Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove Racism Is Real

Sometimes you just have to trust the universe and allow it to provide.

Meet Sam Forster, liberal journalist and newly minted expert on the black American experience.

Advertisement

Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society.



Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist.



It’s out on May 30th:https://t.co/jK2kvIPh1H pic.twitter.com/TE8mEfOiHi — Sam Forster (@ForsterSam) May 28, 2024

Let that soak in a bit.

Yeah.

A white guy in blackface, presenting himself as a black man to prove how racist Americans really are.

Oh, honey.

The fact you felt the need to do this type of experiment is the best proof that people don’t want to believe the minorities’ own accounts of their lived experiences which constantly invalidates their feelings. JUST INTERVIEW OR SURVEY THEM AND TRUST THEM. Just ridiculous. — UH-HUH (@mrhu03) May 28, 2024

Or...OR ask a black person about their own experiences!!! Like holy hell. — x - Tanja (@TanjaBaker1) May 28, 2024

You see, part of the left's obsession with race is the relentless, well, obsession with race. White liberals can only be so antiracist before they hit a virtue ceiling. Gotta level up somehow. The next best option is to dress up as a minority and go around looking for proof of how awful other white people are.

What could go wrong?

Disguising yourself as a Black man does not equate for the racism a Black man experiences since birth. You are not the author of Black narratives. You are the imperialist continually placing Black ppl in your imagination. — Khalifa 🇵🇸🐘Ⓥ🍵 (@mariaajudice) May 28, 2024

next level gentrification — SceneKidSanta 𓅽 (@SceneKidSanta) May 28, 2024

Enjoy your struggle session man. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) May 28, 2024

How to lose your entire political and ideological social group in seven days, right?

Girl.

The best part is you know he has been eagerly awaiting showers of praise and validation for how brave and courageous he is.

Of course you wore blackface.



Of course. — Adam ⚾️ (@GradyTripp00) May 28, 2024

This is modern day black face, what in the world made you think this is a good idea?!?! How many black voices did you stamp all over to do this instead of getting their actual experiences instead of your make believe play acting — Sam Kenny (@Sammlesie) May 28, 2024

You did what now?? pic.twitter.com/BxAlgGN6iL — I bring Me. ™ (@Nike2theBS) May 28, 2024

Advertisement

Cancellation of good-faith lib for blackface incoming in 5......4....... https://t.co/LVmoC1LQZb — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) May 28, 2024

What do you expect poor white liberals to do?

Victimhood is such a valuable commodity, sometimes you just gotta wear a minority costume and LARP your way through America until you can find some of your very own!

Sam, please post photos of you in your disguise. — Francis Rob Ford Coppola 🤠 (@thebookbro) May 28, 2024

You almost feel sorry for the guy. He spent a solid year doing what he likely thought would be the most profound thing anyone has ever done in the history of the world and would be revered as a progressive hero.

The book comes out on May 30th.

Good luck, Sammy.