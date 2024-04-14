So Brave, So Courageous. Stephen King Tries Playing Both Sides of the Iran Attack on Israel and LOSES

How do you manage to condemn Iran for launching hundreds of missiles at a liberal democracy out of obscene genocidal Jew hatred while not upsetting your antisemitic, anti-Israel lefty friends?

Stephen King, world renowned political genius, carefully worded his personal opinion on Iran's attack to appease all sides and, sadly, failed.

Sooner or later these superstitious idiot arguing over religion are going to get us all killed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2024

Ah yes, the good ol' standby of dismissing attacks on Israel as ancient conflicts over what the Bible says. It's all about religious superstition you see. If everyone would just be sensible like King, none of this would ever be an issue!

oof.

If you think this is about religion you haven’t been looking closely enough. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) April 13, 2024

Yeah, cause the anti God commies didn’t do that at all , did they? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 14, 2024

For the left, the Israel issue always comes down to two answers.

1) Israel is a white supremacist colonialist power oppressing the helpless Palestinians after stealing their land

2) Crazy religious nuts fighting over 2,000-year-old arguments over who God gave land to

They really can't see anything else. It's either filtered through their CRT worldview or it's filtered through their anti-Christian worldview.

Seriously! When you think of all the people that have died in the name of religion. All the way back to the Crusades SMH — Stacy Christensen (@spaceace4stace) April 13, 2024

Yeah, the world was a peaceful paradise before those Christians showed up.

I still find it funny that one of the best selling authors of all time is the prototypical midwit tweeter. https://t.co/9Moxtu3bJN — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 14, 2024

Well, most liberals never have to explain their beliefs because their fellow liberals always nod in agreement, as long as the right people are being insulted or blamed. Stephen just has to smugly mock religious people and their insane beliefs and all his liberal friends laugh and applaud.

He's never had to give it much more thought than that.

Never underestimate the absolute asinine elitism of Americans who think this is all about religion. https://t.co/lxJhajCyt7 — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) April 13, 2024

Don't look now, but a prolific fiction writer is insulting all people of faith and showing a complete ignorance of the Middle East. https://t.co/i7WAle7qFJ — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 14, 2024

Yeah, he thought this was the safest route to take. He didn't mention any specific religion or ideas. It's all those superstitious lunatics out there. His followers know he meant Christians like George Bush, though. Obvi.

Too bad the new generation of liberals isn't buying it.

The resistance in the Middle East is referred to as a religious battle and not an anti colonial struggle because the West needs to pretend colonialism died in the 20th century and invoking Islamophobia serves as propaganda that helps them disguise it. https://t.co/dDpBSsfNPA — Achmat X 🪂 (@AchmatX) April 14, 2024

'Us'.



White atheists love to reduce settler colonialism down to religious wars so they can claim innocence. https://t.co/HAWU5QhyiQ — David Lo Pun-ch Nazis (@helpmeskeletor) April 14, 2024

Oops.

Sorry Stephen, you can't play both sides any longer. The left demands conformity and unfortunately, you're white and rich, so your opinion doesn't count anyway.

Good try, though.

***

