praise and validation for how brave and courageous he is.

Advertisement

What do you expect poor white liberals to do?

Victimhood is such a valuable commodity, sometimes you just gotta wear a minority costume and LARP your way through America until you can find some of your very own!

You almost feel sorry for the guy. He spent a solid year doing what he likely thought would be the most profound thing anyone has ever done in the history of the world and would be revered as a progressive hero.

The book comes out on May 30th.

Good luck, Sammy.

Tags: BLACKFACE LIBERAL PROGRESSIVISM RACE RACE BAITING RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker Comparisons Began
justmindy
How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods to Fight Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Aid Deliveries to Gaza Suspended After Rough Seas Damage Biden's Pier
Brett T.
It's a Cult: Associated Press Is Disappointed More Movies Don't Talk About Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Cracker Barrel CEO Seeks to 'Revitalize' Beloved Chain and People Are NOT Optimistic About the Future
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement