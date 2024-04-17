That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's Skirt in Target

Remember when conservatives warned that stores like Target focusing on trans inclusion over women's safety would invite predators? Remember how the left mocked us and shamed us for being paranoid and hateful?

Advertisement

Welp. WATCH.

This man needs to be arrested pic.twitter.com/9l9ctHBHT8 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) April 17, 2024

🚨The store's asset protection personnel reviewed the video and instructed the witness to call 911. Police arrived and arrested the man after viewing the footage.



In Greenville, North Carolina, a woman reported witnessing a young man taking inappropriate photos or videos under a… pic.twitter.com/8AAxywprzU — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) April 17, 2024

The store's asset protection personnel reviewed the video and instructed the witness to call 911. Police arrived and arrested the man after viewing the footage.

In Greenville, North Carolina, a woman reported witnessing a young man taking inappropriate photos or videos under a woman's dress at a Target store. She became suspicious when she noticed him holding his phone at a strange angle near her and another woman.

The witness decided to follow the man and recorded him using her phone. When she saw him getting too close to the other woman and capturing footage under her dress, she shouted at him and alerted store security. The store's asset protection personnel reviewed the video and instructed the witness to call 911. Police arrived and arrested the man after viewing the footage.

He was identified as Thomas Ryan Elliot, 21, and has been charged with felony secret peeping, released after posting a $5,000 bond.

A spokesman with Pitt County School confirmed that Elliott was a volunteer at Eastern Elementary School in Greenville and provided the following statement:

'We are disturbed and deeply concerned by video footage of the individual that has been shared on social media and news outlets, and based on the footage, the individual will not be returning to our campuses as a volunteer or hired as an employee. Prior to being granted access to our campuses, volunteers and visitors are screened through Raptor, a program that determines if individuals are listed in sex offender databases. If any individual is flagged in Raptor, they are not granted access to our campuses,' says Tom McClellan- Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer.

Here is a link to the story.

You see, the issue has always been predator males who take advantage of any situation they can to exploit women and indulge their sick fantasies. That's why we have safe spaces for women and rules to keep men out. Does anyone doubt if he'd gotten away with it, he would have considered the women's changing or restroom off limits?

Advertisement

That lady better than me cause he was collecting a flying jump kick https://t.co/wg0jjAguid pic.twitter.com/Bwa3Lgnj8N — VillainEra (@Nessaaa93) April 17, 2024

Perverts all over the place!



Expose, prosecute and sentence!! https://t.co/j9boEkIExa — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) April 17, 2024

Exactly.

They're everywhere! Women and especially girls are vulnerable to these creeps, which is why they need to be able to feel secure changing in a public place. This is why that woman at Planet Fitness was so upset seeing an obvious male shaving in the women's locker room.

Why are men like this? Freaking perverts with no respect for women https://t.co/Ot4d5QZq1o — Erika Stahl (@MzLaTiNaHeaT) April 17, 2024

Well, obviously not all men. But there are enough of them to require security measures be put in place. Until idiot liberals showed up and declared those security measures, 'transphobic.'

Seee, men like this really make us women so scared to do anything. Am I not able to wear dresses anymore 😕 https://t.co/bhY6pWwntC — dicemon09 (@dicemon09) April 17, 2024

This is why women don't wear dresses and skirts anymore! Not cos we don't want to be feminine, but cos of men like this! https://t.co/VIFlrgxGHf — 👑NadineVanderpoorten👑 (@nadine_v2) April 17, 2024

Advertisement

But women have nothing to fear from the men who demand access to our safe spaces, right? https://t.co/ww5eu76iWI — CommonSenseAndACoffee (@LesbCritical) April 17, 2024

When we were talking about transwomen, men who fully transitioned, no one was all that concerned. The issue arose when stores like Target introduced 'self-ID' policies that allowed non-transitioned males to identify as women and do as they pleased in women's spaces. That battle is still ongoing.

Remember, Planet Fitness banned a woman for filming an obvious man shaving in the women's locker room and then defended their decision. LGBTQ activist orgs praised Planet Fitness, insisting the man was a woman simply because he identified as one.

This is the basis of the concern.

It's not transphobic, its simply protection against predator men. When will enough be enough?