Well Isn't That Lovely. Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans Rights or a Cis Genocide

Reddit is a cesspool, that is true, but it's also an excellent place to find what people are really talking about that doesn't usually appear on more public social media. Unfortunately, this means we often get to see what people are actually talking about that they aren't saying on more public social media.

How about the topic of the best way to commit public suicide to send a political message?

Trans people on Reddit arguing over whether they should commit mass suicide or mass genocide to accomplish their political goals pic.twitter.com/0KkHa0n7pZ — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 4, 2024

Light conversation, really. Should they just light themselves on fire in front of a government building or maybe get thousands of trans people to do it all at once? You know, for trans rights or something. No, no, let's just commit a genocide against 'cis' people instead!

Wow.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2024

They’re just nuts enough to do it but I don’t think it would have the desired outcome. It’d just show normal people how insane this trans trend is. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 4, 2024

A "transethnostate"? How is that even possible? 🤔 — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) April 4, 2024

So much crazy all at once. Like one of the commentors notes, the normies will just blame them for being mentally insane either way!

It's not hard to see that these souls are the most dangerous we have out there. Think about it. If someone can be deceived into thinking they can change their sex, there isn't anything they cannot be deceived about. Sky is the limit. — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) April 4, 2024

Well, naturally.

And of course none of this violates Reddit's terms of service — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 4, 2024

The scary part is, these kids, and a lot of them are actual kids, are fully convinced they're in some grand war for their very existence. All thanks to relentless LGBTQ media propaganda telling them everyone wants to erase them, take away their rights and hunt them down for violence.

Unfortunately, you can find this kind of rhetoric all over trans Reddit. https://t.co/IWcmAVMNSJ https://t.co/fKQSRsQcYY — Eliza Mondegreen (@elizamondegreen) April 4, 2024

Told y'all we were headed in this direction. https://t.co/kg2fRZjddG — Isaiah L. Carter, hates filthy Statists (@IsaiahLCarter) April 4, 2024

DeSantis banning minors from social media could be life-saving. https://t.co/PMIy5jGRQ6 — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) April 4, 2024

This particular ideology just festers and marinates in its own fear and obsession. These kids do nothing all day but fantasize about how awful everything is and all of their online interactions confirm their worst fears. Extremism is the logical conclusion.

Annihilationism and the craving of non-existence.



After realizing that they cannot enforce their ideology upon nature itself, they foolishly believe that death can bring it all to an end.



They'll be tossed through the realms of samsara for many, many more kalpas at this rate. https://t.co/bVil0OCD5I — 地獄ケーキ(Hokusaist)👹🐉🗡️🇺🇸 (@JigokuCake) April 4, 2024

Imagine thinking thousands of trans people simultaneously setting themselves on fire in front of the White House will somehow create the imaginary change they're looking for to solve the imaginary problems they've convinced themselves are everywhere.

These kids need some severe mental health care https://t.co/bq7EMXP2vJ — Tamsin Lisa (@TamsinLisa) April 4, 2024

“Im not mentally unstable! Just a completely normal call to action for mass suicide and genocide”. https://t.co/1Uga790aIN — Just Justin (@ju_ta_qu) April 4, 2024

They are unhealthy.



The societal error is that people are afraid to acknowledge the unhealth and afraid to address the unhealth because they’re afraid they might offend the unhealth. https://t.co/KGEl3G8Pip — Professor Lycan (@ProfessorLycan) April 4, 2024

It should be considered child abuse to force this ideology on minors who then take drugs which could lead to bone loss and inability to ever have children! Why do so many Trans activists have to target kids? @TheDaleJackson @Yaffee @gregg_re @mattmurphyshow @robbystarbuck RETWEET pic.twitter.com/Df6b3viCW4 — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) April 4, 2024

The kids are not OK.

Sadly, LGBTQ advocacy is more concerned with attacking conservatives and pretending to care about trans youth than doing anything to actually help trans youth in crisis. They only care about politics, and this is the result.

***

