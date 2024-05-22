He's Got to Be Joking! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Accuses REPUBLICANS of Being Weak on Antisemitism

Democratic leader of the House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, known around here as Extreme Hakeem, has a reputation for using the most, well, extreme political rhetoric on his social media. But even for him this is just too much.

Why are Extreme MAGA Republicans in the House blocking the bipartisan Countering Antisemitism Act?



It’s time for Congress to confront the cancer of antisemitism with the fierce urgency of now. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 22, 2024

It's time for Congress to 'confront' the cancer of antisemitism. This Congress. This Democratic Congress represented by Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, AOC, Pramila Jayapal ... wants to confront antisemitism and the GOP is blocking it.

What?

Ironically, while calling out Republicans, the only people calling Jeffries out in his comments are leftwing pro-Palestinian activists.

The Countering Antisemitism Act will infringe on free speech and freedom of assembly rights.



The US already protects against hate crimes. This bill is unconstiutional. https://t.co/Y8Niq08PyT — Scap - Jew for independent Gaza/West Bank (@scapelliti) May 22, 2024

because it's not antisemitic to protest a genocide. it's not happening. the only oppressed people are palestinians. https://t.co/K3kkqPxfax — мαηgσ 🥭🌸 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@muchomangotango) May 22, 2024

Why are war criminals trying to make all speech against Israel illegal?

Hakeem hates warrants just as much as Mike Johnson does, especially when they arrive from the ICC with their names on it. https://t.co/JwaqBz0fSq — Shiloh Taylor (@ShilohTaylor33) May 22, 2024

A better question: Why are foreign governments permitted to lobby congresspeople with funding through organizations like @AIPAC ?? — HilesFiles (@MichaelHiles) May 22, 2024

Is your AIPAC bribe money at risk? — Anne Dewey Sausage (@Eesrepublic) May 22, 2024

Of course there is a lot of talk about free speech too.

I’m sure it’s bipartisan because we all trust the government to police our speech. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 22, 2024

That's the most unconstitutional law in US History. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 22, 2024

Because it's an anti free speech bill that is unconstitutional. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) May 22, 2024

There seems to be some confusion as well.

Jeffries is referencing the Countering Antisemitism Act and many people are thinking of the Antisemitism Awareness Act. The Awareness act focuses on colleges and defined antisemitic speech and the Countering act focuses on investigating antisemitism across the board and providing reporting mechanisms, through creating a new national coordinator within the White House.

However, both are unpopular.

More attention has been focused on the Awareness act because Republicans introduced it, but the Countering act covers the same things, including speech on college campuses.

Pretending Republicans are somehow uniquely malicious for voting against it is just more political games. The only thing Extreme Hakeem seems to be interested in.

Considering the loudest supporters of anti-Israel protests on college campuses have been within his own party, the exact behavior both laws seek to regulate, his accusation is all the more ridiculous.

Sorry, Rep. Jeffries, no one is buying this one.