Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over...
The Worst Thing About the Manhattan Charges Is That Trump Might Be the...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'All Biden Has Done Is Allow Bad Actors to Question...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'It's Critically Important That We Stand With Our Ally,...
Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan...
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden O...
British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's...
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There...
What Ntl. Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Said About Middle East in Late Sept...
NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s...
Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old...
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has...
Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING...
You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against...

So Brave, So Courageous. Stephen King Tries Playing Both Sides of the Iran Attack on Israel and LOSES

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on April 14, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

How do you manage to condemn Iran for launching hundreds of missiles at a liberal democracy out of obscene genocidal Jew hatred while not upsetting your antisemitic, anti-Israel lefty friends?

Advertisement

Stephen King, world renowned political genius, carefully worded his personal opinion on Iran's attack to appease all sides and, sadly, failed.

Ah yes, the good ol' standby of dismissing attacks on Israel as ancient conflicts over what the Bible says. It's all about religious superstition you see. If everyone would just be sensible like King, none of this would ever be an issue!

oof.

For the left, the Israel issue always comes down to two answers.

1) Israel is a white supremacist colonialist power oppressing the helpless Palestinians after stealing their land

2) Crazy religious nuts fighting over 2,000-year-old arguments over who God gave land to

They really can't see anything else. It's either filtered through their CRT worldview or it's filtered through their anti-Christian worldview.

Recommended

Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Yeah, the world was a peaceful paradise before those Christians showed up.

Well, most liberals never have to explain their beliefs because their fellow liberals always nod in agreement, as long as the right people are being insulted or blamed. Stephen just has to smugly mock religious people and their insane beliefs and all his liberal friends laugh and applaud.

He's never had to give it much more thought than that.

Yeah, he thought this was the safest route to take. He didn't mention any specific religion or ideas. It's all those superstitious lunatics out there. His followers know he meant Christians like George Bush, though. Obvi.

Too bad the new generation of liberals isn't buying it.

Advertisement

Oops.

Sorry Stephen, you can't play both sides any longer. The left demands conformity and unfortunately, you're white and rich, so your opinion doesn't count anyway.

Good try, though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHRISTIANITY GAZA IRAN ISLAM ISLAMIC STATE ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail
Chad Felix Greene
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
Brett T.
The Worst Thing About the Manhattan Charges Is That Trump Might Be the VICTIM of a Crime (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has Aged Worse Than 'Milk in a Sauna'
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran
Sam J.
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement