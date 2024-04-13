WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?

We admit that most gender reveals are pretty cringey. Ok, they're just about all cringey. Deeply, embarrassingly, obnoxiously awful. But they make people happy so who are we to judge.

However, on a rare occasion, even Twitchy can be surprised by some unexpected awesomeness!

WATCH

The greatest gender reveal ever pic.twitter.com/HjBDm4P2XM — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 12, 2024

Now that is commitment to the joy.

You really have no idea who is going to win until the very last moment, just like any good wrestling match should be. The parents couldn't be happier and hopefully those actors were paid well.

Fantastic all the way around😂 — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) April 12, 2024

No! You must watch till the end for the full experience!

This is great, but I had to stop when he used the ladder to jump off of the top ring rope. I couldn’t continue 😂 — Jasher®️ (@jashercox) April 13, 2024

The match is genuinely hilarious, and the wrestlers do such a great job you almost forget they're acting.

This is the best wrestling match I've seen since Mankind vs. Undertaker in the steel cage https://t.co/LgPktCQ4sa — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 13, 2024

Well, as long as all future ones are this spectacular.

I take back everything I’ve ever said about gender reveals being moronic. https://t.co/4XSPZeurQn — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) April 13, 2024

I was on the edge of my seal!! https://t.co/qrAbfJQjJN — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) April 13, 2024

As a rule, gender reveals are moronic narcissistic modern day events, like elaborate “promposals”. That said, if there were an exception to the rule this would be it. https://t.co/TtcEHt86GE — Cap’n Kirk (@hawkeyekirk) April 13, 2024

This is so next level! Bravo. The bar is set. https://t.co/foiQPobGRi — Michael Foust (@Buckeyemike57) April 13, 2024

I might like gender reveals if they were all as creative as this one! https://t.co/fHuwvSjHsk — Empress of the Awkward Kingdom 🇨🇦 (@AwkwardEmpress) April 13, 2024

I'm incorrect, gender reveals are not the dumbest thing ever https://t.co/mLA2d2BLLI — Mr. Turtle Pool (@dvctd) April 13, 2024

As a general rule, if people enjoy something harmless, let them enjoy it. But this is genuinely a benefit to all of society.

The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/yt9QjC7hVp — Ælectric Cyberfarmer (@rhensing) April 13, 2024

'Merica!

There is still good in this world.

Don’t give up the fight.



Humanity is so worth it. ✅ https://t.co/9YJoRAvxIk — Brandon Taylor Moore (@LetsGoBrando45) April 13, 2024

I want to hang out with these people. This is awesome. https://t.co/ceg4GpL5Uu — LetsBeFriends🐊 🐊 (Proxy wars are bad) (@BadOpinions5) April 13, 2024

Surround yourself with good, fun people who can take such a marvelous, life-changing experiencing like parenthood and keep it light and hilarious. We only see good things for this family.

Well done, everyone!

