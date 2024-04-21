Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
Oh Look, ANOTHER LGBTQ Celebration Day. GLAAD Declares 'Nonbinary Parents Day'
The Biden Administration's Re-Write of Title IX Shows They REALLY Despise Women
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers...
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged...
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire...
'I Can't Wait to Pay for These Student Loans': Taylor Swift Now the...
@HouseGOP Graphic Shows Double Digit Inflation of Five Food Items Since Biden Took...
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringeworthy Apology to Congressman...
Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
'Make the Media Like Us': Sen. Mike Lee Tweets 'Evolution of House GOP...
Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel...
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter...

'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits Against Critics

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on April 21, 2024
Tenor.com

'Go out and buy a gun. If you try to stop me from going into a woman's bathroom, it'll be the last mistake you ever make. Yeah I'm that person, and I stand by every #&$^% word of it.'

Advertisement

Raving lunatic trans activist gets mad that people took the above quote to be him threatening violence. Weird huh. He complains that he got, 'a lot of people hating me for absolutely no reason whatsoever.'

Honey.

Well now he's on a new mission to sue anyone who ever 'defamed,' him, including a list of rightwing and conservative celebrities like Tim Pool, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and of course, Chaya Raichik, which he refers to as a chia pet, for some reason.

WATCH

He demands, 'People calling me a 'pedo,' as long as I can find out who you are and where you live, you're gonna get in trouble, you're gonna get a knock on your door for that.'

Regarding using the women's restroom, 'No one has ever #&%^$ stopped me. No one. No one will ever $&$^#* stop me.'

'If you're gonna slander and defame my character and my name, you're gonna owe me a %^$&# check in the long run, and I'm gonna get that #^$&% check.'

Very stable, lovely person.

Recommended

Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
justmindy
Advertisement

Leftwing activists in particular, but lots of trans activists seem to think they are simply immune from consequences for making open threats on the internet.

Why would women feel uncomfortable with wonderfully tolerant individuals like this throwing their weight around to get their way.

Advertisement

This is why so many women are carrying . We aren’t safe anywhere.  So many trans women are AGP males who are extremely misogynistic. They feel entitled to force women to participate in their fetishes.  These narcissistic males get very aggressive when women challenge them.  We recognize the threat, and have prepared.

Obviously, the best way to win social acceptance is to imply violence towards anyone who gets in your way and then threaten to sue anyone who stands up to you.

Winning strategy.

Super tolerant.

Much inclusion.

Tags: BATHROOM BEN SHAPIRO BULLYING LAWSUIT LGBT MATT WALSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
justmindy
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers Did NOTHING to Stop It
Amy Curtis
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged Kids
Amy Curtis
Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
Amy Curtis
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals
justmindy
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringeworthy Apology to Congressman Ritchie Torres
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom justmindy
Advertisement