While L.A. Residents Wait for Building Permits, Karen Bass Is Handing Out MORE Cash to Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

Just when you think Democrats hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and start chipping away.

In California, Democrats are continuing to go to bat for illegals in the state, and now they're giving taxpayer money to illegals impacted by ICE raids:

More from the Los Angeles Times:

Mayor Karen Bass announced a plan Friday to provide direct cash assistance to people who have been affected by the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids.

The aid will be distributed using cash cards with a “couple hundred” dollars on them, which should be available in about a week, Bass said at a news conference.

'You have people who don’t want to leave their homes, who are not going to work, and they are in need of cash,' she said.

Bass spoke about a family she met who needed two incomes to afford their rent. After one of the breadwinners was detained in an immigration raid, she said, the family is concerned they may face eviction.

It was not immediately clear what the qualifications will be needed to receive the cards.

They've taken COVID lockdowns to a whole new level.

They don't care about Americans.

Clearly, we're not doing enough.

As always.

Nope. L.A. was in great shape before today.

And yes, that's sarcasm.

Yup.

Nah. That's not important right now.

And watch, they'll use the ICE raids as an excuse to blame Trump for not issuing building permits.

They despise us.

EL. OH. EL.

The ACLU is all in for the illegals.

L.A. is getting the government it voted for.

Good and hard.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

