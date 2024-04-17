Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree in Congress (No Really)

We're only two and half months away from Pride month, so obviously Congress needs to pass a YAAASSS QWEEEN resolution and AOC is on it.

But no, really.

Someone in Senate basement dressed like a tree. pic.twitter.com/qcrwUOewfS — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) April 16, 2024

Steven Dennis, Bloomberg congressional reporter, has obviously not been educated on the importance of LGBTQ-themed environmentalism and racial justice.

Thank goodness AOC is here to set him, well, straight?

That’s not just someone, that’s a queen! 👑🌲



I know Pattie Gonia when I see her and y’all just aren’t put on to their genius yet.



Wonderful artist and really impressive work in climate, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and racial justice. https://t.co/8aJKCrNKtO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2024

That’s a dude pretending to be a woman. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 17, 2024

Excuse me, Sir. That is a dude pretending to be a woman pretending to be a tree.

I seriously thought this was from the AOC parody account. — KEWLV1C (@KEWLV1C) April 17, 2024

A strange man put on a pink wig and glued branches to himself and AOC’s ideology requires her to pretend he’s a genius https://t.co/6IDoXLyBFO — Amber Duke (Athey) (@ambermarieduke) April 17, 2024

No, no, this is activism. He is an activist, for LGBTQ and the environment and racial justice. Or something.

The Capitol is a sacred, serious place you see. That’s what made the events of Jan 6 so especially heinous. https://t.co/sOa91cSkUz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 17, 2024

You obviously don't appreciate the art of tree-inspired drag for Climate Change.

You’re an imbecile https://t.co/finCHzoUJd — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) April 17, 2024

You pander to a person who dresses as a tree, and prove to the world that you will say and do anything to retain your position and power.



When a clown moves into a castle, the clown doesn't become a king, but rather, the palace becomes a circus.



Sure, Trump is the problem. https://t.co/h9SHZwKEfB — Kathleen Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KathleenforUtah) April 17, 2024

This is America.

We don't have Queens.

This kinda looks like an insurrection to me. https://t.co/2K3tUv9HGZ — Marty Bear (@MartyBear735349) April 17, 2024

Let's not be too hasty here, perhaps our new treesexual overlords will be merciful?

Queens recognizing queens. 👑



Thanks @AOC for setting the record straight and being a strong advocate for climate solutions & protecting our mature and old growth forests. 🌳 #WorthMoreStanding https://t.co/4FTBzj7Q1B — On Capitol Hill (@EarthjusticeDC) April 17, 2024

Oof.

Remember, she does have an audience.

What’s amazing with AOC is that she makes it almost impossible to distinguish between the real her and her parody account.@AOCpressTwo https://t.co/cjqzy9k34a — Garrett Vergenvrac (@GVergenvrac) April 17, 2024

THEIR genius? I see one person, dressed like a tree. What makes him a genius? Your list of jobs and accomplishments 😂read like someone who needs student loans forgiven and probably therapy. https://t.co/UJH8W8gulb — Texas sᥲᥣ𝗍ᥕᥲ𝗍ᥱr ᘜIᖇᒪ 2 🇺🇸 (@HappyHappyTexan) April 17, 2024

Oh yes, the tree is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Politics is super serious you guys. These are very important meetings to discuss the climate and LGBTQ and racial justice and trees.

Maybe Republicans should start dressing up as high school theater background props to make things happen on Capitol Hill. Seems to be working for the Dems.