Well Isn't That Lovely. Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans Rights or a Cis Genocide

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on April 04, 2024
Anchorman meme

Reddit is a cesspool, that is true, but it's also an excellent place to find what people are really talking about that doesn't usually appear on more public social media. Unfortunately, this means we often get to see what people are actually talking about that they aren't saying on more public social media.

How about the topic of the best way to commit public suicide to send a political message?

Light conversation, really. Should they just light themselves on fire in front of a government building or maybe get thousands of trans people to do it all at once? You know, for trans rights or something. No, no, let's just commit a genocide against 'cis' people instead!

Wow.

So much crazy all at once. Like one of the commentors notes, the normies will just blame them for being mentally insane either way!

Well, naturally.

The scary part is, these kids, and a lot of them are actual kids, are fully convinced they're in some grand war for their very existence. All thanks to relentless LGBTQ media propaganda telling them everyone wants to erase them, take away their rights and hunt them down for violence.

This particular ideology just festers and marinates in its own fear and obsession. These kids do nothing all day but fantasize about how awful everything is and all of their online interactions confirm their worst fears. Extremism is the logical conclusion.

Imagine thinking thousands of trans people simultaneously setting themselves on fire in front of the White House will somehow create the imaginary change they're looking for to solve the imaginary problems they've convinced themselves are everywhere.

The kids are not OK.

Sadly, LGBTQ advocacy is more concerned with attacking conservatives and pretending to care about trans youth than doing anything to actually help trans youth in crisis. They only care about politics, and this is the result.

***

