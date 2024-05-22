Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation...
Sen. Rand Paul Wants to Prosecute Anthony Fauci's 'Fixer'
Bill Maher Tells Megyn Kelly That Hillary Clinton Is Not an Election Denier
Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today...
President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors...
American Airlines Blames 9-Year-Old After Flight Attendant Busted Recording Girls in Plane...
Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is...
KJP Says We're Talking About People Who Are 'LITERALLY Being Crushed' by Student...
Show Trial Backfire in Progress? Biden's Lead in NY Is Shrinking FAST
All Shook Up: Judge Halts Foreclosure of Elvis' Graceland Amid Ongoing Financial Drama
Lethal Force vs Trump, The View vs Maher, AOC vs the Bronx!
Watch KJP SQUIRM When Reporter Asks Why Biden Won't Take Action on the...

He's Got to Be Joking! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Accuses REPUBLICANS of Being Weak on Antisemitism

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democratic leader of the House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, known around here as Extreme Hakeem, has a reputation for using the most, well, extreme political rhetoric on his social media. But even for him this is just too much.

Advertisement

It's time for Congress to 'confront' the cancer of antisemitism. This Congress. This Democratic Congress represented by Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, AOC, Pramila Jayapal ... wants to confront antisemitism and the GOP is blocking it.

What?

Ironically, while calling out Republicans, the only people calling Jeffries out in his comments are leftwing pro-Palestinian activists.

Recommended

KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker
Doug P.
Advertisement

Of course there is a lot of talk about free speech too.

There seems to be some confusion as well.

Jeffries is referencing the Countering Antisemitism Act and many people are thinking of the Antisemitism Awareness Act. The Awareness act focuses on colleges and defined antisemitic speech and the Countering act focuses on investigating antisemitism across the board and providing reporting mechanisms, through creating a new national coordinator within the White House.

Advertisement

However, both are unpopular.

More attention has been focused on the Awareness act because Republicans introduced it, but the Countering act covers the same things, including speech on college campuses.

Pretending Republicans are somehow uniquely malicious for voting against it is just more political games. The only thing Extreme Hakeem seems to be interested in.

Considering the loudest supporters of anti-Israel protests on college campuses have been within his own party, the exact behavior both laws seek to regulate, his accusation is all the more ridiculous.

Sorry, Rep. Jeffries, no one is buying this one.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM CONSTITUTION FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH HAKEEM JEFFRIES ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker
Doug P.
The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation Home
justmindy
Bill Maher Tells Megyn Kelly That Hillary Clinton Is Not an Election Denier
Brett T.
Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today and She Was MIA
justmindy
American Airlines Blames 9-Year-Old After Flight Attendant Busted Recording Girls in Plane Bathroom
Amy Curtis
Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is White and Attractive
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker Doug P.
Advertisement