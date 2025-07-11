While L.A. Residents Wait for Building Permits, Karen Bass Is Handing Out MORE Cash to Illegals

Just when you think Democrats hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and start chipping away.

In California, Democrats are continuing to go to bat for illegals in the state, and now they're giving taxpayer money to illegals impacted by ICE raids:

L.A. will provide cash assistance to immigrants affected by raids https://t.co/EKNFQtiyvj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 11, 2025

More from the Los Angeles Times:

Mayor Karen Bass announced a plan Friday to provide direct cash assistance to people who have been affected by the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids. The aid will be distributed using cash cards with a “couple hundred” dollars on them, which should be available in about a week, Bass said at a news conference. 'You have people who don’t want to leave their homes, who are not going to work, and they are in need of cash,' she said. Bass spoke about a family she met who needed two incomes to afford their rent. After one of the breadwinners was detained in an immigration raid, she said, the family is concerned they may face eviction. It was not immediately clear what the qualifications will be needed to receive the cards.

They've taken COVID lockdowns to a whole new level.

Homeless people are dying on the streets and you’re giving OUR money to people from other countries. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) July 11, 2025

They don't care about Americans.

Taxpayers already support them. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 11, 2025

Clearly, we're not doing enough.

As always, California being good stewards of their citizens’ money. 🤡🤡🤡 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 11, 2025

As always.

Crazy.



Especially since they have already been given large amounts of taxpayer dollars for years via gov’t assistance.



Alas, I can't imagine there's any legal residents in Los Angeles that might be in need of government aid at this time anyway... — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 11, 2025

Nope. L.A. was in great shape before today.

And yes, that's sarcasm.

Dems love illegal immigrants more than any person in the world — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) July 11, 2025

Yup.

Permits for people who lost their homes in the fires, not so much. https://t.co/99ZxIdTuRl — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2025

Nah. That's not important right now.

And watch, they'll use the ICE raids as an excuse to blame Trump for not issuing building permits.

Democrats really do hate US citizens. https://t.co/wJjwP37DrH — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) July 11, 2025

They despise us.

Hi it's me Pedro money plz https://t.co/7DCqSS3yeO — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) July 11, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

We need civil rights lawyer to sue because why should our money go to illegal immigrants and none to actual citizens



This is wrong and we need to stop it immediately https://t.co/n5PhBx0RpS — Cali_Laura 🇺🇸 (@Lady_Laura) July 11, 2025

The ACLU is all in for the illegals.

Let’s re-state this more accurately: “LA and Karen Bass are going to re-distribute your tax dollars to illegal aliens..” There, now it’s accurate.



If I lived in LA, I would sure question the legality of all this. It was actually better when she was in Africa on her junket. https://t.co/Ol1kOEWLji — DK (@OC_motorcop) July 11, 2025

L.A. is getting the government it voted for.

Good and hard.

