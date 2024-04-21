'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits Against Critics

'Go out and buy a gun. If you try to stop me from going into a woman's bathroom, it'll be the last mistake you ever make. Yeah I'm that person, and I stand by every #&$^% word of it.'

Raving lunatic trans activist gets mad that people took the above quote to be him threatening violence. Weird huh. He complains that he got, 'a lot of people hating me for absolutely no reason whatsoever.'

Honey.

Well now he's on a new mission to sue anyone who ever 'defamed,' him, including a list of rightwing and conservative celebrities like Tim Pool, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and of course, Chaya Raichik, which he refers to as a chia pet, for some reason.

Radical trans activist who threatened people who would question him using the women’s bathroom is threatening people again. He specifically mentions me, Tim Pool, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Steven Crowder. “You’re gonna get a knock on your door.” pic.twitter.com/SpF1P1nkiB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2024

He demands, 'People calling me a 'pedo,' as long as I can find out who you are and where you live, you're gonna get in trouble, you're gonna get a knock on your door for that.'

Regarding using the women's restroom, 'No one has ever #&%^$ stopped me. No one. No one will ever $&$^#* stop me.'

'If you're gonna slander and defame my character and my name, you're gonna owe me a %^$&# check in the long run, and I'm gonna get that #^$&% check.'

Very stable, lovely person.

Of course he’s threatening violence to try and get his way.



Most reasonable people wouldn’t be convinced that he’s a woman or should be in women’s bathrooms.



Only perverse or cowardly people support his agenda.



And the violence can be very real as we’ve seen as of recent. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 21, 2024

We have armed guards and are in West Virginia.



You cannot even try to knock on our door



But our guards will politely relay any messages you might have https://t.co/mLJOznvj2W — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 21, 2024

Leftwing activists in particular, but lots of trans activists seem to think they are simply immune from consequences for making open threats on the internet.

This one should be watched very carefully. His threats are proof in any court case of premeditation. https://t.co/NQUl4iEkjp — Magdalen Berns Dr. CubedreamerXX🕸️ (@cubedreamer) April 21, 2024

This man is completely unhinged and needs mental healthcare stat! He’s not a woman no matter how much he bloviates. And the not so thinly veiled threats should be taken seriously. I would not be surprised to see him make the news someday. In a bad way. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/SmwkYKbPLe — Cardinals Grill Man (@yadi_molina4) April 21, 2024

Why would women feel uncomfortable with wonderfully tolerant individuals like this throwing their weight around to get their way.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Wesson will be happy to show you the correct bathroom — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 21, 2024

This is why so many women are carrying . We aren’t safe anywhere. So many trans women are AGP males who are extremely misogynistic. They feel entitled to force women to participate in their fetishes. These narcissistic males get very aggressive when women challenge them.

We… — Elaine (@miselaineous13) April 21, 2024

This is why so many women are carrying . We aren’t safe anywhere. So many trans women are AGP males who are extremely misogynistic. They feel entitled to force women to participate in their fetishes. These narcissistic males get very aggressive when women challenge them. We recognize the threat, and have prepared.

The gender mafia really has a hard time with not being aggressive and violent for a group that claims to be simply “peacefully existing” pic.twitter.com/BFFP9s9jK2 — @5uffragette (@5uffragette) April 21, 2024

Obviously, the best way to win social acceptance is to imply violence towards anyone who gets in your way and then threaten to sue anyone who stands up to you.

Winning strategy.

Super tolerant.

Much inclusion.