WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:45 PM on April 13, 2024
We admit that most gender reveals are pretty cringey. Ok, they're just about all cringey. Deeply, embarrassingly, obnoxiously awful. But they make people happy so who are we to judge.

However, on a rare occasion, even Twitchy can be surprised by some unexpected awesomeness!

WATCH

Now that is commitment to the joy.

You really have no idea who is going to win until the very last moment, just like any good wrestling match should be. The parents couldn't be happier and hopefully those actors were paid well.

No! You must watch till the end for the full experience!

The match is genuinely hilarious, and the wrestlers do such a great job you almost forget they're acting.

Well, as long as all future ones are this spectacular.

As a general rule, if people enjoy something harmless, let them enjoy it. But this is genuinely a benefit to all of society.

'Merica!

There is still good in this world.

Surround yourself with good, fun people who can take such a marvelous, life-changing experiencing like parenthood and keep it light and hilarious. We only see good things for this family.

Well done, everyone!

