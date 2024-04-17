Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree in Congress (No Really)

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on April 17, 2024
Meme

We're only two and half months away from Pride month, so obviously Congress needs to pass a YAAASSS QWEEEN resolution and AOC is on it.

But no, really.

Steven Dennis, Bloomberg congressional reporter, has obviously not been educated on the importance of LGBTQ-themed environmentalism and racial justice.

Thank goodness AOC is here to set him, well, straight?

Excuse me, Sir. That is a dude pretending to be a woman pretending to be a tree.

No, no, this is activism. He is an activist, for LGBTQ and the environment and racial justice. Or something.

You obviously don't appreciate the art of tree-inspired drag for Climate Change.

Let's not be too hasty here, perhaps our new treesexual overlords will be merciful?

Oof.

Remember, she does have an audience.

Oh yes, the tree is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.
Politics is super serious you guys. These are very important meetings to discuss the climate and LGBTQ and racial justice and trees.

Maybe Republicans should start dressing up as high school theater background props to make things happen on Capitol Hill. Seems to be working for the Dems.

